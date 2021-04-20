Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Encompass Health Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EHC

ENCOMPASS HEALTH CORPORATION

(EHC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Encompass Health : to present at UBS Global Healthcare Virtual Conference

04/20/2021 | 07:37am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Encompass Health Corp. (NYSE: EHC) today announced it will present at the UBS Global Healthcare Virtual Conference being held May 24-26, 2021.

Mark Tarr, president and chief executive officer; Doug Coltharp, EVP and chief financial officer; and Barb Jacobsmeyer, EVP and president of inpatient hospitals will participate in a fireside chat at 9 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, May 25, 2021.

The event will be webcast live and will be available at http://investor.encompasshealth.com.

About Encompass Health
As a national leader in integrated healthcare services, Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) offers both facility–based and home–based patient care through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies. With a national footprint that includes 139 hospitals, 241 home health locations, and 82 hospice locations in 39 states and Puerto Rico, the Company provides high–quality, cost-effective integrated healthcare. Encompass Health is ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For. For more information, visit encompasshealth.com, or follow us on our newsroom, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Media Contact  
Hillary Carnel | 205 970-5912   
hillary.carnel@encompasshealth.com

Investor Relations Contact
Crissy Carlisle | 205 970-5860
crissy.carlisle@encompasshealth.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/encompass-health-to-present-at-ubs-global-healthcare-virtual-conference-301272269.html

SOURCE Encompass Health Corp.


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about ENCOMPASS HEALTH CORPORATION
07:37aENCOMPASS HEALTH  : to present at UBS Global Healthcare Virtual Conference
PR
04/15ENCOMPASS HEALTH  : announces time change for 2021 first quarter earnings call
PR
04/08ENCOMPASS HEALTH  : to present at BofA Securities Virtual Health Care Conference
PR
04/06ENCOMPASS HEALTH  : Rehabilitation Hospital of North Tampa now open
PR
04/02ENCOMPASS HEALTH CORP  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation F..
AQ
04/02ENCOMPASS HEALTH  : Announces Leadership Transition for Home Health and Hospice ..
PR
03/31ENCOMPASS HEALTH CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/29ENCOMPASS HEALTH  : Shannon Health Roll Out New Inpatient Rehabilitation Facilit..
MT
03/29ENCOMPASS HEALTH  : and Shannon Health open new inpatient rehabilitation hospita..
PR
03/29ENCOMPASS HEALTH  : announces date of 2021 first quarter conference call
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