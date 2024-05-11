Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

For the three months ended

March 31, 2024

(In United States Dollars)

enCore Energy Corp.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position Unaudited - Prepared by Management

As at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 (In USD unless otherwise noted)

March 31,

December 31,

2024

2023

Note

$

$

Assets

Current assets

Cash

90,090,593

7,493,424

Receivables and prepaid expenses

3,430,001

931,170

Marketable securities

4

17,594,169

16,886,052

Inventory

3

12,794,412

9,077

123,909,175

25,319,723

Non-current assets

Intangible assets

501,466

513,721

Property, plant, and equipment

5

16,277,181

14,969,860

Marketable securities

4

1,250,405

3,046,787

Mineral properties

7

271,105,464

267,209,138

Mining properties

8

3,720,346

5,301,820

Reclamation deposits

7

-

88,500

Right-of-use asset

387,466

443,645

Restricted cash

7,679,961

7,679,859

Total assets

424,831,464

324,573,053

Liabilities and shareholders' equity

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

3,487,113

3,576,194

Uranium loan liability

6

20,282,012

-

Due to related parties

11

138,880

2,520,594

Lease liability - current

176,770

177,641

24,084,775

6,274,429

Non-current liabilities

Asset retirement obligations

9

10,961,779

10,827,806

Convertible promissory note

10

-

19,239,167

Lease liability - non-current

240,026

295,147

Total liabilities

35,286,580

36,636,549

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

10

382,522,428

328,246,303

Equity portion of convertible promissory note

10

-

3,813,266

Contributed surplus

10

18,976,067

19,185,942

Accumulated other comprehensive income

4,617,590

7,944,347

Equity reserves

20,447,042

-

Non-controlling interests

39,475,915

-

Accumulated deficit

(76,494,158)

(71,253,354)

Total shareholders' equity

389,544,884

287,936,504

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

424,831,464

324,573,053

Nature of operations and going concern Events after the reporting period

1

16

Approved on behalf of the Board of Directors on May 10, 2024:

"William M. Sheriff"

Director

"William B. Harris"

Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

enCore Energy Corp.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss Unaudited - Prepared by Management

(In USD unless otherwise noted)

Three months ended

March 31,

March 31,

2024

2023

Note

$

$

Revenue

30,394,700

-

Cost of goods sold

28,052,288

-

Gross Profit

2,342,412

-

Expenses

363,457

497,493

Accretion

9,10

Amortization and depreciation

5,6,7

518,102

207,180

Depletion

8

1,581,474

-

General administrative costs

11

1,910,497

1,154,925

Professional fees

11

1,562,633

2,113,048

Promotion and shareholder communication

458,568

71,933

Travel

169,445

143,676

Transfer agent and filing fees

163,937

237,764

Staff costs

11

1,942,476

2,441,184

Stock option expense

10,11

1,118,585

866,483

Loss from operations

(7,446,762)

(7,733,686)

Foreign exchange gain (loss)

2,683,358

(3,941)

Gain on divestment of mineral properties

7

24,240

24,240

Gain on sale of uranium investment

-

1,100,500

Gain on disposal of assets

(18,028)

-

Interest expense

(406,567)

(600,000)

Interest income

415,873

320,275

Realized gain on marketable securities

4

251,476

-

Unrealized loss on marketable securities

4

(821,437)

(581,721)

Net loss for the period

(5,317,847)

(7,474,333)

less: net loss for the period attributable to: Non controlling interest shareholders

(77,043)

-

Net loss for the period attributable to: Shareholders of enCore Energy Corp

(5,240,804)

(7,474,333)

Currency translation adjustment of subsidiaries

(3,326,757)

669,480

Comprehensive loss for the period attributable to: Shareholders of enCore Energy Corp

(8,567,561)

(6,804,853)

Loss per share

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

- basic #

173,486,569

127,199,482

- diluted #

173,486,569

127,199,482

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

enCore Energy Corp.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Unaudited

