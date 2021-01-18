Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  EnCore Energy Corp.    EU   CA29259W1068

ENCORE ENERGY CORP.

(EU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

enCore Energy Corp. Presents at Noble Capital Markets Conference

01/18/2021 | 01:19pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- enCore Energy Corp. (TSXV: EU; OTCQX:ENCUF) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company's Chair, William M. Sheriff and the Chief Executive Officer, W. Paul Goranson, will present at NobleCon17 – Noble Capital Markets' Seventeenth Annual Investor Conference on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at 9:45 AM (EST). The conference is virtual, and available at no cost by registering at: www.nobleconference.com.

A high-definition, video webcast of the presentation will be available the following day on the Company's website and as a part of a complete catalog of presentations to be rebroadcast on Channelchek (www.channelchek.com) next month.

About enCore Energy Corp.
enCore Energy Corp. is U.S. domestic uranium developer focused on becoming a leading in-situ recovery (ISR) uranium producer. The Company is led by a team of industry experts with extensive knowledge and experience in the development and operations of in situ recovery uranium operations. enCore Energy’s opportunities are created from the Company’s transformational acquisition of its two South Texas production facilities, the changing global uranium supply/demand outlook and opportunities for industry consolidation. These short-term opportunities are augmented by our strong long term commitment to working with local indigenous communities in New Mexico where the company holds significant uranium resources.

For additional information:
William M. Sheriff
Executive Chairman
972-333-2214
info@encoreenergycorp.com
www.encoreenergycorp.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release includes certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities law including the anticipated completion of the transaction and acquisition of the Marquez, Nose Rock and other properties, and the potential advancement thereof. Forward- looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward - looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", and "intend", statements that an action or event "may", "might", "could", "should", or "will" be taken or occur, or other similar expressions. Estimates of mineral resources and reserves are also forward looking statements because they constitute projections regarding the amount of minerals that may be encountered in the future. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation; statements about the terms and completion of the transaction are forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and the respective companies undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about ENCORE ENERGY CORP.
01:19penCore Energy Corp. Presents at Noble Capital Markets Conference
GL
01/06ENCORE ENERGY : Completes Acquisition of Westwater Resources' Texas-Based Uraniu..
AQ
01/05enCore Energy Closes Acquisition of Westwater's U.S. Uranium Assets
MT
01/05ENCORE ENERGY : Completes Acquisition of Westwater Resources' Texas-Based Uraniu..
AQ
2020WESTWATER RESOURCES : Announces Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2020 Re..
AQ
2020ENCORE ENERGY CORP. : Completes $4.8 Million Private Placement Financing
AQ
2020ENCORE ENERGY : Completes $4.8 Million Private Placement Financing
PU
2020enCore Energy Corp. Completes $4.8 Million Private Placement Financing
GL
2020ENCORE ENERGY : Announces Proposed $4.8 Million Private Placement Financing
PU
2020enCore Energy Corp. Announces Proposed $4.8 Million Private Placement Financi..
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -1,20 M -0,94 M -0,94 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 160 M 126 M 125 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 -
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 94,4%
Chart ENCORE ENERGY CORP.
Duration : Period :
enCore Energy Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
William Paul Goranson Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Morris Sheriff Executive Chairman
Scott C. Davis Chief Financial Officer
Dennis E. Stover Chief Technology Officer & Director
Nathan A. Tewalt Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENCORE ENERGY CORP.-4.26%126
CAMECO CORPORATION-3.34%5 122
JOINT STOCK COMPANY "NATIONAL ATOMIC COMPANY "KAZATOMPROM"10.49%4 888
LARGO RESOURCES LTD.21.01%771
PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED32.00%560
DENISON MINES CORP.15.48%517
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