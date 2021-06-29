Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Encompass Health Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EHC   US29261A1007

ENCOMPASS HEALTH CORPORATION

(EHC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Encompass Health : announces date of 2021 second quarter conference call

06/29/2021 | 07:37am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Encompass Health Corp. (NYSE: EHC) today announced it will report results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021, after the market closes on July 27, 2021. The Company will host an investor conference call at 10 a.m. ET on July 28, 2021, to discuss its results.

The conference call may be accessed by dialing 877-587-6761 and giving the pass code 7294490. International callers should dial 706-679-1635 and give the same pass code. Please call approximately 10 minutes before the start of the call to ensure you are connected.

A live webcast of the conference call and an online replay of the conference call can be found on the Company's investor website at https://investor.encompasshealth.com.

About Encompass Health
As a national leader in integrated healthcare services, Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) offers both facility–based and home–based patient care through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies. With a national footprint that includes 140 hospitals, 250 home health locations, and 94 hospice locations in 42 states and Puerto Rico, the Company provides high–quality, cost-effective integrated healthcare. Encompass Health is ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For. For more information, visit encompasshealth.com, or follow us on our newsroom, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Media Contact:
Hillary Carnel | 205 970-5912
hillary.carnel@encompasshealth.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Crissy Carlisle | 205 970-5860
crissy.carlisle@encompasshealth.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/encompass-health-announces-date-of-2021-second-quarter-conference-call-301321259.html

SOURCE Encompass Health Corp.


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about ENCOMPASS HEALTH CORPORATION
07:37aENCOMPASS HEALTH  : announces date of 2021 second quarter conference call
PR
06/28ENCOMPASS HEALTH  : Names Finance Chief for Home Health Unit
MT
06/28ENCOMPASS HEALTH  : Names Crissy B. Carlisle as CFO of Home Health and Hospice B..
PR
06/21ENCOMPASS HEALTH  : Appoints Barbara A. Jacobsmeyer as CEO of Home Health and Ho..
PU
06/21ENCOMPASS HEALTH CORP  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation F..
AQ
06/21ENCOMPASS HEALTH  : Appoints Barbara A. Jacobsmeyer as CEO of Home Health and Ho..
PR
06/14ENCOMPASS HEALTH  : Rehabilitation Hospital of Cumming now open
PR
06/03ENCOMPASS HEALTH  : to host virtual fireside chat to discuss its current and fut..
PR
06/01ENCOMPASS HEALTH  : completes acquisition of Frontier Home Health and Hospice ex..
PR
05/28ENCOMPASS HEALTH  : to Redeem $100 million of Senior Notes Due 2023
MT
More news