(In USD unless otherwise noted)

March 31,

March 31,

2024

2023

Note

$

$

Operating activities

Net loss for the year

(5,317,847)

(7,474,333)

Accretion

7,11,12

363,457

497,493

Amortization and depreciation

5,6,7

518,102

207,180

Depletion

10

1,581,474

-

Foreign exchange (gain) loss

(2,683,358)

3,941

Stock option expense

12,13

1,118,585

866,483

Interest income

-

(320,275)

Gain on divestment of mineral properties

4,7

(24,240)

(24,240)

Gain (loss) on marketable securities - realized

4

(251,476)

581,721

Gain (loss) on marketable securities - unrealized

4

821,437

-

Gain on sale of uranium

3

-

(1,100,500)

Proceeds received from sale of uranium

-

7,023,000

Purchase of uranium

3

-

(14,672,500)

Changes in non-cash working capital items:

Receivables

(1,191,461)

(771,615)

Prepaids and deposits

(1,319,827)

-

Raw materials

(8,653)

-

Uranium inventory

(12,776,682)

-

Deposit - uranium investment

3

-

2,000,000

Restricted cash

-

47,676,777

Uranium loan

20,282,012

-

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(558,558)

216,401

Due to related parties

13

(2,368,093)

(345,817)

(1,815,128)

34,363,716

Investing activities

Acquisition of property, plant, and equipment

6

(1,629,797)

(462,910)

Mineral property expenditures

9

(3,364,302)

(1,484,328)

Proceeds from divestment of mineral properties

9

-

24,240

Proceeds from sale of minority interest in subsidiary

10

60,000,000

-

Proceeds from sale of marketable securities

4

44,557

-

Asset acquisition

-

(54,556,796)

Interest income received

415,873

320,275

Settlement of asset retirement obligation

11

(156,427)

(7,085)

55,309,904

(56,166,604)

Financing activities

Private placement proceeds

12

10,024,264

25,508,956

Share issue costs

12

(50,554)

(3,423,750)

Proceeds from the At -the-Market (ATM) sales

12

2,022,169

-

Proceeds from exercise of warrants

12

16,933,343

158,918

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

12

900,806

287,584

Lease payments

7

(52,738)

(31,333)

29,777,290

22,500,375

Effect of foreign exchange on cash

(674,897)

27,156

Change in cash

82,597,169

724,643

Cash, beginning of year

7,493,424

2,512,012

Cash, end of year

90,090,593

3,236,655

Supplemental cash flow information

15

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

enCore Energy Corp.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Shareholders' Equity

Unaudited

(In USD unless otherwise noted)

Convertible

Accumulated

Share

promissory

other

Total

Number of

subscriptions

note

Contributed

comprehensive

Accumulated

Non-controlling

shareholders'

shares

Share capital

received

(equity portion)

surplus

income (loss)

Deficit

interest

equity

#

$

$

$

$

$

$

$

$

January 1, 2023

108,940,051

190,610,250

51,558,624

-

16,218,518

5,530,224

(48,867,377)

-

215,050,239

Private placement

10,615,650

25,508,956

-

-

-

-

-

-

25,508,956

Conversion of subscriptions to shares

23,277,000

51,631,054

(51,631,054)

-

-

-

-

-

-

Share issuance costs

-

(6,487,851)

-

-

1,412,138

-

-

-

(5,075,713)

Shares issued for exercise of warrants

101,041

158,918

-

-

-

-

-

-

158,918

Shares issued for exercise of stock options

213,279

881,576

-

-

(593,992)

-

-

-

287,584

Shares issued for ATM

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Stock option expense

-

-

-

-

866,483

-

-

-

866,483

Equity portion of convertible promissory note

-

-

-

3,813,266

-

-

-

-

3,813,266

Conversion of convertible promissory note to shares

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Fair value of replacement options for Alta Mesa

