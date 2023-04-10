Advanced search
Encompass Health announces date of 2023 first quarter earnings call

04/10/2023 | 05:15pm EDT
BIRMINGHAM, Ala., April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Encompass Health Corp. (NYSE: EHC) today announced it will report results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2023, after the market closes Thursday, April 27, 2023. The Company will host an investor conference call at 10 a.m. ET on April 28, 2023, to discuss its results.

The conference call may be accessed by dialing 800-225-9448 and giving the conference ID EHCQ123. International callers should dial 203-518-9708 and give the same conference ID. Please call approximately 10 minutes before the start of the call to ensure you are connected.

A live webcast of the conference call and an online replay of the conference call can be found on the Company's investor website at https://investor.encompasshealth.com.

About Encompass Health
Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) is the largest owner and operator of rehabilitation hospitals in the United States. With a national footprint that includes 156 hospitals in 37 states and Puerto Rico, the Company provides high-quality, compassionate rehabilitative care for patients recovering from a major injury or illness, using advanced technology and innovative treatments to maximize recovery. Encompass Health is ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For and Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work in Healthcare. For more information, visit encompasshealth.com, or follow us on our newsroom, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Media Contact:
Casey Winger | 205 970-5912
casey.winger@encompasshealth.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Mark Miller | 205 970-5860
mark.miller@encompasshealth.com  

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/encompass-health-announces-date-of-2023-first-quarter-earnings-call-301793628.html

SOURCE Encompass Health Corp.


© PRNewswire 2023
