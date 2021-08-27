enCore Energy : MD&A 08/27/2021 | 04:13am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields enCore Energy Corp. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS (Expressed in Canadian Dollars) FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021 AND 2020 enCore Energy Corp. Management's Discussion and Analysis For the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 Set out below is a review of the activities, results of operations and financial condition of enCore Energy Corp. and its subsidiaries ("enCore", or the "Company") for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020. The following information, prepared as of August 26, 2021 should be read in conjunction with the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020, and the accompanying notes thereto, which have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). All dollar figures included in management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") are quoted in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated. Additional information related to the Company is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. COMPANY BACKGROUND enCore Energy Corp. was incorporated on October 30, 2009 under the Laws of British Columbia and is principally engaged in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in the United States. The Company is a reporting issuer in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario, and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (symbol "EU") and on the OTCQB Venture Market (symbol "ENCUF"). The Company holds advanced uranium exploration properties in Arizona, New Mexico, Utah, and Texas. CORPORATE HIGHLIGHTS In February 2021, the Company announced that Scott Davis had resigned his position of Chief Financial Officer and Carrie Mierkey had been appointed as Chief Financial Officer. In March 2021, the Company issued 15,000,000 units for a private placement at a price of $1.00 per unit, for gross proceeds of $15,000,000. Each unit consisted of one common share and one-half share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional share at a price of $1.30 for a period of three years. The Company paid commissions totaling $993,015 and issued 758,001 finders' warrants. The finder's warrants are exercisable into one unit of the Company at a price of $1.00 for three years from closing In March 2021, the Company divested its non-core properties in the White Canyon District located in San Juan County, UT. These non-core properties consist of the Geitus, Blue Jay, and Marcy Look claim blocks. These properties were transferred to Kimmerle Mining LLC using a Quit Claim Deed. The Company retains a Royalty Deed on those properties that grants the Company a net smelter return royalty equal to 6 six per cent (6%) of the net proceeds received for Uranium mined, produced or otherwise derived from the properties and processed or otherwise prepared for sale. In March 2021, the Company divested three and one half (3 1/2) Sections (2,240 acres) of fee mineral interests in Township 14 North, Range 12 West, located in McKinley County, New Mexico, to Tri State Generation and Transmission Association for $108,532 ($89,600 US). In April 2021, the company acquired 200,000 pounds of U308for a purchase price of $37.12 per pound ($29.65 USD per pound) or $7,423,767 and another 100,000 of U308for a purchase price of $37.58 per pound ($30.80 USD per pound) or $3,757,600. These spot market purchases were made to de-risk future uranium deliveries associated with anticipated contractual production timelines from planned ISR operations. The purchase strengthens the Company's working capital and provides optionality in support of future capital development of its South Texas assets. In May 2021, the Company granted 465,000 stock options to directors, officers, advisors and consultants, to purchase an aggregate of up to 465,000 common shares at a price of $1.44 per share for a five year period, in accordance with its stock option plan. In July 2021, the company entered into an agreement with UG USA, Inc which covers 2 million pounds of U3O8 at market related prices over a 5-year period starting in 2023. This agreement along with a mutually agreed cancellation fee supersedes the prior agreement. Subsequent to the period ended June 30, 2021 the Company issued 50,000 shares pursuant to the exercise of options for gross proceeds of $5,000 ($.10 per share). Subsequent to the period ended June 30, 2021 the Company issued 90,000 shares pursuant to the exercise of warrants for gross proceeds of $54,000 ($.60 per share). 