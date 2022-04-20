Log in
    WIRE   US2925621052

ENCORE WIRE CORPORATION

(WIRE)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/20 04:00:01 pm EDT
113.03 USD   +1.09%
Encore Wire Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Details
BU
ENCORE WIRE CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
Encore Wire Expands Stock Buyback Program
MT
Encore Wire Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Details

04/20/2022 | 05:06pm EDT
Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select: WIRE) announced today that the Company will release first quarter 2022 earnings on Thursday, April 28, 2022, after stock market close. The Company will host a conference call to discuss the first quarter 2022 results followed by a Q&A session:

Date:

Friday, April 29, 2022

 

Time:

11:00 a.m. Eastern

10:00 a.m. Central

9:00 a.m. Mountain

8:00 a.m. Pacific

To participate in the call, the dial-in number is 866-374-5140, and the confirmation number is 60158744#. In order to be put through to the call, you will be asked to provide your full name and your company name followed by the # key. Please call in early to avoid being delayed by the information collection and missing the start of the call.

A replay of this conference call will be accessible in the Investors section of our website, www.encorewire.com, for a limited time.

Encore Wire Corporation is a leading manufacturer of a broad range of electrical building wire for interior wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments, and manufactured housing. The Company focuses on maintaining a high level of customer service with low-cost production and the addition of new products that complement its current product line.


© Business Wire 2022
