Encore Capital : Overview – March 2023

The statements in this presentation that are not historical facts, including, most importantly, those statements preceded by, or that include, the words "will," "may," "believe," "projects," "expects," "anticipates" or the negation thereof, or similar expressions, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Reform Act"). These statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future operating results (including portfolio purchase volumes), supply, portfolio pricing, returns, run rates, tax rates, the consumer credit cycle and the impacts of inflation, interest rates and other macroeconomic factors. For all "forward-looking statements," the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Reform Act. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company and its subsidiaries to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors are discussed in the reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent report on Form 10-K, as it may be amended from time to time. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.
Encore Capital Group, Inc.
2
Introduction to Encore
Encore Capital Group, Inc.
3
Who We Are
6,900
Encore's primary business is the purchase and collection of charged-off consumer debt in the U.S. and Europe
Amount of capital returned to the $12B consumer credit ecosystem through our
portfolio purchases since our inception
Encore Capital Group, Inc.
4
Our Mission, Vision and Values
Mission
Values
Creating pathways to economic freedom
Vision
We help make credit accessible by partnering with consumers to restore their financial health
We Care
We put people first and engage with honesty, empathy and respect
We Find a Better Way
We deliver our best in everything we do, find ways to make a positive difference, and achieve impactful results
We are Inclusive and Collaborative
We embrace our differences and work together to ensure every individual can thrive
Encore Capital Group Inc. published this content on 01 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2023 22:03:25 UTC.