2 enCore Energy Corp. Management's Discussion and Analysis For the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 MINERAL PROJECTS SOUTH TEXAS MINERAL PROPERTIES 1. Kingsville Dome, Texas The Company acquired URI, Inc. ("URI") as part of the acquisitions related to the Westwater Transaction on December 31, 2020. URI's Kingsville Dome property is located in Kleberg County, Texas and is situated on several tracts of land leased from third parties. The property is situated approximately eight miles southeast of the city of Kingsville, Texas. The project was constructed in 1987 as an up-flow uranium extraction circuit, with complete drying and packaging facilities within the recovery plant. The Kingsville Dome project produced uranium in the period 1988 through 1990, from 1996 to 1999, and most recently from 2007 through 2009.Two independent resin processing circuits and elution systems are part of the plant's processing equipment, and it also has a single drying circuit. As currently configured, the Kingsville Dome plant has a production capacity of 800,000 pounds of U3O8per year. Uranium production at Kingsville Dome was suspended in 2009 and the plant has been in a standby status since that time. The plant has two 500 gallon per minute reverse osmosis systems for groundwater restoration. The first unit was idled in 2010 and the second unit was idled in January of 2014, when groundwater restoration was completed. The plant can serve as a processing facility that can accept resin from multiple satellite facilities. In addition to the processing plant there are four satellite ion exchange systems in the project area. Each of the satellite systems is capable of processing approximately 900 gallons per minute of uranium-bearing ISR fluids from well fields, and these satellite plants can be relocated to alternate extraction sites as needed. As is the case with the main plant, the satellite facilities have been on standby since 2009. The project is comprised of numerous mineral leases from private landowners, covering an area of approximately 2,434 gross and 2,227 net acres of mineral rights. The leases are held through the payment of annual rents, and the leases provide for the payment of production royalties, ranging from 6.25% to 9.375%, based upon uranium sales from the respective leases. The leases initially had expiration dates ranging from 2000 to 2007; however, URI continues to hold most of these leases through ongoing restoration activities. With a few minor exceptions, the leases contain clauses that permit us to extend the leases not held by production by payment of royalties ranging from $10 to $30 per acre.per year Access to the Kingsville Dome process facility is very good, as an improved company-owned private road connects the facility with Texas Farm to Market Road 1118 about eight miles southeast of Kingsville, Texas, and about four miles east of U.S. Highway 77 at the town of Ricardo. Numerous county and ranch roads, some of which are only intermittently maintained, provide access to the entire project area. Suitable electrical power is present at the site of the Kingsville Dome process plant, and additional power lines exist throughout the areas of the wellfields throughout the project area. Initial production from the Kingsville Dome uranium deposit commenced in May 1988. From the onset of production until July 1999, URI produced a total of 3.5 million pounds of U3O8from the project area. Production was suspended in July 1999, due to depressed uranium prices, but resumed in April, 2006. Production in 2006 was 94,100 pounds of U3O8, 338,100 pounds in 2007, 252,000 pounds in 2008 and 56,000 pounds in 2009. URI has not produced any uranium at the Kingsville Dome project since 2009. Uranium mineralization at the Kingsville Dome project occurs as a series of roll-front deposits hosted in porous and permeable sandstones of the Goliad Formation, at depths ranging from 600 to 750 feet beneath the surface. The mineralization is localized along the southwestern to northern flanks of the Kingsville Dome geological feature, which also hosts oil and gas deposits in geological units that are substantially deeper than the Goliad Formation sandstones. The Company does not control those oil and gas deposits. URI completed the groundwater restoration program during 2013 and entered the required stabilization period. As a result, the Company did not incur any costs related to restoration and reclamation activities during 2020. During 2020, URI conducted stability and standby care activities at the Kingsville Dome project, as required by permits and licenses. There are three production areas authorized by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality ("TCEQ") at the Kingsville Dome project. In 2012, restoration was completed within ten wellfields located in production areas 1 and 2. In 2013, the Company continued to sample and observe the wellfields in production areas 1 and 2 during a stabilization period required by TCEQ rules, and on October 15, 2013 URI declared to TCEQ that groundwater restoration was complete in production areas 1 and 2. Groundwater restoration for production area 3 was conducted throughout 2013, completed in December 2013 and simultaneously placed into stability. Subject to regulatory approval, groundwater restoration is completed for the entire project. Since URI began its groundwater activities in 1998, they have processed and cleaned approximately 2.6 billion gallons of groundwater at the Kingsville Dome project. 3 enCore Energy Corp. Management's Discussion and Analysis For the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 A radioactive material license issued by the TCEQ is in timely renewal. On September 26, 2012, URI filed the requisite application for renewal of its Underground Injection Control ("UIC") permit, and on December 12, 2012, URI filed an amendment to the application that would provide for resumption of uranium recovery activities. In June 2016, URI requested to withdraw its UIC permit and resubmit at a later date. The request to withdraw was granted by the TCEQ in April 2017. As new areas are proposed for production, additional authorizations under the area permit will be required. The permit for the waste disposal well 248 (WDW248) was submitted for renewal to the TCEQ on November 5, 2015. 