BIRMINGHAM, Ala., March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Encompass Health Corp. (NYSE: EHC), the country's largest owner and operator of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, has named Andrew Baird as senior vice president of public policy, legislation and regulations.

Baird brings nearly 20 years of experience to his role as SVP of public policy, legislation and regulations, which includes his tenure as director of governmental affairs for the Company. Most recently, Baird served as vice president of government affairs and policy counsel of Enhabit Home Health and Hospice. In this role, he led all advocacy, government affairs and public policy matters. Prior to joining Encompass Health in 2014, he served as an associate at Christian & Barton, LLP in the firm's health care and life sciences practice.

Baird earned his bachelor's degree from Trinity College and juris doctorate degree from the University of North Carolina School of Law. He began his new role with the Company on January 29, 2024.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) is the largest owner and operator of rehabilitation hospitals in the United States. With a national footprint that includes 160 hospitals in 37 states and Puerto Rico, the Company provides high-quality, compassionate rehabilitative care for patients recovering from a major injury or illness, using advanced technology and innovative treatments to maximize recovery. Encompass Health is ranked as one of Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies and Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work in Healthcare. For more information, visit encompasshealth.com, or follow us on our newsroom, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

