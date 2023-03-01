Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Encore Capital Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ECPG   US2925541029

ENCORE CAPITAL GROUP, INC.

(ECPG)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-01 pm EST
52.87 USD   +2.30%
09:16aSector Update: Financial Stocks Decline Premarket Wednesday
MT
04:32aEncore Capital Group Prices Upsized $200 Million Senior Notes Offering
MT
02/28Encore Capital Group, Inc. Prices $200.0 Million Convertible Senior Notes Offering
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Encore Capital : Overview – March 2023

03/01/2023 | 05:04pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Encore Overview

Encore Capital Group, Inc.

March 2023

Legal Disclaimers

The statements in this presentation that are not historical facts, including, most importantly, those statements preceded by, or that include, the words "will," "may," "believe," "projects," "expects," "anticipates" or the negation thereof, or similar expressions, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Reform Act"). These statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future operating results (including portfolio purchase volumes), supply, portfolio pricing, returns, run rates, tax rates, the consumer credit cycle and the impacts of inflation, interest rates and other macroeconomic factors. For all "forward-looking statements," the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Reform Act. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company and its subsidiaries to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors are discussed in the reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent report on Form 10-K, as it may be amended from time to time. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Encore Capital Group, Inc.

2

Introduction to Encore

Encore Capital Group, Inc.

3

Who We Are

6,900

Encore's primary business is the purchase and collection of charged-off consumer debt in the U.S. and Europe

Amount of capital returned to the $12B consumer credit ecosystem through our

portfolio purchases since our inception

Encore Capital Group, Inc.

4

Our Mission, Vision and Values

Mission

Values

Creating pathways to economic freedom

Vision

We help make credit accessible by partnering with consumers to restore their financial health

We Care

We put people first and engage with honesty, empathy and respect

We Find a Better Way

We deliver our best in everything we do, find ways to make a positive difference, and achieve impactful results

We are Inclusive and Collaborative

We embrace our differences and work together to ensure every individual can thrive

Encore Capital Group, Inc.

5

Disclaimer

Encore Capital Group Inc. published this content on 01 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2023 22:03:25 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ENCORE CAPITAL GROUP, INC.
09:16aSector Update: Financial Stocks Decline Premarket Wednesday
MT
04:32aEncore Capital Group Prices Upsized $200 Million Senior Notes Offering
MT
02/28Encore Capital Group, Inc. Prices $200.0 Million Convertible Senior Notes Offering
GL
02/28Sector Update: Financial Weakening Ahead of Tuesday Close
MT
02/28Sector Update: Financial Stocks Extending Tuesday Gains
MT
02/28Encore Capital Group Plans $175 Million Private Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
MT
02/28Encore Capital Group, Inc. Announces Proposed Convertible Senior Notes Offering
GL
02/28Encore Capital Group, Inc. Announces Proposed Convertible Senior Notes Offering
GL
02/27Encore Capital Group Announces Findings of its Second Economic Freedom Study
GL
02/27Encore Capital Group Announces Findings of its Second Economic Freedom Study
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ENCORE CAPITAL GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 348 M - -
Net income 2023 151 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,27x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 205 M 1 205 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,89x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 6 900
Free-Float 97,7%
Chart ENCORE CAPITAL GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Encore Capital Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENCORE CAPITAL GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 51,68 $
Average target price 64,00 $
Spread / Average Target 23,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ashish Masih President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jonathan Crawford Clark Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Michael P. Monaco Non-Executive Chairman
Monique Dumais-Chrisope Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Steve Carmichael Senior VP, Chief Risk & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENCORE CAPITAL GROUP, INC.7.80%1 205
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED5.53%11 627
MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.9.55%7 501
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.5.64%5 620
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED3.01%4 647
FAR EAST HORIZON LIMITED13.77%3 816