9M23 Results Summary
1.
9M23 Highlights
- Pulp prices in Europe bottomed out in 3Q23, following a sharp correction in 9M23
- 152 €/t cash cost reduction in 3Q23 vs. 1Q23 partially mitigated a 37% net pulp price decline over the same period
- Our higher margin differentiated products accounted for 25% of our pulp sales in 3Q23
- We have reinforced our position as the largest private forestry manager in Spain with the acquisition of Sniace forestry assets in 4Q23
- We closed the period with a low leverage position relative to our average cycle EBITDA and a strong cash balance of €298 m
- Sustainalytics and Ecovadis confirmed our leadership in sustainability
2. 4Q23 Outlook
- Pulp prices in Europe will continue their recovery in the 4th Quarter. Main pulp producers have announced several price increases, up to 980 gross USD/t from November
- Cash cost reductions will continue in the coming quarters. Expected cash cost below 470 €/t in 4Q23
- Sales of our differentiated products will continue to grow in 4Q23
- Lower renewable energy output expected in 4Q23 due to extraordinary maintenance works at Huelva 46 MW and Ciudad Real 50 MW power plants
3. Growth & Diversification Opportunities
- Our unique competitive advantage: >95% of our wood is locally sourced
- Pulp diversification projects are on track to deliver a >12% ROCE without increasing the consumption of wood
- 6 biogas projects in their engineering and permitting phase, targeting a ROCE>12%
- 3 biomass power projects ready to participate in future capacity auctions
- Opportunity to expand our biomass supply services to serve a growing demand from heating and Green Fuels
- Working with potential industrial customers in Spain to replace fossil-fuel heating with renewable heating
- New opportunities to monetize carbon credits and biogenic CO2
1.
9M23 Highlights
9M23 Highlights
1
Pulp prices started to recover in
4Q23 following a sharp correction
in 9M23. The main pulp producers
have announced price increases of
up to 980 gross USD/t from
November
4
We have reinforced our position
as the largest private forestry
manager in Spain with the
acquisition of Sniace forestry
assets in 4Q23
2
152 €/t cash cost reduction in
3
3Q23 vs. 1Q23 partially
mitigated a 37% net pulp price
decline over the same period.
The downward trend will
continue in the coming quarters
5
We closed the period with a
6
low leverage position relative
to our average cycle EBITDA and a strong cash balance of €298 m
Our differentiated products accounted for 25% of our pulp
sales in 3Q23. They offer a lower environmental footprint and enhanced technical properties at a higher margin
Sustainalytics and Ecovadis confirmed our leadership in
sustainability
Pulp price recovery started in 4Q23
Cash cost will continue to reduce in the coming quarters
Avg. NET Pulp Price & Cash-Cost (€/t)
900846
800
762
694
700
578
600
477
500
400
300
1H22
2H22
1Q23
2Q23
3Q23
4Q23 E
2024 E
Cash - Cost
Avg. Net Pulp Price
Based on pulp price forecasts from
RISI, HW, TTO and Norexeco
The main pulp producers have announced several price increases of up to 980 GROSS USD/ton from November
Industry specialists are increasing their pulp price forecasts for 2024
Ence's cash cost reduction will continue in the coming quarters
We expect pulp demand to exceed supply over 2023-27
Wood availability is limiting competitive pulp capacity additions
Market Pulp: Expected Supply and Demand Growth over 2023 - 2027
(Mn tons)
10
Expected supply growth includes the following:
9
a) Arauco MAPA 1.5 Mt in 1Q23
b) UPM Pasos de los Toros 2.1 Mt in 2Q23
8
c) Metsa Fiber Kemi 0.9 Mt in 4Q23
7
d) Suzano Cerrado 2.5 Mt in 3Q24
e) Old capacity closures and conversion
6
account for -1.5Mt
5
4
3
2
1
0
Expected Supply
Expected Demand
Growth
Growth
Main market pulp demand growth drivers:
- Growing paper segments (tissue, packaging and specialities) now account for over 80% of market pulp demand
- Boosted by structural growth trends such as urban population growth, increasing living standards in emerging markets and e-commerce
- Plastic and synthetic fiber substitution will accelerate pulp demand growth in the coming years
- Lower recycled fiber availability due to declining P&W paper consumption will increase demand for virgin fiber
Market pulp demand recovered strongly in 2H23, as expected
Market pulp permanent capacity closures announced in 2023 already exceed 1 million tons
Our differentiated products accounted for 25% of our pulp sales in 3Q23
Lower environmental footprint and enhanced technical properties at a higher margin
High quality pulp
and differentiated
products with lower
environmental footprint and enhanced technical properties
+
+
+
- Aiming to replace softwood pulp
- Targeting customers with high sustainability standards
- Minimizing the energy consumption during the refining process
- First unbleached hardwood pulp in the market
- Certified CO2 footprint during the product life cycle
- Increases tissue softness
- Low wet-expansion cellulose suitable for decor paper applications
- Narrow range of porosity
- Used as a plastic alternative in packaging for food & beverage industry
- Low porosity material
+ Others such as , , and
We aim at reaching c.50% of our pulp production by 2028 (>500,000 t)
9M23 Consolidated Results
Driven by lower pulp and energy prices
Group Revenues (€ m)
Group EBITDA (€ m)
Attributable Net Income (€ m)
- 20%
- 70%
787
208
630
64
9M 22
9M 23
9M 22
9M 23
67
-28
9M 22
9M 23
Group Revenues - 20% to €630m
Group EBITDA - 70% to €64m
Group attributable net result: €(28)m
- -18% net average pulp price and +7% cash cost vs. 9M22
- 150 €/t cash cost reduction in 3Q23 vs. 1Q23 due to declining raw material and energy costs. This downward trend will continue in the coming quarters
- The regulatory energy price was updated, from 208 €/MWh in 2022 down to 109 €/MWh in 2023. The accounting (non cash) impact in 2023 will be offset by a higher remuneration for investment cashed annually
- PV project sales contributed €27m to 9M23 EBITDA