2. Rosita, Texas URI's Rosita uranium processing plant and associated well fields are located in Duval County, Texas on a 200-acre tract of land owned by the Company. The facility is located within the South Texas uranium province, about 22 miles west of the town of Alice. The plant at Rosita was constructed in 1990 and was originally designed and constructed to operate as an up-flow extraction facility, in a similar manner to the Kingsville Dome plant. Resin was processed at the Rosita plant, and the recovered uranium was precipitated into slurry, which was then transported to Kingsville Dome for final drying and packaging-. Production from the Rosita plant began in 1990 and continued until 1999, when it was placed on standby. In the 2007 2008 period, upgrades were made to the processing equipment and additions to the facility were installed, including revisions to the elution and precipitation circuits, and the addition of a full drying system. Construction terminated when the plant was 95% complete, due to production and price declines. The plant is anticipated to have an operating capacity of 800,000 pounds of U3O8per year when the upgrades are completed. One satellite ion exchange system is in place at the Rosita project, but it only operated for a short period of time in 2008. The Rosita property holdings consist of mineral leases from private landowners covering approximately 2,759 gross and net acres of mineral rights. All of the leases for the Rosita area provide for payment of sliding scale royalties based on the price of uranium, ranging from 6.25% to 18.25% of uranium sales produced from the leased lands. Under the terms of the leases the lands can be held after the expiration of their primary term and secondary terms, if restoration and reclamation activities remain ongoing. The leases initially had primary and secondary terms ranging from 2012 to 2016, with provisions to extend the leases beyond the initial terms. URI holds these leases by payment of annual property rental fees ranging from $10 to $30 per acre. Access to the Rosita project and process facility is good, from an improved company-owned private drive that connects with an unpaved but maintained county road, which in turn connects with Texas Farm to Market Road 3196, about one mile northeast of the intersection of State Highway 44 and FM3196 in Duval County. Electrical power for the Rosita project is readily available, with an industrial-scale power line extending to the Rosita process plant. Initial production of uranium from the Rosita project, utilizing the ISR process, commenced in 1990, and continued until July 1999. During that time, 2.64 million pounds of U3O8was produced. Production was halted in July of 1999 due to depressed uranium prices, and it resumed in June 2008. Technical difficulties, coupled with a sharp decline in uranium prices, led to the decision to suspend production activities in October 2008, after the production of 10,200 pounds of U3O8. No production has occurred at Rosita since that time. Uranium mineralization at the Rosita project occurs as roll-fronts hosted in porous and permeable sandstones of the Goliad Formation, at depths ranging from 125 to 350 feet below the surface. The Rosita project is comprised of four TCEQ authorized production areas. Production areas 1 and 2 are depleted, and groundwater restoration has been completed to regulatory standards. Production areas 3 and 4 contain limited uranium resources that have yet to be produced. Existing wells in production area 4 were plugged. Production areas 1 and 2 consisted of seven wellfields whose groundwater has been restored by the circulation and processing of approximately 1.3 billion gallons of reverse osmosis treated water. In 2013, URI completed the final phase of TCEQ required stabilization in production areas 1 and 2. URI began plugging wells in production areas 1 and 2 in 2014 and completed those activities in 2016. TCEQ has accepted that plugging was completed in accordance with the approved closure plan. Remaining wells for other uses are being transferred or reclassified in order to complete closure of the two production areas. During 2020, URI incurred costs relating to surface reclamation and standby of the aforementioned production areas. Completion of the surface reclamation was temporarily halted in 2019 and resumed in early 2020 with completion anticipated in early 2021. A radioactive material license issued by the TCEQ for the Rosita project is in timely renewal. On August 30, 2012, URI filed the requisite application for renewal of its underground injection control permit, and it was issued on October 20, 2014. Production could resume in areas already included in existing production area authorizations. As new areas are proposed for production, additional authorizations from the TCEQ under the permit will be required. URI submitted a timely renewal application for the waste disposal well permit at Rosita on May 14, 2019. The application was deemed administratively complete on June 14, 2019. It passed through public comment period without any comments from the public and is in the final stages of review by the TCEQ. 4 enCore Energy Corp. Management's Discussion and Analysis For the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 Vasquez, Texas

