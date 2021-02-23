Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Encore Wire Corporation    WIRE

ENCORE WIRE CORPORATION

(WIRE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Encore Wire : Announces Cash Dividend

02/23/2021 | 05:06pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select: WIRE) announced today that the Company’s Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend.

Daniel L. Jones, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Encore Wire Corporation, said, “This two-cent per share dividend will be paid on April 16, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on April 2, 2021. Any future quarterly dividends will be paid subject to earnings and cash flow considerations. We appreciate our stockholders’ commitment to the continued growth of Encore Wire. We will continue to manage the Company for the long-term and strive to protect our strong balance sheet.”

Encore Wire Corporation is a leading manufacturer of a broad range of electrical building wire for interior wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments, and manufactured housing. The Company focuses on maintaining a high level of customer service with low-cost production and the addition of new products that complement its current product line.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about ENCORE WIRE CORPORATION
05:06pENCORE WIRE : Announces Cash Dividend
BU
02/22ENCORE WIRE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Re..
AQ
02/19ENCORE WIRE : EBITDA Reconciliation – Q4 2020
PU
02/16ENCORE WIRE : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/16ENCORE WIRE : Tops Street View on Higher Q4 Earnings, Revenue
MT
02/16ENCORE WIRE CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
02/16ENCORE WIRE : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BU
02/16ENCORE WIRE : Earnings Flash (WIRE) ENCORE WIRE CORPORATION Posts Q4 EPS $1.17, ..
MT
02/16ENCORE WIRE : Earnings Flash (WIRE) ENCORE WIRE CORPORATION Posts Q4 Revenue $38..
MT
02/16ENCORE WIRE CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Stateme..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 230 M - -
Net income 2020 66,0 M - -
Net cash 2020 182 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 21,2x
Yield 2020 0,12%
Capitalization 1 400 M 1 400 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,99x
EV / Sales 2021 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 1 380
Free-Float 73,1%
Chart ENCORE WIRE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Encore Wire Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENCORE WIRE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 75,00 $
Last Close Price 67,84 $
Spread / Highest target 17,9%
Spread / Average Target 10,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,18%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Daniel L. Jones Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Bret J. Eckert Chief Financial Officer, Secretary, Treasurer & VP
Scott D. Weaver Independent Director
John H. Wilson Lead Independent Director
William R. Thomas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENCORE WIRE CORPORATION10.65%1 400
PRYSMIAN S.P.A.-8.80%8 480
JIANGSU ZHONGTIAN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-3.14%4 863
HENGTONG OPTIC-ELECTRIC CO., LTD.-7.65%4 666
INFORE ENVIRONMENT TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.5.04%4 197
NEXANS12.57%3 536
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