Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
For the six months ended
June 30, 2023
Unaudited - Prepared by Management
(Stated in United States Dollars)
enCore Energy Corp.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position Unaudited - Prepared by Management
As at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 (Expressed in USD unless otherwise noted)
June 30,
December 31,
2023
2022
Note
$
$
Assets
Current assets
Cash
524,967
2,512,012
Receivables and prepaid expenses
1,538,261
1,244,561
Marketable securities - current
6
2,077,024
3,162,361
Deposit - uranium investment
5
1,000,000
3,000,000
Assets held for sale
11
2,433,353
728,882
7,573,605
10,647,816
Non-current assets
Intangible assets
7
523,094
528,282
Property, plant, and equipment
8
12,374,522
2,334,421
Marketable securities - non-current
6
2,854,431
784,832
Mineral properties
11
267,573,720
145,219,086
Reclamation deposits
11
88,500
88,500
Right-of-use asset
9
538,809
185,614
Deferred acquisition costs
10
-
6,009,303
Deferred financing costs
10
-
3,162,936
Restricted cash
7,594,189
54,568,668
Total assets
299,120,870
223,529,458
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
2,236,230
3,105,065
Due to related parties
15
94,817
441,374
Lease liability - current
9
171,675
84,262
2,502,722
3,630,701
Non-current liabilities
Asset retirement obligations
12
10,561,067
4,752,352
Convertible promissory note
14
56,926,915
-
Lease liability - non-current
9
380,036
96,166
Total liabilities
70,370,740
8,479,219
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
14
262,954,182
190,610,250
Share subscriptions received
14
-
51,558,624
Convertible promissory note - equity portion
14
3,813,266
-
Contributed surplus
14
19,114,973
16,218,518
Accumulated other comprehensive income
6,727,183
5,530,224
Deficit
(63,859,474)
(48,867,377)
Total shareholders' equity
228,750,130
215,050,239
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
299,120,870
223,529,458
Nature of operations and going concern
1
Change in presentation currency
2
Events after the reporting period
20
Approved on behalf of the Board of Directors on August 9, 2023:
"William M.Sheriff"
Director
"William B. Harris"
Director
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.
2
enCore Energy Corp.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss Unaudited - Prepared by Management
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, and June 30, 2022
Expressed in USD unless otherwise noted
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Note
$
$
$
$
Expenses
736,224
124,502
1,233,717
229,713
Accretion
9,12,14
Amortization and depreciation
7,8,9
443,398
95,766
650,578
180,444
General administrative costs
15
1,358,430
960,473
2,513,355
2,257,742
Professional fees
15
1,435,708
306,936
3,548,756
584,125
Promotion and shareholder communication
73,967
70,214
145,900
107,721
Travel
73,379
68,604
217,055
143,112
Transfer agent and filing fees
348,623
122,160
586,387
206,217
Staff costs
15
1,400,155
653,586
3,841,339
1,474,443
Stock option expense
14,15
1,143,656
1,864,891
2,010,139
3,093,075
Loss from operations
(7,013,540)
(4,267,132)
(14,747,226)
(8,276,592)
Interest income
7,984
63,566
328,259
69,250
Interest expense
14
(1,200,000)
(719)
(1,800,000)
(1,571)
Foreign exchange (loss) gain
(882,750)
317
(886,691)
(12,464)
Gain on divestment of mineral properties
11
2,056,638
1,552,912
2,080,878
1,601,392
Gain on sale of uranium investment
4
858,500
-
1,959,000
35,000
Unrealized (loss) gain on marketable securities
6
(1,344,596)
978,386
(1,926,317)
978,386
Loss on investment in associates
3
-
(65,863)
-
(146,635)
Net loss for the period
(7,517,764)
(1,738,533)
(14,992,097)
(5,753,234)
Foreign currency translation adjustment
527,479
(706,994)
1,196,959
263,916
Comprehensive loss for the period
(6,990,285)
(2,445,527)
(13,795,138)
(5,489,318)
Loss per share
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
- basic #
135,282,066
106,893,200
135,282,066
103,280,836
- diluted #
135,282,066
106,893,200
135,282,066
103,280,836
Basic and diluted loss per share $
(0.06)
(0.02)
(0.11)
(0.06)
Diluted loss per share $
(0.06)
(0.02)
(0.11)
(0.06)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.