-

-

-

-

81,414

-

-

acquisition (Note 9)

-

81,414

Cumulative translation adjustment

-

-

72,430

-

(2,570)

669,480

-

-

739,340

Loss for the year

-

-

-

-

-

-

(7,474,333)

-

(7,474,333)

March 31, 2023

143,147,021

262,302,903

-

3,813,266

17,981,991

6,199,704

(56,341,710)

-

233,956,154

January 1, 2024

165,133,798

328,246,303

-

3,813,266

19,185,942

7,944,347

(71,253,354)

-

287,936,504

Private placement

2,564,102

10,024,264

-

-

-

-

-

-

10,024,264

Conversion of subscriptions to shares

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Share issuance costs

-

(50,554)

-

-

-

-

-

-

(50,554)

Shares issued for exercise of warrants

5,579,385

17,153,863

-

-

(220,520)

-

-

-

16,933,343

Shares issued for exercise of stock options

697,754

2,008,746

-

-

(1,107,940)

-

-

-

900,806

Shares issued for ATM

495,765

2,022,169

-

-

-

-

-

-

2,022,169

Stock option expense

-

-

-

-

1,118,585

-

-

-

1,118,585

Equity portion of convertible promissory note

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Conversion of convertible promissory note to shares

6,872,143

23,117,637

-

(3,813,266)

-

-

-

-

19,304,371

Non controlling interest

-

-

-

-

20,447,042

-

-

39,475,915

59,922,957

Cumulative translation adjustment

-

-

-

-

-

(3,326,757)

-

-

(3,326,757)

Loss for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

(5,240,804)

-

(5,240,804)

March 31, 2024

181,342,947

382,522,428

-

-

39,423,109

4,617,590

(76,494,158)

39,475,915

389,544,884

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

enCore Energy Corp.

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023 (In USD unless otherwise noted)

  1. Nature of operations and going concern
    enCore Energy Corp. was incorporated under the Laws of British Columbia, Canada. enCore Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Company" or "enCore"), is principally engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. In Q1 2024, the Company's Rosita project transitioned to production. On February 19, 2024, the Company completed a sale of a 30% interest in the Company's Alta Mesa project to Boss Energy Limited ("Boss Energy'). The Company's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange and directly on a U.S. Exchange under the symbol "EU." The Company's corporate headquarters is located at 101 N Shoreline, Suite 560, Corpus Christi, TX 78401.
    These condensed interim consolidated financial statements (the "financial statements") have been prepared on the going concern basis which assumes that the Company will continue in operation for the foreseeable future and, accordingly, will be able to realize its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of operations as they come due, under the historical cost convention except for certain financial instruments that are measured at fair value, as detailed in the Company's accounting policies.
    Geopolitical uncertainty
    Geopolitical uncertainty driven by the Russian invasion of Ukraine has led many governments and utility providers to re- examine supply chains and procurement strategies reliant on nuclear fuel supplies coming out of, or through, Russia. Sanctions, restrictions, and an inability to obtain insurance on cargo have contributed to transportation and other supply chain disruptions between producers and suppliers. As a result of this and coupled with multiple years of declining uranium production globally, uranium market fundamentals are shifting from an inventory driven market to one more driven by production.
  2. Material accounting policy information Basis of preparation
    These financial statements, including comparatives, have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IFRS Accounting Standards"), using the same accounting policies as detailed in the Company's annual audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023, except as stated below, and do not include all the information required for full annual financial statements in accordance with IFRS.
    The principal accounting policies applied in the preparation of these financial statements are set out below. These policies have been consistently applied to all years presented unless otherwise stated.
    The preparation of consolidated financial statements in conformity with IFRS Accounting Standards requires the use of certain critical accounting estimates. It also requires management to exercise judgment in the process of applying the accounting policies. Those areas involving a higher degree of judgment and complexity or areas where assumptions and estimates are significant to the consolidated financial statements are discussed below.
    These financial statements were approved for issuance by the Board of Directors on May 10, 2024.
    Revenue recognition
    The Company supplies uranium concentrates to its customer. Revenue is measured based on the consideration specified in a contract with a customer.
    The Company recognizes revenue when it transfers control, as described below, over a good or service to a customer. Customers do not have the right to return products, except in limited circumstances. The Company's sales

6

enCore Energy Corp.

