enCore Energy Corp. is a clean energy company. The Company is engaged in providing clean, reliable, and affordable fuel for nuclear energy as the uranium producer in the United States. The Company is focused on producing domestic uranium in the United States. The Company only utilizes the In-Situ Recovery technology (ISR) to provide necessary fuel for the generation of clean, reliable, and carbon-free nuclear energy. Its projects include Alta Mesa Project, Dewey-Burdock Project, Gas Hills Project, Crownpoint & Hosta Butte Project, Juniper Ridge Project, Aladdin Project, Centennial Project, and others. The Alta Mesa Project is located within a portion of the private land holdings of the Jones Ranch and includes surface and mineral rights as well as oil and gas and other minerals including uranium. The Dewey-Burdock Project is an ISR uranium project located in the Edgemont uranium district in South Dakota. The Gas Hills Project is located in the Gas Hills uranium district.

Sector Uranium