    ENC   ES0130625512

ENCE ENERGÍA Y CELULOSA, S.A.

(ENC)
ENCE Energía y Celulosa S A : promotes female talent for a sustainable future

03/08/2022 | 06:33am EST
Ence triples the percentage of women employed in the manufacturing industry in Spain, making equality an unavoidable element of competitiveness for a sustainable company, integrated into its strategic vision and necessary in the context of the current climate crisis. Supported by its Equality Plan, Ence has increased the female presence in its workforce by 3% compared to 2020.

Thus, the company is fully aligned with the celebration, today, of International Women's Day, and with its purpose for this year. The United Nations, under the slogan Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow, wanted to recognize the contribution of women and girls around the world, who are leading efforts to respond, mitigate and adapt to climate change to build a brighter future. sustainable for all people.

Throughout the year 2021, 80% of the new incorporations of young university graduates were women. This demonstrates Ence's firm commitment to young talent, the basis for an organization to prosper and adapt to the changes brought about by Industry 4.0.

Through its Equality Objectives, the company wants to become a benchmark for society, reinforcing the role of women within the organization, attracting and promoting female talent, and maintaining equity in its organization.

Despite having exceeded the objectives set for 2021, the company sets new challenges to continue favoring and promoting female talent. An example of this is the recent campaign launched by the company, in which advantages are offered to those collaborating companies that hire women for operational positions in the forestry sector. Thus, Ence promotes the hiring and integration of women in the mountain value chain, enabling new job opportunities in this environment.

In this way, Ence contributes to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG 5): achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls, making the industry a place where everyone can develop a successful professional career.

This firm commitment of the company, both in the forestry and industrial sectors, is also reflected in its inclusion in the Ibex Gender Equality Index, the first index that measures the presence of women in managerial positions in Spanish companies and the state of gender equality in them, thus placing it among the 30 Spanish companies that stand out the most in terms of equality.

Disclaimer

Ence Energía y Celulosa SA published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 11:32:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 839 M 911 M 911 M
Net income 2021 -171 M -186 M -186 M
Net Debt 2021 125 M 135 M 135 M
P/E ratio 2021 -4,06x
Yield 2021 0,74%
Capitalization 652 M 709 M 709 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,93x
EV / Sales 2022 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 1 150
Free-Float -
Technical analysis trends ENCE ENERGÍA Y CELULOSA, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 2,69 €
Average target price 3,53 €
Spread / Average Target 31,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ignacio de Colmenares y Brunet Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alfredo Avello de la Pena Chief Financial Officer
Jaime Argüelles Alvarez Chief Operating Officer & Director-Communications
José Guillermo Zubía Guinea Independent Director
Isabel Tocino Biscarolasaga Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENCE ENERGÍA Y CELULOSA, S.A.18.90%709
SUZANO S.A.-3.48%15 449
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ-21.70%15 175
STORA ENSO OYJ-7.65%12 851
SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA-3.30%10 930
HOLMEN AB (PUBL)6.19%7 504