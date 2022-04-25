Log in
    EHC   US29261A1007

ENCOMPASS HEALTH CORPORATION

(EHC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/25 04:00:02 pm EDT
68.17 USD   +1.82%
Encompass Health to present at BofA Securities 2022 Healthcare Conference

04/25/2022 | 05:50pm EDT
BIRMINGHAM, Ala., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Encompass Health Corp. (NYSE: EHC) today announced it will participate in the BofA Securities 2022 Healthcare Conference being held in Las Vegas May 10-12 and virtually on May 13, 2022.

Encompass Health's President and Chief Executive Officer Mark Tarr will present during a fireside chat on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at 3:20 p.m. PT.

The presentation will be webcast live and available at http://investor.encompasshealth.com.

About Encompass Health
As a national leader in integrated healthcare services, Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) offers both facility–based and home–based patient care through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies. With a national footprint that includes 147 hospitals, 251 home health locations, and 96 hospice locations in 42 states and Puerto Rico, the Company provides high–quality, cost-effective integrated healthcare. Encompass Health is ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For. For more information, visit encompasshealth.com, or follow us on our newsroom, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Media Contact      
Erin Wendel-Ritter | 205 970-5912
erin.wendel-ritter@encompasshealth.com  

Investor Relations Contact
Mark Miller | 205 970-5860
mark.miller@encompasshealth.com  

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/encompass-health-to-present-at-bofa-securities-2022-healthcare-conference-301532411.html

SOURCE Encompass Health Corp.


© PRNewswire 2022