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023 (In USD unless otherwise noted)

2. Material accounting policy information (continued) Revenue recognition(continued)

arrangements with its customers are pursuant to enforceable contracts that indicate the nature and timing of satisfaction of performance obligations, including significant payment terms, where payment is usually due in 10 days. Each delivery is considered a separate performance obligation under the contract.

In a uranium supply arrangement, the Company is contractually obligated to provide uranium concentrates to its customers. Company-owned uranium may be physically delivered to either the customer or to conversion facilities (Converters). For deliveries to customers, terms in the sales contract specify the location of delivery. Revenue is recognized when the uranium has been delivered and accepted by the customer at that location. When uranium is delivered to Converters, the Converter will credit the Company's account for the volume of accepted uranium. Based on delivery terms in the sales contract with its customer, the Company instructs the Converter to transfer title of a contractually specified quantity of uranium to the customer's account at the Converter's facility. At this point, control has been transferred and enCore recognizes revenue for the uranium supply.

Inventory

Inventories are uranium concentrates, and converted products including chemical and are measured at the lower of cost and net realizable value. The cost of inventories is based on the first in first out (FIFO) method. Cost includes direct materials, direct labor, operational overhead expenses and depreciation. Net realizable value is the estimated selling price in the ordinary course of business, less the estimated costs of completion and selling expenses. Consumable supplies and spares are valued at the lower of cost or replacement value.

Non-controlling interest

The Company applies the requirements of IFRS in accounting for non-controlling interests. A non-controlling interest represents the portion of equity in a subsidiary not attributable, directly or indirectly, to the parent company. The non- controlling interest represented in the financial statements includes the 30% interest Boss obtained in the Alta Mesa JV on February 26, 2024. The initial recognition of the interest was determined by calculating 30% of the total net assets, and the excess contribution was recorded under equity reserves. The subsequent recognition of the non-controlling interest is 30% of the net income of the Alta Mesa entity.

Basis of measurement

These financial statements have been prepared on a historical cost basis except for certain financial instruments which are measured at fair value. All dollar amounts presented are in United States Dollars ("U.S. Dollars") unless otherwise specified. In addition, these financial statements have been prepared using the accrual basis of accounting, except for cash flow information.

Consolidation

These financial statements incorporate the financial statements of the Company and its controlled subsidiaries. Control is defined as the exposure, or rights, to variable returns from involvement with an investee and the ability to affect those returns through power over the investee. Power over an investee exists when an investor has existing rights that give it the ability to direct the activities that significantly affect the investee's returns. This control is generally evidenced through owning more than 50% of the voting rights or currently exercisable potential voting rights of a Company's share capital. All significant intercompany transactions and balances have been eliminated.

7

enCore Energy Corp.

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023 (In USD unless otherwise noted)

2. Material accounting policy information (continued) Consolidation (continued)

The Company has a 70% interest in a Joint Venture (JV) with BOSS Energy Limited (Boss). Under the JV agreement the Company retained control both before and after Boss acquired their interest. As such, the Company will continue to consolidate the operations of the JV Co. with an offsetting non-controlling interest being recorded on sub-consolidation.

These consolidated financial statements include the financial statements of the Company and its significant subsidiaries listed in the following table:

Name of

Place of

Ownership

Principal

Subsidary

Incorporation

Interest

Activity

Tigris Uranium US Corp.

Nevada, USA

100%

Mineral Exploration

Metamin Enterprises US Inc.

