    WIRE   US2925621052

ENCORE WIRE CORPORATION

(WIRE)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-25 pm EDT
110.75 USD   +1.30%
ENCORE WIRE : Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results
PU
ENCORE WIRE : EBITDA Reconciliation - Q2 2022
PU
Encore Wire Q2 EPS, Sales Rise
MT
Encore Wire : EBITDA Reconciliation - Q2 2022

07/25/2022 | 05:29pm EDT
Additional Disclosures:

The term "EBITDA" is used by the Company in presentations, quarterly conference calls and other instances as appropriate. EBITDA is defined as net income before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. The Company presents EBITDA because it is a required component of financial ratios reported by the Company to the Company's banks, and is also frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties, in addition to and not in lieu of measures of financial performance calculated and presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), to compare to the performance of other companies who also publicize this information. EBITDA is not a measurement of financial performance calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net income as an indicator of the Company's operating performance or any other measure of financial performance calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

The Company has reconciled EBITDA with net income for fiscal years 1996 to 2021 on previous reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. EBITDA for each period pertinent to this press release is calculated and reconciled to net income as follows:

Quarter Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

In Thousands

2022

2021

2022

2021

Net Income

$

210,538

$

183,053

$

372,070

$

224,242

Income Tax Expense

60,476

53,187

106,595

65,376

Interest Expense

102

102

203

185

Depreciation and Amortization

6,312

5,677

12,521

10,977

EBITDA

$

277,428

$

242,019

$

491,389

$

300,780

Disclaimer

Encore Wire Corporation published this content on 25 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2022 21:28:20 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 838 M - -
Net income 2022 422 M - -
Net cash 2022 704 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,23x
Yield 2022 0,07%
Capitalization 2 157 M 2 157 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,51x
EV / Sales 2023 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 1 440
Free-Float 70,0%
Technical analysis trends ENCORE WIRE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 109,33 $
Average target price 178,50 $
Spread / Average Target 63,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel L. Jones Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Bret J. Eckert Chief Financial Officer, Secretary, Treasurer & VP
Scott D. Weaver Independent Director
John H. Wilson Lead Independent Director
William R. Thomas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENCORE WIRE CORPORATION-23.60%2 157
NINGBO ORIENT WIRES & CABLES CO.,LTD.57.70%8 544
PRYSMIAN S.P.A.-14.29%7 645
NEXANS-1.63%3 767
INFORE ENVIRONMENT TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.-30.15%2 445
SINBON ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-7.92%1 995