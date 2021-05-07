Log in
    EHC   US29261A1007

ENCOMPASS HEALTH CORPORATION

(EHC)
  Report
Encompass Health : to participate in the William Blair Annual Growth Stock Conference and Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

05/07/2021 | 07:33am EDT
BIRMINGHAM, Ala., May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Encompass Health Corp. (NYSE: EHC) today announced it will participate in William Blair's 41st Annual Growth Stock Conference and Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference. Both conferences will be held virtually the first week of June 2021.

Encompass Health's President and Chief Executive Officer Mark Tarr, EVP and Chief Financial Officer Doug Coltharp, and EVP and President of Inpatient Hospitals Barb Jacobsmeyer will participate in a fireside chat at the William Blair Annual Growth Stock Conference. The presentation will be held Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 4:20 p.m. EDT.

Participating in the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference will be Tarr and Coltharp. Their fireside chat will take place on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 3 p.m. EDT.

Both events will be webcast live and will be available at http://investor.encompasshealth.com.

About Encompass Health
As a national leader in integrated healthcare services, Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) offers both facility–based and home–based patient care through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies. With a national footprint that includes 139 hospitals, 241 home health locations, and 82 hospice locations in 39 states and Puerto Rico, the Company provides high–quality, cost-effective integrated healthcare. Encompass Health is ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For. For more information, visit encompasshealth.com, or follow us on our newsroom, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Media Contact  
Hillary Carnel | 205 970-5912   
hillary.carnel@encompasshealth.com

Investor Relations Contact
Crissy Carlisle | 205 970-5860
crissy.carlisle@encompasshealth.com

 

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/encompass-health-to-participate-in-the-william-blair-annual-growth-stock-conference-and-jefferies-virtual-healthcare-conference-301286395.html

SOURCE Encompass Health Corp.


© PRNewswire 2021
