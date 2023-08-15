Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

For the six months ended

June 30, 2023

Unaudited - Prepared by Management

(Stated in United States Dollars)

enCore Energy Corp.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position Unaudited - Prepared by Management

As at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 (Expressed in USD unless otherwise noted)

June 30,

December 31,

2023

2022

Note

$

$

Assets

Current assets

Cash

524,967

2,512,012

Receivables and prepaid expenses

1,538,261

1,244,561

Marketable securities - current

6

2,077,024

3,162,361

Deposit - uranium investment

5

1,000,000

3,000,000

Assets held for sale

11

2,433,353

728,882

7,573,605

10,647,816

Non-current assets

Intangible assets

7

523,094

528,282

Property, plant, and equipment

8

12,374,522

2,334,421

Marketable securities - non-current

6

2,854,431

784,832

Mineral properties

11

267,573,720

145,219,086

Reclamation deposits

11

88,500

88,500

Right-of-use asset

9

538,809

185,614

Deferred acquisition costs

10

-

6,009,303

Deferred financing costs

10

-

3,162,936

Restricted cash

7,594,189

54,568,668

Total assets

299,120,870

223,529,458

Liabilities and shareholders' equity

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

2,236,230

3,105,065

Due to related parties

15

94,817

441,374

Lease liability - current

9

171,675

84,262

2,502,722

3,630,701

Non-current liabilities

Asset retirement obligations

12

10,561,067

4,752,352

Convertible promissory note

14

56,926,915

-

Lease liability - non-current

9

380,036

96,166

Total liabilities

70,370,740

8,479,219

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

14

262,954,182

190,610,250

Share subscriptions received

14

-

51,558,624

Convertible promissory note - equity portion

14

3,813,266

-

Contributed surplus

14

19,114,973

16,218,518

Accumulated other comprehensive income

6,727,183

5,530,224

Deficit

(63,859,474)

(48,867,377)

Total shareholders' equity

228,750,130

215,050,239

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

299,120,870

223,529,458

Nature of operations and going concern

1

Change in presentation currency

2

Events after the reporting period

20

Approved on behalf of the Board of Directors on August 9, 2023:

"William M.Sheriff"

Director

"William B. Harris"

Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.

2

enCore Energy Corp.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss Unaudited - Prepared by Management

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, and June 30, 2022

Expressed in USD unless otherwise noted

Three months ended

Six months ended

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

Note

$

$

$

$

Expenses

736,224

124,502

1,233,717

229,713

Accretion

9,12,14

Amortization and depreciation

7,8,9

443,398

95,766

650,578

180,444

General administrative costs

15

1,358,430

960,473

2,513,355

2,257,742

Professional fees

15

1,435,708

306,936

3,548,756

584,125

Promotion and shareholder communication

73,967

70,214

145,900

107,721

Travel

73,379

68,604

217,055

143,112

Transfer agent and filing fees

348,623

122,160

586,387

206,217

Staff costs

15

1,400,155

653,586

3,841,339

1,474,443

Stock option expense

14,15

1,143,656

1,864,891

2,010,139

3,093,075

Loss from operations

(7,013,540)

(4,267,132)

(14,747,226)

(8,276,592)

Interest income

7,984

63,566

328,259

69,250

Interest expense

14

(1,200,000)

(719)

(1,800,000)

(1,571)

Foreign exchange (loss) gain

(882,750)

317

(886,691)

(12,464)

Gain on divestment of mineral properties

11

2,056,638

1,552,912

2,080,878

1,601,392

Gain on sale of uranium investment

4

858,500

-

1,959,000

35,000

Unrealized (loss) gain on marketable securities

6

(1,344,596)

978,386

(1,926,317)

978,386

Loss on investment in associates

3

-

(65,863)

-

(146,635)

Net loss for the period

(7,517,764)

(1,738,533)

(14,992,097)

(5,753,234)

Foreign currency translation adjustment

527,479

(706,994)

1,196,959

263,916

Comprehensive loss for the period

(6,990,285)

(2,445,527)

(13,795,138)

(5,489,318)

Loss per share

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

- basic #

135,282,066

106,893,200

135,282,066

103,280,836

- diluted #

135,282,066

106,893,200

135,282,066

103,280,836

Basic and diluted loss per share $

(0.06)

(0.02)

(0.11)

(0.06)

Diluted loss per share $

(0.06)

(0.02)

(0.11)

(0.06)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.

