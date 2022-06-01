Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Encompass Health Corporation
  News
  Summary
    EHC   US29261A1007

ENCOMPASS HEALTH CORPORATION

(EHC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  06/01 04:00:02 pm EDT
64.68 USD   -1.31%
05:34pEncompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Cape Coral, a 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital, now open
PR
05/24TRANSCRIPT : Encompass Health Corporation Presents at UBS Global Healthcare Conference, May-24-2022 09:15 AM
CI
05/13Encompass Health To Build 60-Bed Rehabilitation Hospital In Texas
MT
Summary 
Summary

Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Cape Coral, a 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital, now open

06/01/2022 | 05:34pm EDT
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. and CAPE CORAL, Fla., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Encompass Health Corp. (NYSE: EHC) and Lee Healthcare Holdings, LLC, wholly owned subsidiary of Lee Health, announce the opening of Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Cape Coral, a 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital located at 1730 NE Pine Island Road. The hospital features all private patient rooms, a large therapy gym with advanced rehabilitation technologies and an activities of daily living suite, a therapy courtyard, a cafeteria and a dayroom.

The hospital serves patients recovering from debilitating illnesses and injuries including strokes and other neurological disorders, brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, amputations and complex orthopedic conditions. In addition to 24-hour nursing care, Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Cape Coral offers physical, occupational and speech therapies to restore functional ability and quality of life. Care is provided by highly specialized nurses, therapists and physicians.

"We are excited to open this new hospital in Cape Coral to help individuals recovering from major illnesses and injuries regain the strength and function needed to reach their highest levels of independence," said Michelle Fitzgerald, CEO of Encompass Health of Cape Coral. "Through customized therapies and best practices, our team will deliver specialized care, close to home at this state-of-the-art hospital and help our patients return to things they love most."

Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Cape Coral is Encompass Health's 149th inpatient rehabilitation hospital and its 17th inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Florida, with two additional hospitals expected to open in Florida this year.

About Lee Health
Since the opening of the first hospital in 1916, Lee Health has been a health care leader in Southwest Florida, constantly evolving to meet the needs of the community. A non-profit, integrated health care services organization, Lee Health is committed to the well-being of every individual served, focused on healthy living and maintaining good health. Staffed by caring people, inspiring health, services are conveniently located throughout the community in four acute care hospitals, two specialty hospitals, outpatient centers, walk-in medical centers, primary care and specialty physician practices and other services across the continuum of care. Learn more at www.LeeHealth.org.

About Encompass Health
As a national leader in integrated healthcare services, Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) offers both facility‑based and home‑based patient care through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies. With a national footprint that includes 149 hospitals, 252 home health locations, and 99 hospice locations in 42 states and Puerto Rico, the Company provides high‑quality, cost-effective integrated healthcare. Encompass Health is ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For. For more information, visit encompasshealth.com, or follow us on our newsroom, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Encompass Health contact: 

Lee Health contact:

Media contact: Danielle Hall | 205-970-5912

Media contact: Pat Dolce | 239-343-8370

danielle.hall@encompasshealth.com

 pat.dolce@leehealth.org

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/encompass-health-rehabilitation-hospital-of-cape-coral-a-40-bed-inpatient-rehabilitation-hospital-now-open-301559640.html

SOURCE Encompass Health Corp.


© PRNewswire 2022
