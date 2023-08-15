Management's Discussion & Analysis For the six months ended June 30, 2023

enCore Energy Corp. Management's Discussion and Analysis For the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 Set out below is management's assessment and analysis of the results of operations and financial condition of enCore Energy Corp. and its subsidiaries ("enCore", or the "Company") for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022. The following information is prepared as of August 14, 2023 and should be read in conjunction with the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, and the accompanying notes thereto, which have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). All dollar figures included in this management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") are quoted in United States dollars unless otherwise indicated. Information set forth may involve forward- looking statements under applicable securities laws. These statements are based on available information to date, and such plans are subject to ongoing evaluation and analysis, and to date our properties remain in the exploration stage and no economic studies have been completed with respect to any restart of operations at our existing plants. These and other forward-looking statements in this MD&A are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect", and "intend," statements that an action or event "may," "might," "could," "should," or "will" be taken or occur, or other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation; are forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the following risks: risks identified in this MD&A under the headings "Risk Factors and Uncertainties" and "Cautionary Notes Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and most recent annual information form or other reports and filings with applicable Canadian securities regulators. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made, and the respective companies undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward- looking statements. CAUTIONARY NOTE TO U.S. INVESTORS CONCERNING ESTIMATES OF MEASURED, INDICATED AND INFERRED MINERAL RESOURCES: The Company reports mineral resources on its projects according to Canadian standards, which differ from the requirements of U.S. securities laws. Mineral resource estimates have been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (the "CIM") - CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves, (the "CIM Standards"). The terms "mineral reserve", "proven mineral reserve" and "probable mineral reserve" are Canadian mining terms as defined in accordance with NI 43-101 and the CIM Standards. Mineral property disclosure requirements in the United States (the "U.S. Rules") are governed by subpart 1300 of Regulation S-K of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") which differ from the CIM Standards. Pursuant to the U.S. Rules, the SEC recognizes "measured mineral resources," "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources." Mineralization described using these terms has a greater amount of uncertainty as to its existence and feasibility than mineralization that has been characterized as reserves. Accordingly, U.S. investors are cautioned not to assume that any measured mineral resources, indicated mineral resources, or inferred mineral resources that the Company reports are or will be economically or legally mineable. Further, "inferred mineral resources" have a greater amount of uncertainty as to their existence and as to whether they can be mined legally or economically. Under Canadian securities laws, estimates of "inferred mineral resources" may not generally form the basis of feasibility or pre-feasibility studies. While the above terms are "substantially similar" to CIM Standards, there are differences in the definitions under the U.S. Rules and the CIM Standards. The mineral resources are estimates and no assurances can be given that the indicated levels of uranium will be produced. By their nature, mineral resource estimates are imprecise and depend, to a certain extent, upon statistical inferences which may ultimately prove unreliable. Any inaccuracy or future reduction in such estimates could have a material adverse impact on the Company. The technical content disclosed in this MD&A was reviewed and approved by John Seeley, the manager of geology and exploration of the Company and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101. Our Company enCore Energy Corp. was incorporated on October 30, 2009 under the Laws of British Columbia and is a reporting issuer in all of the Provinces of Canada other than Quebec. The Company also files reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The Company's Shares are listed on the NYSE American and the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol EU. Total issued and outstanding shares at issuance of this report: 144,381,790 common shares. 2

enCore Energy Corp. Management's Discussion and Analysis For the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 Our Vision: America's Clean Energy Company™ enCore Energy Corp. ("enCore") is focused on becoming the leading domestic producer of uranium in the United States. We will utilize the proven in-situ recovery technology (ISR) to provide fuel for the generation of clean, reliable and carbon-free energy. Once we commence production in South Texas, it is our goal to build our company's production capacity to 3 million pounds U3O8 per year in 3 years and 5 million pounds U3O8 per year in 5 years. Our Objectives Focus on Production-Ready Assets: Utilizing our production ready central ISR Central Processing Plants (CPP) in South Texas, we have created a strategy for the creation of value and phased growth to meet an ever-growing need for nuclear energy in the United States. Our plan to start production in 2023 is a key objective in executing our strategy. We are focused on a long-term strategy of being a vital component of the nuclear industry, an industry poised for growth for the first time in over 45 years. Application of In-Situ Recovery (ISR) Technical Expertise: The enCore team is led by industry experts with extensive knowledge and experience in all aspects of ISR uranium operations and the nuclear fuel cycle. The safety of our people and the environment is essential to our operations, and we remain solely focused on ISR technology to produce uranium as a proven effective and environmentally responsible technology. Providing Growth and Value to Shareholders: We have demonstrated through three significant transactions since December 2020 that we can drive growth and provide value for our shareholders through select, accretive merger and acquisition (M&A) opportunities as well as from organic growth from existing assets. We believe that the catalyst created by the commencement of production at multiple facilities will provide further value to our shareholders as we will join a select group of peers with established uranium production. Reducing Risk to Shareholders and Operations: We operate in safe, business-friendly jurisdictions with clear regulatory environments in order to predictably advance a balanced pipeline of established projects to production. Implementing a Non-Core Asset Divestment Strategy: We have demonstrated the ability to derive value for our shareholders from our non-core assets using different approaches to divestment. We maintain a number of non-core conventional projects that are available for acquisition. Acting with Fiscal Responsibility and Strong Governance: We have a skilled Board of Directors and an experienced management team with strong corporate governance values. We work to ensure that our costs are as low as practicable while being able to leverage our assets to provide value to our shareholders. We assess supply chain risks to ensure that we are able to obtain critical components in a manner sufficient to sustain our strategy. We have supply agreements with established trading partners that include nuclear utilities and have negotiated sales terms to assure that we receive an effective return on investment when considering capital, operating and overhead costs. Our Business: America's Clean Energy Company™ We own 3 of the 11 licensed and constructed Central ISR Uranium Processing Plants (CPPs) in the United States.1 All of our existing facilities are located in the business-friendly,energy-centric State of Texas. These plants are designed and permitted to process uranium from a variety of satellite plants and primary sources within South Texas. In addition, we have several key mineral resource projects in other jurisdictions within the U.S. Our NI43-101 compliant resources are listed below: Total measured and indicated Mineral Resources 92.522 million pounds U3O8 Total inferred Mineral Resources 26.47 million pounds U3O8 With the United States being the world's largest consumer of uranium to produce nuclear energy, and largely dependent on imported uranium, we believe we will see increasing demand for domestically produced uranium. Our strategy is to leverage our uranium production, expected to begin this calendar year, to drive value for our shareholders and establish our place in the nuclear fuel cycle as a preferred supplier. With established and future sales contracts with nuclear utilities, our product will fuel clean, reliable and carbon-free electricity generation that provides almost 20% of the total U.S. demand. Uranium, used for nuclear energy, is an important green energy fuel source. Unlike most fossil fuels, the cost of nuclear fuel (uranium) only constitutes a small portion of total nuclear Domestic Uranium Production Report First-Quarter 2023, Energy Information Administration, May 2023 In July 2023 the Company divested its subsidiary Neutron Energy Inc which held the Marquez-Juan Tafoya project, which contained 18.1 million pounds of indicated resources. 3

enCore Energy Corp. Management's Discussion and Analysis For the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 power generating costs. This low-cost basis is important to the ultimate electricity consumer because an increase in the uranium price has a relatively insignificant impact on the cost of electricity. Our strategy starts in South Texas, where we have an objective to start uranium production at our Rosita Central ISR Uranium Processing Plant (Rosita CPP) in later 2023, followed by 2024 planned production from the Alta Mesa Central ISR Uranium Processing Plant (Alta Mesa CPP). South Texas is a key part of our strategy for the following reasons: Texas is a well-established U.S. uranium district with most deposits suitable for ISR from sandstone-hosted mineralization and a total historic production of ~80 million pounds of U 3 O 8 3

long-establishedpro-development jurisdiction in the U.S. for uranium production and is an energy friendly State. Texas has identified deposits of approximately 141 million pounds U 3 O 8 equivalent of in-situ mineralization remaining according to the U.S. Geological Survey ("USGS");

O equivalent of in-situ mineralization remaining according to the U.S. Geological Survey ("USGS"); The USGS estimates there is further potential to discover an approximate additional 220 million pounds of U 3 O 8 in the South Texas Coastal Plain where our licensed production facilities are located.

O in the South Texas Coastal Plain where our licensed production facilities are located. enCore owns and operates three licensed South Texas CPPs that are capable of production using feed from multiple regional satellite IX systems located on outlying uranium deposits within an economic shipping radius. Uranium market conditions are improving due to the realization of shifting market supply-demand fundamentals and a shift toward de- globalization in the nuclear industry. There are many factors contributing to the change in global fundamentals including continued deferment of re-starts of existing standby and new primary sources of supply, along with a continued increase in the number of operating nuclear reactors and reactors under construction. According to the World Nuclear Association, globally there are 436 reactors operating, 59 reactors under construction, and 111 reactors planned for construction.4 Nuclear energy, fueled by uranium, is gaining acceptance as a clean and reliable energy source, a clearly superior choice for the world. The growing urgency to reduce carbon emissions world-wide has pushed nuclear energy generation to the forefront, with the United States being the world's largest consumer of uranium. Currently, the U.S. is completely reliant on imported uranium, but as geopolitical changes are forcing the shift to deglobalize supply chains, domestic nuclear power utilities are looking to the U.S. as a source of uranium to secure a domestic supply chain and diversify away from dependence on Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and China. enCore's business objective represents a powerful economic opportunity in the changing and growing uranium market and nuclear energy industry. Our strong technical team forms the basis for our strength with extensive expertise in ISR operations, reclamation, permitting and exploration. We have a broad set of uranium assets that provide a growing production pipeline that includes near-term production in Texas followed by pipeline projects in South Dakota and Wyoming with longer term production planned from our extensive resources in New Mexico. Our team enjoys access to a large collection of proprietary databases of United States assets allowing us exclusive benefits from historic exploration, development and production data generated over almost 100 years by a number of major companies including Union Carbide, W.R. Grace, UV Industries, Getty Oil, Uranium Resources and others. With our diverse portfolio of uranium projects, enCore is prioritizing projects that will utilize ISR technology to produce uranium. ISR, when compared to conventional open pit or underground mining, requires less capital and operating expenditures with a shorter lead Assessment of Undiscovered Sandstone Hosted Uranium Resources in The Texas Coastal Plain, U.S. Geological Survey, 2015 World Nuclear Power Reactors & Uranium Requirements, World Nuclear Association website, July 2023 4