3

enCore Energy Corp.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Unaudited - Prepared by Management

For the six months ended June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022 (Expressed in US unless otherwise noted)

June 30,

June 30,

2023

2022

Note

$

$

Operating activities

Net loss for the period

(14,992,097)

(5,753,234)

Accretion

9,12,14

1,233,717

229,713

Amortization and depreciation

7,8,9

650,578

180,444

Foreign exchange loss

886,691

12,464

Stock option expense

14,15

2,010,139

3,093,075

Interest income

(328,259)

(69,250)

Gain on divestment of mineral properties

11

(2,056,638)

(1,601,392)

Gain on sale of uranium investment

4

(1,959,000)

(35,000)

Unrealized (gain) loss on marketable securities

6

1,926,317

(978,386)

Loss on investment in associates

3

-

146,635

Changes in non-cash working capital items:

Receivables and prepaid expenses

(293,700)

(534,270)

Deposit - uranium investment

4

2,000,000

(2,000,000)

Restricted cash

14

46,974,479

(132)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(25,375)

(3,885,404)

Due to related parties

15

(346,557)

9,120

35,680,295

(11,185,617)

Investing activities

Acquisition of intangible assets

-

(56,437)

Acquisition of property, plant, and equipment

8

(4,213,821)

(490,761)

Mineral property expenditures

11

(4,478,260)

(4,908,882)

Proceeds from divestment of mineral properties

11

24,240

48,480

Asset acquisition

10

(54,556,796)

-

Interest income received

328,259

69,250

Investment in uranium

4

(14,672,500)

-

Proceeds received from sale of uranium investment

4

16,631,500

4,250,000

Settlement of asset retirement obligation

12

(161,192)

(998)

(61,098,570)

(1,089,348)

Financing activities

Private placement proceeds

25,599,809

23,057,411

Share issue costs

(3,443,400)

(1,473,875)

Proceeds from ATM (at -the-market) sales

297,778

-

Proceeds from exercise of warrants

232,236

847,101

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

305,303

382,235

Lease payments

9

(79,338)

(52,490)

22,912,388

22,760,382

Effect of foreign exchange on cash

518,842

461,850

Change in cash

(1,987,045)

10,947,267

Cash, beginning of period

2,512,012

9,188,483

Cash, end of period

524,967

20,135,750

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.

4

enCore Energy Corp.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity Unaudited - Prepared by Management

For the six months ended June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022

Convertible

Accumulated

Share

promissory

other

Total

Number of

subscriptions

note

Contributed

comprehensive

shareholders'

shares

Share capital

received

(equity portion)

surplus

income (loss)

Deficit

equity

#

$

$

$

$

$

$

$

January 1, 2022

98,902,678

162,582,365

-

-

12,662,103

6,196,033

(32,351,988)

149,088,513

Private placement

6,535,947

23,057,411

-

-

-

-

-

23,057,411

Share issuance costs

-

(2,146,218)

-

-

672,343

-

-

(1,473,875)

Shares issued for exercise of warrants

1,190,176

963,303

-

-

(116,202)

-

-

847,101

Shares issued for exercise of stock options

386,875

1,214,975

-

-

(832,740)

-

-

382,235

Stock option expense

-

-

-

-

3,093,075

-

-

3,093,075

Shares issued for Azarga asset acquisition

193,348

611,113

-

-

-

-

-

611,113

Adjustment to investment in associate

-

-

-

-

16,042

-

-

16,042

Cumulative translation adjustment

-

-

-

-

-

263,916

-

263,916

Loss for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

(5,753,234)

(5,753,234)

June 30, 2022

107,209,024

186,282,949

-

-

15,494,621

6,459,949

(38,105,222)

170,132,297

January 1, 2023

108,940,051

190,610,250

51,558,624

-

16,218,518

5,530,224

(48,867,377)

215,050,239

Private placement

10,615,650

25,599,809

-

-

-

-

-

25,599,809

Conversion of subscriptions to shares

23,277,000

51,814,944

(51,814,944)

-

-

-

-

-

Share issuance costs

-

(6,518,403)

-

-

1,417,167

-

-

(5,101,236)

Shares issued for exercise of warrants

162,708

232,236

-

-

-

-

-

232,236

Shares issued for exercise of stock options

338,280

917,568

-

-

(612,265)

-

-

305,303

Shares issued for ATM

130,101

297,778

-

-

-

-

-

297,778

Stock option expense

-

-

-

-

2,010,139

-

-

2,010,139

Equity portion of convertible promissory note

-

-

-

3,813,266

-

-

-

3,813,266

Fair value of replacement options for Alta Mesa acquisition (Note

-

-

-

-

81,414

-

-

81,414

Cumulative translation adjustment

-

-

256,320

-

-

1,196,959

-

1,453,279

Loss for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

(14,992,097)

(14,992,097)

June 30, 2023

143,463,790

262,954,182

-

3,813,266

19,114,973

6,727,183

(63,859,474)

228,750,130

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.

5

