    EHC   US29261A1007

ENCOMPASS HEALTH CORPORATION

(EHC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/12 01:51:20 pm EDT
62.93 USD   +1.08%
Encompass Health to present at UBS Global Healthcare Conference
PR
TRANSCRIPT : Encompass Health Corporation Presents at Bank of America 2022 Healthcare Conference, May-10-2022 03:20 PM
CI
ENCOMPASS HEALTH CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
Encompass Health to present at UBS Global Healthcare Conference

05/12/2022 | 01:01pm EDT
BIRMINGHAM, Ala., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Encompass Health Corp. (NYSE: EHC) today announced it will present at the UBS Global Healthcare Conference being held May 23-25, 2022 in New York City.

Encompass Health's President and Chief Executive Officer Mark Tarr and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Doug Coltharp will participate in a fireside chat from 9:15-9:55 a.m. ET on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

The presentation will be webcast live and available at http://investor.encompasshealth.com.

About Encompass Health
As a national leader in integrated healthcare services, Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) offers both facility–based and home–based patient care through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies. With a national footprint that includes 148 hospitals, 252 home health locations, and 99 hospice locations in 42 states and Puerto Rico, the Company provides high–quality, cost-effective integrated healthcare. Encompass Health is ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For. For more information, visit encompasshealth.com, or follow us on our newsroom, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Media Contact
Erin Wendel-Ritter | 205 970-5912
erin.wendel-ritter@encompasshealth.com  

Investor Relations Contact
Mark Miller | 205 970-5860
mark.miller@encompasshealth.com  

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/encompass-health-to-present-at-ubs-global-healthcare-conference-301546366.html

SOURCE Encompass Health Corp.


© PRNewswire 2022