The Vasquez project is located in Duval County, Texas, a short distance northwest of the town of Hebbronville. The project is situated on a leased tract of land that is being held until final restoration has been completed. The Vasquez ISR mine was constructed in 2004. Uranium recovered from wellfields at the Vasquez project was partially processed through a satellite ion exchange system, capable of processing 1,200 gallons per minute, and final uranium recovery was undertaken at the Kingsville Dome plant. Groundwater restoration efforts were completed in January 2014. Uranium recovery efforts at the Vasquez project took place between 2004 and 2008. The site is currently in the final stages of reclamation and is anticipated to be closed in Q3 2021.

The Vasquez property consists of a mineral lease on 1,023 gross and net acres. While the primary term of the mineral lease expired in February 2008, URI continues to hold the lease by carrying out restoration activities. The Company pays an annual rental fee to the property owner, and the lease provides for the payment of a sliding-scale production royalty of 6.25% of uranium sales below $25.00 per pound, increasing to 10.25% for uranium sales occurring at or above $40.00 per pound of U 3 O 8 .

Access to the Vasquez project area is good from a leased and improved private drive to an improved ranch road that connects to Texas State Highway 359, a short distance north west of Hebbronville. Adequate electrical power is available in the project area, with a power line extending onto the property to service the facilities at the Vasquez project.

URI commenced production from the Vasquez project in October 2004 and completed production activities in 2008.

Uranium mineralization at the Vasquez project occurs as roll-fronts within porous and permeable sandstones in the Oakville Formation, at depths ranging from 200 to 250 feet below the surface.

URI conducted restoration and reclamation activities at the Vasquez project through 2013, and in 2014 the project was placed in the required groundwater stabilization period. On October 8, 2017, URI requested acknowledgement that restoration was completed and submitted the results of stability to the TCEQ. On, November 3, 2017, the TCEQ acknowledged completion of restoration. Plugging and abandonment of the wellfields commenced on December 4, 2017 and was completed in July 2018. In August 2018, URI submitted a plugging report to the TCEQ, and a revision was submitted in October 2018.The TCEQ completed its plugging and abandonment inspection in November 2018 and issued approval of completion of plugging on December 13, 2018. Upon completion of plugging, URI immediately began surface reclamation. During 2019, completion of the surface reclamation was temporarily halted, and it resumed in 2020. The site is undergoing complete closure that is anticipated by Q4 2021.

The Vasquez project consists of two authorized production areas. Production area 1 consisted of five wellfields and production area 2 consisted of two wellfields. At the end of 2013, groundwater restoration was completed at all wellfields in all production areas. In 2014, both production areas were placed into stability and remained in this status through November 2017. Groundwater restoration has been completed for the entire project. Since the commencement of groundwater restoration activities at the end of 2007, URI has treated approximately 640 million gallons of groundwater at the Vasquez project. Butler Ranch Project, Karnes County, Texas

URI acquired the Butler Ranch project from Rio Grande Resources in 2014, as part of a larger property exchange. The property is comprised of non-contiguous fee leases that cover an area of about 425 acres of mineral rights. URI can hold the leases by payment of annual rental fees, ranging from $10 to $25 per acre. Each of the leases makes provision for the payment of royalties of 10% of sales to the property owners. During 2017, all of the Butler Ranch mineral leases were up for renewal. Several landowners opted not to renew, resulting in a drop of acreage from approximately 1,542 acres to the current 425 acres.

The Butler Ranch project is located in the southwestern end of Karnes County, Texas, about 45 miles southeast of the city of San Antonio, and 12 miles northwest of the town of Kenedy. Numerous paved state and federal highways are present within close proximity of the project area and maintained farm and oilfield access roads cross all parts of the project. Numerous electrical lines, many of which are of industrial grade to service oil and gas production facilities, are present throughout the area of the project.

The project is situated in the southwestern end of the Karnes County uranium mining district, which was one of the largest uranium production areas in Texas. Numerous open pit mines were developed and operated in the area, including important production operations by Conoco, Susquehanna-Western, Pioneer Nuclear, and Chevron Resources. The historic uranium activities focused upon deposits that were situated above the water table, and the mineralization recovered from the open pit 5 Attachments Original document

