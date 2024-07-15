BIRMINGHAM, Ala., July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE: EHC) today issued notice for redemption of $150 million of the outstanding principal balance of its 5.75% senior notes due 2025 (the "2025 Notes"). The associated redemption date will be August 15, 2024, and the redemption price will be 100.0% of par, plus accrued and unpaid interest pursuant to the terms of the 2025 Notes. The Company plans to use cash on hand to fund the redemption. As a result of this redemption, the Company expects to record an approximate $0.4 million loss on early extinguishment of debt in the third quarter of 2024.

