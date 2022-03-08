Log in
    EHC   US29261A1007

ENCOMPASS HEALTH CORPORATION

(EHC)
Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of St. Augustine now open

03/08/2022 | 05:51pm EST
BIRMINGHAM, Ala., and ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) announces the opening of Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of St. Augustine, a 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital located at 65 Silver Lane in St. Augustine. The hospital features all private patient rooms, a large therapy gym with advanced rehabilitation technologies and an activities of daily living suite, a therapy courtyard, a cafeteria and a dayroom.

The hospital serves patients recovering from debilitating illnesses and injuries including strokes and other neurological disorders, brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, amputations and complex orthopedic conditions. In addition to 24-hour nursing care, Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of St. Augustine, offers physical, occupational and speech therapies to restore functional ability and quality of life. Care is provided by highly specialized nurses, therapists and physicians.

"We are excited to open this new hospital in St. Augustine and help area residents regain strength and function and improve our patients' quality of life after a life-altering illness or injury," said Tom Laughlin, chief executive officer for Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of St. Augustine.

Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of St. Augustine is the national network's 147th hospital and 15th in Florida, with four additional Florida hospitals planned for 2022 opening.

About Encompass Health
As a national leader in integrated healthcare services, Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) offers both facility–based and home–based patient care through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies. With a national footprint that includes 147 hospitals, 251 home health locations, and 96 hospice locations in 42 states and Puerto Rico, the Company provides high–quality, cost-effective integrated healthcare. Encompass Health is ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For. For more information, visit encompasshealth.com, or follow us on our newsroom, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Media Contact:
Danielle Hall | 205-970-5912                                                               
danielle.hall@encompasshealth.com 

