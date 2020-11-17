Log in
ENCORE WIRE CORPORATION

(WIRE)
Encore Wire : Announces Cash Dividend

11/17/2020

Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select: WIRE) announced today that the Company’s Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend.

Daniel L. Jones, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Encore Wire Corporation, said, “This two-cent per share dividend will be paid on January 15, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on January 1, 2021. Any future quarterly dividends will be paid subject to earnings and cash flow considerations. We appreciate our stockholders’ commitment to the continued growth of Encore Wire. We will continue to manage the Company for the long-term and strive to protect our strong balance sheet.”

Encore Wire Corporation is a leading manufacturer of a broad range of electrical building wire for interior wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments, and manufactured housing. The Company focuses on maintaining a high level of customer service with low-cost production and the addition of new products that complement its current product line.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 222 M - -
Net income 2020 66,1 M - -
Net cash 2020 195 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 16,9x
Yield 2020 0,15%
Capitalization 1 113 M 1 113 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,75x
EV / Sales 2021 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 1 380
Free-Float 73,3%
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel L. Jones Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Bret J. Eckert Chief Financial Officer, Secretary, Treasurer & VP
Scott D. Weaver Independent Director
John H. Wilson Lead Independent Director
William R. Thomas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENCORE WIRE CORPORATION-7.72%1 113
PRYSMIAN S.P.A.22.94%8 236
JIANGSU ZHONGTIAN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.29.88%4 903
HENGTONG OPTIC-ELECTRIC CO., LTD.-8.18%4 412
INFORE ENVIRONMENT TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.47.00%4 351
BEIJING SHOUGANG CO., LTD.17.28%3 238
