enCore Energy Corp.

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023 (In USD unless otherwise noted)

2. Material accounting policy information (continued) Revenue recognition(continued)

arrangements with its customers are pursuant to enforceable contracts that indicate the nature and timing of satisfaction of performance obligations, including significant payment terms, where payment is usually due in 10 days. Each delivery is considered a separate performance obligation under the contract.

In a uranium supply arrangement, the Company is contractually obligated to provide uranium concentrates to its customers. Company-owned uranium may be physically delivered to either the customer or to conversion facilities (Converters). For deliveries to customers, terms in the sales contract specify the location of delivery. Revenue is recognized when the uranium has been delivered and accepted by the customer at that location. When uranium is delivered to Converters, the Converter will credit the Company's account for the volume of accepted uranium. Based on delivery terms in the sales contract with its customer, the Company instructs the Converter to transfer title of a contractually specified quantity of uranium to the customer's account at the Converter's facility. At this point, control has been transferred and enCore recognizes revenue for the uranium supply.

Inventory

Inventories are uranium concentrates, and converted products including chemical and are measured at the lower of cost and net realizable value. The cost of inventories is based on the first in first out (FIFO) method. Cost includes direct materials, direct labor, operational overhead expenses and depreciation. Net realizable value is the estimated selling price in the ordinary course of business, less the estimated costs of completion and selling expenses. Consumable supplies and spares are valued at the lower of cost or replacement value.

Non-controlling interest

The Company applies the requirements of IFRS in accounting for non-controlling interests. A non-controlling interest represents the portion of equity in a subsidiary not attributable, directly or indirectly, to the parent company. The non- controlling interest represented in the financial statements includes the 30% interest Boss obtained in the Alta Mesa JV on February 26, 2024. The initial recognition of the interest was determined by calculating 30% of the total net assets, and the excess contribution was recorded under equity reserves. The subsequent recognition of the non-controlling interest is 30% of the net income of the Alta Mesa entity.

Basis of measurement

These financial statements have been prepared on a historical cost basis except for certain financial instruments which are measured at fair value. All dollar amounts presented are in United States Dollars ("U.S. Dollars") unless otherwise specified. In addition, these financial statements have been prepared using the accrual basis of accounting, except for cash flow information.

Consolidation

These financial statements incorporate the financial statements of the Company and its controlled subsidiaries. Control is defined as the exposure, or rights, to variable returns from involvement with an investee and the ability to affect those returns through power over the investee. Power over an investee exists when an investor has existing rights that give it the ability to direct the activities that significantly affect the investee's returns. This control is generally evidenced through owning more than 50% of the voting rights or currently exercisable potential voting rights of a Company's share capital. All significant intercompany transactions and balances have been eliminated.