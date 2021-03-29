Log in
ENCOMPASS HEALTH CORPORATION

(EHC)
Encompass Health : announces date of 2021 first quarter conference call

03/29/2021 | 07:58am EDT
BIRMINGHAM, Ala., March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Encompass Health Corp. (NYSE: EHC) today announced it will report results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2021, after the market closes on April 27, 2021. The Company will host an investor conference call at 9 a.m. ET on April 28, 2021, to discuss its results.

The conference call may be accessed by dialing 877-587-6761 and giving the pass code 8188583. International callers should dial 706-679-1635 and give the same pass code. Please call approximately 10 minutes before the start of the call to ensure you are connected.

A live webcast of the conference call and an online replay of the conference call can be found on the Company's investor website at https://investor.encompasshealth.com.

About Encompass Health
As a national leader in integrated healthcare services, Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) offers both facility–based and home–based patient care through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies. With a national footprint that includes 137 hospitals, 241 home health locations, and 82 hospice locations in 39 states and Puerto Rico, the Company provides high–quality, cost-effective integrated healthcare. Encompass Health is ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For. For more information, visit encompasshealth.com, or follow us on our newsroom, Twitter and Facebook.

Media Contact:
Hillary Carnel | 205 970-5912
hillary.carnel@encompasshealth.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Crissy Carlisle | 205 970-5860
crissy.carlisle@encompasshealth.com  

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/encompass-health-announces-date-of-2021-first-quarter-conference-call-301257003.html

SOURCE Encompass Health Corp.


© PRNewswire 2021
