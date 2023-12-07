Official ENCORE ENERGY CORP. press release

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 7, 2023) - On FOX Business News broadcast on Sunday, Dec 10th at 5:30 ET - BTV - Business Television interviews emerging companies in the markets with the following companies:

West Red Lake Gold Ltd. (OTCQB: WRLGF) (TSXV: WRLG) - BTV explores West Red Lake Gold whose fueling growth in the renowned Red Lake Gold District. With a 35,000-meter drill program in 2024 and a forthcoming Preliminary Economic Assessment, the company is primed for expansion. The mission is straightforward: elevate operations and target production resumption by 2025.

ROK Resources Inc. (OTCQB: ROKRF) (TSXV: ROK) - Capitalizing on strategic acquisitions in Saskatchewan and Alberta, ROK has rapidly expanded from 100 to over 4000 barrels per day, with plans for further drilling. Additionally, the discovery of a significant lithium field positions ROK to potentially surpass the value of its oil and gas assets. This exciting development, coupled with a target of 50% growth in six months, positions ROK as a compelling opportunity for investors.

ION Energy Ltd. (OTCQB: IONGF) (TSXV: ION) - BTV explores ION Energy's strategic commitment to unlocking Mongolia's untapped lithium potential. Supported by a strong management and technical team, ION is well positioned to harness this valuable resource. Recently ION strengthened their global supplier status by acquiring valuable lithium assets in the Northwest Territories Lithium District, solidifying its presence in the industry.

enCore Energy Corp. (NYSE American: EU) (TSXV: EU) - As the demand for nuclear power grows, enCore continues to position itself as a pivotal uranium producer in America. With three licensed uranium processing plants in Texas, enCore is gearing up for imminent production and aiming for significant output capacity. Their environmentally friendly in-situ recovery technology is key in this era of sustainable uranium extraction. With ever increasing interest and need for energy independence, enCore Energy is set to become a cornerstone as America's Clean Energy Company™.

Eloro Resources Ltd. (OTCQX: ELRRF) (TSX: ELO) - BTV highlights the company's significant progress in its innovative silver-tin polymetallic venture in Bolivia. With a promising Mineral Resource Estimate and strategic drilling, Eloro is rapidly advancing towards a Preliminary Economic Assessment. This key step aims to attract major partners for commercial production, positioning Eloro as a notable player in the mining industry.

Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE: BTE) (TSX: BTE) - BTV features this oil and gas leader who stands out for their strategic growth and stability in a challenging industry. Recognized on the TSX 30, Baytex has impressively doubled its cash flow and ramped up production to 155,000 barrels daily. A key acquisition has expanded its operations, notably increasing output and strengthening shareholder returns. With a diverse portfolio and a focus on smart growth, Baytex is shaping up as a top-tier North American oil producer.

About BTV:

On air for 25 years, BTV - Business Television, a half-hour investment TV show, features analysts, experts and emerging companies at their location. With Hosts, Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV shares up and coming companies and investment opportunities with viewers. Discover Investment Opportunities.

TV BROADCAST NETWORKS and TIMES:

FOX Business News US: Sunday, Dec 10th @ 5:30pm ET.

Suggest a Company to Feature!

Contact: (604) 664-7401 x3 info@b-tv.com. To receive news, click here to subscribe

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/190162