Nevada, USA

100%

Mineral Exploration

URI, Inc.

Delaware, USA

100%

Uranium Producer

Neutron Energy, Inc. 3

Nevada, USA

N/A

Mineral Exploration

Uranco, Inc.

Delaware, USA

100%

Mineral Exploration

Uranium Resources, Inc. 2

Delaware, USA

N/A

Mineral Exploration

HRI-Churchrock, Inc.

Delaware, USA

100%

Mineral Exploration

Hydro Restoration Corp. 1

Delaware, USA

N/A

Mineral Exploration

Belt Line Resources, Inc.1

Texas, USA

N/A

Mineral Exploration

enCore Energy US Corp.

Nevada, USA

100%

Holding Company

Azarga Uranium Corp.

British Columbia, CA

100%

Mineral Exploration

Powertech (USA) Inc.

South Dakota, USA

100%

Mineral Exploration

URZ Energy Corp.

British Columbia, CA

100%

Mineral Exploration

Ucolo Exploration Corp.

Utah, USA

100%

Mineral Exploration

JV Alta Mesa LLC

Delaware, USA

70%

Uranium Producer

enCore Alta Mesa LLC

Texas, USA

100%

Uranium Producer

Leoncito Plant, LLC

Texas, USA

100%

Mineral Exploration

Leoncito Restoration, LLC

Texas, USA

100%

Mineral Exploration

Leoncito Project, LLC

Texas, USA

100%

Mineral Exploration

Azarga Resources Limited

British Virgin Islands

100%

Mineral Exploration

Azarga Resources (Hong Kong) Ltd.4

Hong Kong

100%

Mineral Exploration

  1. Hydro Restoration Corp. and Belt Line Resources, Inc. were divested in April 2023 (Note 4,7).
  2. Uranium Resources, Inc. was dissolved in 2023.
  3. Neutron Energy, Inc. was divested in July 2023 (Note 4,7).
  4. Azarga Resources (Hong Kong) Ltd was later dissolved on April 29, 2024.

Newly adopted accounting standards and interpretations

Effective for annual reporting periods beginning on or after January 1, 2024, the Company adopted the following amendments:

8

enCore Energy Corp.

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023 (In USD unless otherwise noted)

2. Material accounting policy information (continued)

Newly adopted accounting standards and interpretations (continued)

Presentation of financial statements pertaining to liabilities (IAS 1) - the amendment requires an entity to have the right to defer settlement of a liability for at least 12 months after the reporting period to be classified as non-current.

Disclosure of Accounting Policies (Amendment to IAS 7) - the amendment requires that an entity provides additional disclosures about its supplier finance arrangements relative to the Statement of Cash Flows within the liquidity risk disclosure.

Disclosure of information about international taxes (IAS 12) - the amendment introduces a temporary exception to the requirements to recognize and disclose information about deferred tax assets and liabilities related to Pillar Two income taxes and related disclosures.

The adoption of these amendments did not have a material impact on the results of its operations and financial position.

3. Inventory

Purchases of uranium is categorized in Level 1 of the fair value hierarchy as of December 31, 2023 and categorized as inventory as at March 31, 2024.

As at March 31, 2024, the Company held 125,000 pounds of purchased uranium and 34,988 pounds of produced uranium inventory (including concentrate). Costs of inventory consisted of the following:

$

Balance, December 31, 2023

-

Chemicals used in production

17,730

Purchased uranium

11,712,500

Uranium from production

1,064,182

Balance, March 31, 2024

12,794,412

4. Marketable securities

As at March 31, 2024, the company held 11,308,250 shares of American Future Fuel Corp. All of the shares held are free trading (the "Trading Shares") or will become free trading within the next 12 months. These shares have been classified as a current asset on the consolidated statements of financial position, due to the Company's ability to liquidate those shareholdings within the next 12 months. These shares are carried at a fair value of $3,046,103 (December 31, 2023 - $2,265,794).

