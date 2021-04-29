Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Encompass Health Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EHC

ENCOMPASS HEALTH CORPORATION

(EHC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Encompass Health : to present at RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Virtual Conference

04/29/2021 | 07:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Encompass Health Corp. (NYSE: EHC) today announced it will present at the RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Virtual Conference being held May 18–20, 2021.

Encompass Health's President and Chief Executive Officer Mark Tarr and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Doug Coltharp will participate in a fireside chat at 8 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, May 19, 2021.

The event will be webcast live and will be available at http://investor.encompasshealth.com.

About Encompass Health
As a national leader in integrated healthcare services, Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) offers both facility–based and home–based patient care through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies. With a national footprint that includes 139 hospitals, 241 home health locations, and 82 hospice locations in 39 states and Puerto Rico, the Company provides high–quality, cost-effective integrated healthcare. Encompass Health is ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For. For more information, visit encompasshealth.com, or follow us on our newsroom, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Media Contact  
Hillary Carnel | 205 970-5912   
hillary.carnel@encompasshealth.com

Investor Relations Contact
Crissy Carlisle | 205 970-5860
crissy.carlisle@encompasshealth.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/encompass-health-to-present-at-rbc-capital-markets-global-healthcare-virtual-conference-301279951.html

SOURCE Encompass Health Corp.


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about ENCOMPASS HEALTH CORPORATION
07:43aENCOMPASS HEALTH  : to present at RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Virtual ..
PR
04/27ENCOMPASS HEALTH  : Q1 Results Rise from Year Ago, Ups Full Year Guidance
MT
04/27ENCOMPASS HEALTH : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/27ENCOMPASS HEALTH  : reports results for first quarter 2021 and increases full-ye..
PR
04/27ENCOMPASS HEALTH  : Earnings Flash (EHC) ENCOMPASS HEALTH Reports Q1 Revenue $1...
MT
04/27ENCOMPASS HEALTH  : Earnings Flash (EHC) ENCOMPASS HEALTH Posts Q1 EPS $1.05, vs..
MT
04/27ENCOMPASS HEALTH  : to Buy Home Health, Hospice Assets of Frontier Home Health a..
MT
04/26ENCOMPASS HEALTH  : announces definitive agreement to acquire assets of Frontier..
PR
04/20ENCOMPASS HEALTH  : to present at UBS Global Healthcare Virtual Conference
PR
04/15ENCOMPASS HEALTH  : announces time change for 2021 first quarter earnings call
PR
More news
CATEGORIES
FREE SERVICES
SOLUTIONS
ÉDITIONS BOURSE
ABOUT
Logo
twitter youtube appstore
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