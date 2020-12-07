Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Encore Capital Group, Inc.    ECPG

ENCORE CAPITAL GROUP, INC.

(ECPG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Encore Capital Group, Inc. Announces Proposed Senior Secured Floating Rate Notes Offering

12/07/2020 | 03:13am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Encore Capital Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECPG) (the “Company”) today announced its intention to offer, subject to market and other conditions, €275.0 million aggregate principal amount of senior secured floating rate notes due 2027 (the “notes”) in a private offering to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) and outside the United States to non-U.S. persons (within the meaning of Regulation S under the Securities Act).

The notes will be senior secured obligations of the Company, and will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed on a senior secured basis by substantially all material subsidiaries of the Company. The obligations of the Company and the guarantors will be secured, together with the Company’s other senior secured indebtedness, by substantially all of the assets of the Company and the guarantors. The interest rate and other terms of the notes will be determined at the pricing of the offering.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from this offering to redeem a portion of the outstanding €400.0 million senior secured floating rate notes due 2024, issued by Cabot Financial (Luxembourg) II S.A., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, and to pay certain transaction fees and expenses incurred in connection with the offering of the notes.

The offer and sale of the notes have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act, and the notes may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, the notes nor will there be any sale of the notes in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, sale or solicitation would be unlawful. Any offer of the securities will be made only by means of a private offering memorandum.

The Company provided an update on cash collections on a year-to-date basis through October 2020, with global cash collections at 100% of the ERC forecast for the period based on the reported December 31, 2019 ERC forecast. Within this total, U.S. performance was at 106% and Europe performance was at 87%, each compared to the ERC forecast for the period based on the reported December 31, 2019 ERC forecast.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the completion, timing and size of the proposed offering, the intended use of the proceeds and the terms of the notes being offered. Forward-looking statements represent Encore’s current expectations regarding future events and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements. Among those risks and uncertainties are market conditions, including market interest rates, the trading price and volatility of Encore’s common stock and risks relating to Encore’s business, including those described in periodic reports that Encore files from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Encore may not consummate the proposed offering described in this press release and, if the proposed offering is consummated, cannot provide any assurances regarding the final terms of the notes or its ability to effectively apply the net proceeds as described above. The forward-looking statements included in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and Encore does not undertake to update the statements included in this press release for subsequent developments, except as may be required by law.

Contact Information

Bruce Thomas, Investor Relations
(858) 309-6442
bruce.thomas@encorecapital.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
All news about ENCORE CAPITAL GROUP, INC.
03:13aEncore Capital Group, Inc. Announces Proposed Senior Secured Floating Rate No..
GL
11/24ENCORE CAPITAL : Completes Upsized Offering of Senior Secured Notes
AQ
11/23ENCORE CAPITAL GROUP INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
11/23Encore Capital Group Completes Upsized Offering of Senior Secured Notes
GL
11/23ENCORE CAPITAL : Completes Upsized Offering of Senior Secured Notes
AQ
11/13ENCORE CAPITAL : Announces Pricing of Upsized Senior Secured Notes Offering
AQ
11/12ENCORE CAPITAL GROUP INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form..
AQ
11/12ENCORE CAPITAL : Announces Pricing of Upsized Senior Secured Notes Offering
AQ
11/12Encore Capital Group, Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Senior Secured Notes ..
GL
11/12ENCORE CAPITAL GROUP INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 478 M - -
Net income 2020 238 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 970 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 5,02x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 183 M 1 183 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,81x
EV / Sales 2021 2,78x
Nbr of Employees 7 300
Free-Float 95,5%
Chart ENCORE CAPITAL GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Encore Capital Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENCORE CAPITAL GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 52,00 $
Last Close Price 37,75 $
Spread / Highest target 45,7%
Spread / Average Target 37,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ashish Masih President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael P. Monaco Non-Executive Chairman
Jonathan Crawford Clark Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Monique Dumais-Chrisope Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Richard J. Srednicki Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENCORE CAPITAL GROUP, INC.6.76%1 183
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED19.83%8 631
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.19.84%4 570
FAR EAST HORIZON LIMITED12.88%4 221
MITSUBISHI UFJ LEASE & FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED-31.02%4 165
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-2.04%4 134
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