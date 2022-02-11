Log in
Encompass Health issues notice for final redemption of its 5.125% senior notes due 2023

02/11/2022 | 11:54am EST
BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE: EHC) today issued notice for redemption of the remaining $100 million of the outstanding principal balance of its 5.125% senior notes due 2023 (the "2023 Notes"). The associated redemption date will be March 15, 2022, and the redemption price will be 100.0% of par, plus accrued and unpaid interest pursuant to the terms of the 2023 Notes. The Company plans to use cash on hand and drawings under its revolving credit facility to fund the redemption. As a result of this redemption, the Company expects to record an approximate $0.3 million loss on early extinguishment of debt in the first quarter of 2022.

As a national leader in integrated healthcare services, Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) offers both facility–based and home–based patient care through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies. With a national footprint that includes 145 hospitals, 251 home health locations, and 96 hospice locations in 42 states and Puerto Rico, the Company provides high–quality, cost-effective integrated healthcare. Encompass Health is ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For. For more information, visit encompasshealth.com, or follow us on our newsroom, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Statements contained in this press release which are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. In addition, Encompass Health, through its senior management, may from time to time make forward-looking public statements concerning the matters described herein. All such estimates, projections, and forward-looking information speak only as of the date hereof, and Encompass Health undertakes no duty to publicly update or revise such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates based upon current information and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors. While it is impossible to identify all such factors, factors which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those estimated by Encompass Health include, but are not limited to, potential disruptions, breaches, or other incidents affecting the proper operation, availability, or security of Encompass Health's information systems, including unauthorized access to or theft of patient, business associate, or other sensitive information; changes, delays in (including in connection with resolution of Medicare payment reviews or appeals), or suspension of reimbursement for Encompass Health's services by governmental or private payors; a significant market disruption; and other factors which may be identified from time to time in Encompass Health's SEC filings and other public announcements, including Encompass Health's current reports on Form 8-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and its latest annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020.

