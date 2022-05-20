enCore Energy : Form of Proxy

Appointment of Proxyholder

I/We being holder(s) of securities of enCore Energy Corp. (the OR Print the name of the person you are "Company") hereby appoint: William Sheriff, Executive Chairman of the appointing if this person is someone Company, or failing this person, Edward Mayerhofer, counsel for the other than the Management Company (the "Management Nominees") Nominees listed herein.

as my/our proxyholder with full power of substitution and to attend, act and to vote for and on behalf of the holder in accordance with the following direction (or if no directions have been given, as the proxyholder sees fit) and on all other matters that may properly come before the Annual General Meeting of shareholders of the Company to be held at Suite 1200-750 West Pender Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. PDT and at any adjournment or postponement thereof.

VOTING RECOMMENDATIONS ARE INDICATED BY HIGHLIGHTED TEXT OVER THE BOXES.

For Against

1. Number of Directors

To set the number of Directors at seven (7).

2. Election of Directors ------- Fold For Withhold For Withhold For Withhold 01. William M. Sheriff 02. William B. Harris 03. Mark S. Pelizza 04. Richard M. Cherry 05. Dennis E. Stover 06. W. Paul Goranson

07. Nathan A. Tewalt

For Withhold

3. Appointment of Auditors

Appointment of Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as Auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the Directors to fix their remuneration.

For Against

4. Approval of the Company's Stock Option Plan

To approve the Company's Stock Option Plan, as more particularly described in the Information Circular of the Company, dated May 13, 2022.

-------

Fold

Signature of Proxyholder Signature(s) Date

I/We authorize you to act in accordance with my/our instructions set out above. I/We hereby revoke any proxy previously given with respect to the Meeting. If no voting instructions are indicated above, and the proxy appoints the Management Nominees, this Proxy will be voted as recommended by Management.