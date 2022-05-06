Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Encore Wire Corporation
  News
  7. Summary
    WIRE   US2925621052

ENCORE WIRE CORPORATION

(WIRE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/06 01:24:40 pm EDT
127.11 USD   -2.28%
01:05pEncore Wire Maintains Quarterly Dividend at $0.02 a Share, Payable July 15 to Shareholders of Record July 1
MT
01:01pEncore Wire Announces Cash Dividend
BU
05/05ENCORE WIRE CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Encore Wire Announces Cash Dividend

05/06/2022 | 01:01pm EDT
Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select: WIRE) announced today that the Company’s Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend.

Daniel L. Jones, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Encore Wire Corporation, said, “This two-cent per share dividend will be paid on July 15, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on July 1, 2022. Any future quarterly dividends will be paid subject to earnings and cash flow considerations. We appreciate our stockholders’ commitment to the continued growth of Encore Wire. We will continue to manage the Company for the long-term and strive to protect our strong balance sheet.”

Encore Wire Corporation is a leading manufacturer of a broad range of electrical building wire for interior wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments, and manufactured housing. The Company focuses on maintaining a high level of customer service with low-cost production and the addition of new products that complement its current product line.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 838 M - -
Net income 2022 422 M - -
Net cash 2022 704 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,22x
Yield 2022 0,06%
Capitalization 2 566 M 2 566 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,66x
EV / Sales 2023 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 1 440
Free-Float 96,4%
Managers and Directors
Daniel L. Jones Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Bret J. Eckert Chief Financial Officer, Secretary, Treasurer & VP
Scott D. Weaver Independent Director
John H. Wilson Lead Independent Director
William R. Thomas Independent Director
