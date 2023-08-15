enCore Energy Corp.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position Unaudited - Prepared by Management

As at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 (Expressed in USD unless otherwise noted)

June 30, December 31, 2023 2022 Note $ $ Assets Current assets Cash 524,967 2,512,012 Receivables and prepaid expenses 1,538,261 1,244,561 Marketable securities - current 6 2,077,024 3,162,361 Deposit - uranium investment 5 1,000,000 3,000,000 Assets held for sale 11 2,433,353 728,882 7,573,605 10,647,816 Non-current assets Intangible assets 7 523,094 528,282 Property, plant, and equipment 8 12,374,522 2,334,421 Marketable securities - non-current 6 2,854,431 784,832 Mineral properties 11 267,573,720 145,219,086 Reclamation deposits 11 88,500 88,500 Right-of-use asset 9 538,809 185,614 Deferred acquisition costs 10 - 6,009,303 Deferred financing costs 10 - 3,162,936 Restricted cash 7,594,189 54,568,668 Total assets 299,120,870 223,529,458 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 2,236,230 3,105,065 Due to related parties 15 94,817 441,374 Lease liability - current 9 171,675 84,262 2,502,722 3,630,701 Non-current liabilities Asset retirement obligations 12 10,561,067 4,752,352 Convertible promissory note 14 56,926,915 - Lease liability - non-current 9 380,036 96,166 Total liabilities 70,370,740 8,479,219 Shareholders' equity Share capital 14 262,954,182 190,610,250 Share subscriptions received 14 - 51,558,624 Convertible promissory note - equity portion 14 3,813,266 - Contributed surplus 14 19,114,973 16,218,518 Accumulated other comprehensive income 6,727,183 5,530,224 Deficit (63,859,474) (48,867,377) Total shareholders' equity 228,750,130 215,050,239 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 299,120,870 223,529,458 Nature of operations and going concern 1 Change in presentation currency 2 Events after the reporting period 20 Approved on behalf of the Board of Directors on August 9, 2023: "William M.Sheriff" Director "William B. Harris" Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.