    WIRE   US2925621052

ENCORE WIRE CORPORATION

(WIRE)
Encore Wire : Announces Q3 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Details

10/15/2021 | 02:32pm EDT
PRESS RELEASE

Contact: Bret J. Eckert

972-562-9473

October 14, 2021

Chief Financial Officer

Encore Wire Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Details

McKinney, TX - Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select: WIRE) announced today that the Company will release third quarter 2021 earnings Tuesday, October 26th, after stock market close. The Company will host a conference call to discuss the third quarter 2021 results followed by a Q&A session:

Date: Wednesday, October 27th

Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern 10:00 a.m. Central

9:00 a.m. Mountain 8:00 a.m. Pacific

To participate in the call, the dial-in number is 800-447-0521, and the confirmation number is 50237127. In order to be put through to the call, you will be required to give the call screener your full name and your company name. Please call in early to avoid being delayed by the information collection and missing the start of the call.

A replay of this conference call will be accessible in the Investors section of our website, www.encorewire.com, for a limited time.

Encore Wire Corporation is a leading manufacturer of a broad range of electrical building wire for interior wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments, and manufactured housing. The Company focuses on maintaining a high level of customer service with low-cost production and the addition of new products that complement its current product line.

Disclaimer

Encore Wire Corporation published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2021 18:31:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
