Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Encompass Health Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EHC   US29261A1007

ENCOMPASS HEALTH CORPORATION

(EHC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-29 pm EDT
46.12 USD   -3.27%
04:31pEncompass Health announces date of 2022 third quarter earnings call
PR
09/26Encompass Health to Build Another Inpatient Rehabilitation Hospital in Florida
MT
09/26Encompass Health Corp. Announces Plans to Build A 50-Bed Inpatient Rehabilitation Hospital in the Villages, Florida
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Encompass Health announces date of 2022 third quarter earnings call

09/29/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Encompass Health Corp. (NYSE: EHC) today announced it will report results for its third quarter ended Sept. 30, 2022, after the market closes on Oct. 26, 2022. The Company will host an investor conference call at 10 a.m. ET on Oct. 27, 2022, to discuss its results.

The conference call may be accessed by dialing 800-274-8461 and giving the conference ID EHCQ322. International callers should dial 203-518-9843 and give the same conference ID. Please call approximately 10 minutes before the start of the call to ensure you are connected.

A live webcast of the conference call and an online replay of the conference call can be found on the Company's investor website at https://investor.encompasshealth.com.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) is the largest owner and operator of rehabilitation hospitals in the United States. With a national footprint that includes 153 hospitals in 36 states and Puerto Rico, the Company provides high-quality, compassionate rehabilitative care for patients recovering from a major injury or illness, using advanced technology and innovative treatments to maximize recovery. Encompass Health is ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For and Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work in Healthcare. For more information, visit encompasshealth.com, or follow us on our newsroom, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Media Contact:
Casey Winger | 205.970.5912
Casey.Winger@encompasshealth.com 

Investor Relations Contact:
Mark Miller | 205.970.5860
Mark.Miller@encompasshealth.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/encompass-health-announces-date-of-2022-third-quarter-earnings-call-301637278.html

SOURCE Encompass Health Corp.


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about ENCOMPASS HEALTH CORPORATION
04:31pEncompass Health announces date of 2022 third quarter earnings call
PR
09/26Encompass Health to Build Another Inpatient Rehabilitation Hospital in Florida
MT
09/26Encompass Health Corp. Announces Plans to Build A 50-Bed Inpatient Rehabilitation Hospi..
CI
09/26Encompass Health announces plans to build a 50-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital in..
PR
09/21Credit Suisse Trims Encompass Health's Price Target to $62 from $63 to Reflect Updated ..
MT
09/16Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Naples, a 50-bed inpatient rehabilitation h..
PR
09/16Encompass Health Corp. and Nch Healthcare System Announce the Opening of Encompass Heal..
CI
08/26Encompass Health Plans 50-Bed Rehabilitation Hospital in Norristown, Pennsylvania; Shar..
MT
08/26Encompass Health announces plans to build a 50-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital in..
PR
08/26Encompass Health Corp. Announces Plans to Build A 50-Bed Inpatient Rehabilitation Hospi..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ENCOMPASS HEALTH CORPORATION
More recommendations