POWEN, a leading company in solar energy solutions, in collaboration with Magnon Green Energy, a renewable energy subsidiary of the Ence Group, has completed an ambitious solar project for industrial self-consumption in various facilities that Magnon has located in Spain, achieving a total installed power of more than of 3 MWp.

The plants are located in Puertollano, Mérida and Huelva, covering an area of ​​more than 55,000 square meters and generating more than 5,600 MWh of photovoltaic energy annually. The distribution of installed power is as follows: Puertollano with 982.8 kWp, Huelva 1 with 820 kWp, Huelva 2 with 982.8 kWp and Mérida with 324.72 kWp. More than 7,000 solar modules have been installed, distributed in parking canopies and solar fields.

The collaboration of both companies has materialized in a significant positive environmental impact: this project will avoid the emission of 12,000 tons of CO2 per year, equivalent to the planting of 990 trees and the removal of more than 1,500 cars from circulation, highlighting the commitment of both companies. companies with sustainability and reducing their carbon footprint.

"We are delighted to collaborate with Magnon Green Energy on this project that demonstrates the potential of solar energy to transform the industrial sector in Spain," said Jose Carlos Díaz Lacaci, General Director of POWEN.

For his part, Guillermo Negro Maguregui, CEO of Magnon Green Energy, commented: "this initiative represents a new step forward in our commitment to renewable energies, the protection of the environment and the efficiency of our plants."

In this way, several complementary renewable technologies are brought together to advance decarbonization, both industrially and in the electrical system. Thus, thanks to this POWEN photovoltaic project, Magnon plants, which generate renewable energy from biomass, cover their facilities' own consumption with renewable energy (solar).