In April 2023, the Company divested Belt Line Resources Inc and Hydro Restoration Corp to Nuclear Fuels Inc ("NFI") pursuant to a Share Purchase Agreement whereby the Company received consideration in the form of 8,566,975 common shares (19.9% of the total shareholding in NFI) with a market value of $0.33 per share. The Company exercised significant judgement in the assessment of the interest in NFI specifically when considering the level of decision-making authority, the Company could exercise over NFI and concluded that NFI is an equity investment recorded and measured at fair value through profit and loss (FVTPL).

During the year ended December 31, 2023, NFI was acquired by Uravan Minerals Inc., who renamed themselves Nuclear Fuels Inc. As a result of this transaction the Company received 696,825 additional shares related to a

9

enCore Energy Corp.

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023 (In USD unless otherwise noted)

4. Marketable securities (continued)

contractual top up right for a total aggregate ownership of 9,327,800 shares (19.9% of the total shareholding in NFI). The cost base of the Company's shareholdings of NFI is $2,802,030.

In January 2024, the Company purchased an additional 1,716,260 units of NFI at a price of C$0.60 per unit. Each unit is comprised of 1 common share and one half of a warrant. This investment maintained the Company's ownership level at 19.9%.

As at March 31, 2024, 6,846,550 of the shares held in NFI are free trading or will become free trading within the next 12 months. These shares have been classified as a current asset on the consolidated statements of financial position, due to the Company's ability to liquidate those shareholdings within the next 12 months. As at March 31, 2024, 4,197,510 of the shares have been classified as a non-current asset on the consolidated statements of financial position, due to the Company's inability to liquidate those shareholdings within the next 12 months. The fair value of the 11,044,060 NFI shares at March 31, 2024 is $3,137,949 (December 31, 2023 - $5,077,980).

In July 2023, the Company divested of Neutron Energy Inc. to Anfield Energy Inc. ("Anfield") pursuant to a Share Purchase Agreement whereby the Company received consideration of C$5,000,000 and 185,000,000 common shares (19.56% of the total shareholding in Anfield). During the three months ended March 31, 2024, the Company sold 15,000,000 of the shares for gross proceeds of C$1,097,950. The remaining shares were classified as a current asset on the consolidated statements of financial position, due to the Company's ability to liquidate those shareholdings within the next 12 months. These shares are carried at a fair value of $12,546,000 (December 31, 2023 - $12,589,065).

In accordance with the Company's accounting policy, each of these common shares is classified as FVTPL, with gains/losses being recognized to the consolidated statements of loss and comprehensive loss.

The following table summarizes the fair value of the Company's marketable securities at March 31, 2024:

Marketable securities

Warrants

Total

current

non-current

Volume

$

$

$

Balance, December 31, 2022

11,388,250

3,162,361

784,831

-

3,947,192

Additions

194,247,800

7,022,600

2,792,500

-

9,815,100

Reclass from non-current to current

-

787,559

(787,559)

-

-

Change in fair value

-

5,732,355

185,480

-

5,917,835

Foreign exchange translation

-

181,177

71,535

-

252,712

Balance, December 31, 2023

205,636,050

16,886,052

3,046,787

-

19,932,839

Additions

1,716,260

763,564

-

763,564

Disposals

(15,000,000)

(556,125)

-

(556,125)

Reclass from non-current to current

-

746,989

(746,989)

-

-

Change in fair value

-

48,128

(984,630)

115,065

(821,437)

Foreign exchange translation

-

(408,961)

(64,763)

(543)

(474,267)

Balance, March 31, 2024

192,352,310

17,479,647

1,250,405

114,522

18,844,574

The realized gain on marketable securities for the three months ended March 31, 2024 was $251,476 (three months ended March 31, 2023 - nil). The unrealized loss on marketable securities for the three months ended March 31, 2024 was $821,437 (three months ended March 31, 2023 - $581,721).

10

