Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Encompass Health Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EHC   US29261A1007

ENCOMPASS HEALTH CORPORATION

(EHC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Encompass Health announces date of 2021 fourth quarter earnings call

01/10/2022 | 05:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Encompass Health Corp. (NYSE: EHC) today announced it will report results for its fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, 2021, after the market closes on Feb. 1, 2022. The Company will host an investor conference call at 10 a.m. ET on Feb. 2, 2022, to discuss its results.

The conference call may be accessed by dialing 866-342-8591 and giving the conference ID EHCQ421. International callers should dial 203-518-9713 and give the same conference ID. Please call approximately 10 minutes before the start of the call to ensure you are connected.

A live webcast of the conference call and an online replay of the conference call can be found on the Company's investor website at https://investor.encompasshealth.com.

About Encompass Health
As a national leader in integrated healthcare services, Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) offers both facility–based and home–based patient care through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies. With a national footprint that includes 145 hospitals, 251 home health locations, and 96 hospice locations in 42 states and Puerto Rico, the Company provides high–quality, cost-effective integrated healthcare. Encompass Health is ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For. For more information, visit encompasshealth.com, or follow us on our newsroom, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Media Contact:
Casey Winger | 205 970-5912
casey.winger@encompasshealth.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Mark Miller | 205 970-5860
mark.miller@encompasshealth.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/encompass-health-announces-date-of-2021-fourth-quarter-earnings-call-301457485.html

SOURCE Encompass Health Corp.


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about ENCOMPASS HEALTH CORPORATION
05:01pEncompass Health announces date of 2021 fourth quarter earnings call
PR
01/05Encompass Health and Saint Alphonsus Health System announce home health and hospice joi..
PR
01/05Encompass Health Corp. and Saint Alphonsus Health System Announce New Joint Venture Agr..
CI
2021Encompass Health Spikes on Merger Push by Jana Partners
CI
2021ENCOMPASS HEALTH CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2021Encompass Health Reportedly Being Pushed By Jana Partners to Pursue Potential Merger
MT
2021Jana Partners Pushes Encompass Health to Pursue a Possible Merger
CI
2021Jana Partners Pushes Encompass Health to Re-Engage on Potential Merger for Home Health ..
MT
2021ENCOMPASS HEALTH CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements a..
AQ
2021Encompass Health Corporation Announces Execution of Supplemental Indenture for its 5.75..
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ENCOMPASS HEALTH CORPORATION
More recommendations