3
enCore Energy Corp.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Unaudited - Prepared by Management
For the six months ended June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022 (Expressed in US unless otherwise noted)
June 30,
June 30,
2023
2022
Note
$
$
Operating activities
Net loss for the period
(14,992,097)
(5,753,234)
Accretion
9,12,14
1,233,717
229,713
Amortization and depreciation
7,8,9
650,578
180,444
Foreign exchange loss
886,691
12,464
Stock option expense
14,15
2,010,139
3,093,075
Interest income
(328,259)
(69,250)
Gain on divestment of mineral properties
11
(2,056,638)
(1,601,392)
Gain on sale of uranium investment
4
(1,959,000)
(35,000)
Unrealized (gain) loss on marketable securities
6
1,926,317
(978,386)
Loss on investment in associates
3
-
146,635
Changes in non-cash working capital items:
Receivables and prepaid expenses
(293,700)
(534,270)
Deposit - uranium investment
4
2,000,000
(2,000,000)
Restricted cash
14
46,974,479
(132)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(25,375)
(3,885,404)
Due to related parties
15
(346,557)
9,120
35,680,295
(11,185,617)
Investing activities
Acquisition of intangible assets
-
(56,437)
Acquisition of property, plant, and equipment
8
(4,213,821)
(490,761)
Mineral property expenditures
11
(4,478,260)
(4,908,882)
Proceeds from divestment of mineral properties
11
24,240
48,480
Asset acquisition
10
(54,556,796)
-
Interest income received
328,259
69,250
Investment in uranium
4
(14,672,500)
-
Proceeds received from sale of uranium investment
4
16,631,500
4,250,000
Settlement of asset retirement obligation
12
(161,192)
(998)
(61,098,570)
(1,089,348)
Financing activities
Private placement proceeds
25,599,809
23,057,411
Share issue costs
(3,443,400)
(1,473,875)
Proceeds from ATM (at -the-market) sales
297,778
-
Proceeds from exercise of warrants
232,236
847,101
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
305,303
382,235
Lease payments
9
(79,338)
(52,490)
22,912,388
22,760,382
Effect of foreign exchange on cash
518,842
461,850
Change in cash
(1,987,045)
10,947,267
Cash, beginning of period
2,512,012
9,188,483
Cash, end of period
524,967
20,135,750
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.
4
enCore Energy Corp.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity Unaudited - Prepared by Management
For the six months ended June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022
Convertible
Accumulated
Share
promissory
other
Total
Number of
subscriptions
note
Contributed
comprehensive
shareholders'
shares
Share capital
received
(equity portion)
surplus
income (loss)
Deficit
equity
#
$
$
$
$
$
$
$
January 1, 2022
98,902,678
162,582,365
-
-
12,662,103
6,196,033
(32,351,988)
149,088,513
Private placement
6,535,947
23,057,411
-
-
-
-
-
23,057,411
Share issuance costs
-
(2,146,218)
-
-
672,343
-
-
(1,473,875)
Shares issued for exercise of warrants
1,190,176
963,303
-
-
(116,202)
-
-
847,101
Shares issued for exercise of stock options
386,875
1,214,975
-
-
(832,740)
-
-
382,235
Stock option expense
-
-
-
-
3,093,075
-
-
3,093,075
Shares issued for Azarga asset acquisition
193,348
611,113
-
-
-
-
-
611,113
Adjustment to investment in associate
-
-
-
-
16,042
-
-
16,042
Cumulative translation adjustment
-
-
-
-
-
263,916
-
263,916
Loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
-
(5,753,234)
(5,753,234)
June 30, 2022
107,209,024
186,282,949
-
-
15,494,621
6,459,949
(38,105,222)
170,132,297
January 1, 2023
108,940,051
190,610,250
51,558,624
-
16,218,518
5,530,224
(48,867,377)
215,050,239
Private placement
10,615,650
25,599,809
-
-
-
-
-
25,599,809
Conversion of subscriptions to shares
23,277,000
51,814,944
(51,814,944)
-
-
-
-
-
Share issuance costs
-
(6,518,403)
-
-
1,417,167
-
-
(5,101,236)
Shares issued for exercise of warrants
162,708
232,236
-
-
-
-
-
232,236
Shares issued for exercise of stock options
338,280
917,568
-
-
(612,265)
-
-
305,303
Shares issued for ATM
130,101
297,778
-
-
-
-
-
297,778
Stock option expense
-
-
-
-
2,010,139
-
-
2,010,139
Equity portion of convertible promissory note
-
-
-
3,813,266
-
-
-
3,813,266
Fair value of replacement options for Alta Mesa acquisition (Note
-
-
-
-
81,414
-
-
81,414
Cumulative translation adjustment
-
-
256,320
-
-
1,196,959
-
1,453,279
Loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
-
(14,992,097)
(14,992,097)
June 30, 2023
143,463,790
262,954,182
-
3,813,266
19,114,973
6,727,183
(63,859,474)
228,750,130
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.
5
