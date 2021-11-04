Log in
    ENC   ES0130625512

ENCE ENERGÍA Y CELULOSA, S.A.

(ENC)
Promote behaviors around the planet and disseminate the SDGs, objectives of the virtual visits to Ence

11/04/2021 | 07:25am EDT
The virtual visits of students to Ence will include in this school year a new activity with which the company wants to promote personal behaviors in young people that have a positive impact on the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). It is a very dynamic and agile social innovation laboratory, which also aims to promote better knowledge and greater dissemination of the SDGs.

This strengthens Ence's commitment to Sustainability and to the educational community, which for decades has had the company's industrial activities in Huelva as one of the most recurrent after-school visit destinations.

Although the pandemic momentarily interrupted face-to-face visits, Ence resumed this important channel of contact with society in the last quarter of 2020 by offering virtual visits. The objective is the same: to open the company to the student body so that they can see first-hand the work that Ence does in Huelva, as well as see live the tasks that are carried out at the Huelva plant.

In the 2021-22 academic year, visits will continue to be virtual according to the company's own prevention protocol against COVID. However, to continue improving this activity, and to respond to content demanded by teachers in recent years, the company's communication department has designed a new activity within the visit: a social innovation laboratory with the SDGs as a reference.

Thus, in addition to contacting those who operate the plant directly and learning about the biomass energy production process firsthand, the visiting boys and girls will also learn what the Sustainable Development Goals are and what they are for.

In addition, through fun and agile group dynamics, they will collectively seek behaviors within their own spheres of influence that positively impact the SDGs. It is about promoting in younger people the necessary awareness and sensitization with social and environmental sustainability.

This innovative initiative is part of Ence's commitment to the United Nations SDGs. From its Energy area, and thanks to the promotion of generation with renewables, Ence contributes directly to the fight against climate change (SDG 13) and to the promotion of sustainable and environmentally friendly energy (SDG 7). In this way, Ence's biomass generation is a model for the decarbonization process of the national energy system, and contributes to other SDGs such as Responsible Production and Consumption, Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure, the SDG that promotes Cities and sustainable communities, and the one that ensures the preservation of Life in terrestrial ecosystems.

Disclaimer

Ence Energía y Celulosa SA published this content on 02 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2021 11:24:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
