  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Encore Wire Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WIRE   US2925621052

ENCORE WIRE CORPORATION

(WIRE)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:58:33 2023-02-17 pm EST
199.15 USD   +0.65%
04:09pEncore Wire Leaves Quarterly Dividend Unchanged at $0.02 a Share, Payable April 21 to Shareholders of Record on April 6
MT
04:06pEncore Wire Announces Cash Dividend
BU
02/16ENCORE WIRE CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-K)
AQ
Encore Wire Announces Cash Dividend

02/17/2023 | 04:06pm EST
Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select: WIRE) announced today that the Company’s Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend.

Daniel L. Jones, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Encore Wire Corporation, said, “This two-cent per share dividend will be paid on April 21, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business on April 6, 2023. Any future quarterly dividends will be paid subject to earnings and cash flow considerations. We appreciate our stockholders’ commitment to the continued growth of Encore Wire. We will continue to manage the Company for the long-term and strive to protect our strong balance sheet.”

Encore Wire Corporation is a leading manufacturer of a broad range of copper and aluminum electrical wire and cables, supplying power generation and distribution solutions to meet our customers’ needs today and in the future. The Company focuses on maintaining a low-cost of production while providing exceptional customer service, quickly shipping complete orders coast-to-coast. Our products are proudly made in America at our vertically-integrated, single-site, Texas campus.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 955 M - -
Net income 2022 675 M - -
Net cash 2022 688 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,74x
Yield 2022 0,04%
Capitalization 3 615 M 3 615 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,99x
EV / Sales 2023 1,63x
Nbr of Employees 1 440
Free-Float 64,9%
Managers and Directors
Daniel L. Jones Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Bret J. Eckert CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Executive VP
Scott D. Weaver Independent Director
John H. Wilson Lead Independent Director
William R. Thomas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENCORE WIRE CORPORATION43.84%3 629
PRYSMIAN S.P.A.9.43%10 669
NINGBO ORIENT WIRES & CABLES CO.,LTD.-17.68%5 598
NEXANS14.15%4 446
INFORE ENVIRONMENT TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.21.81%2 516
SINBON ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.8.91%2 336