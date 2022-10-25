Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Encore Wire Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WIRE   US2925621052

ENCORE WIRE CORPORATION

(WIRE)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-25 pm EDT
135.81 USD   +0.43%
05:34pEncore Wire Earnings, Sales Increase in Q3 -- Shares Jump Late Hours
MT
05:28pEncore Wire : Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results
PU
05:28pEncore Wire : EBITDA Reconciliation - Q3 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Encore Wire : EBITDA Reconciliation - Q3 2022

10/25/2022 | 05:28pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The term "EBITDA" is used by the Company in presentations, quarterly conference calls and other instances as appropriate. EBITDA is defined as net income before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. The Company presents EBITDA because it is a required component of financial ratios reported by the Company to the Company's banks, and is also frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties, in addition to and not in lieu of measures of financial performance calculated and presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), to compare to the performance of other companies who also publicize this information. EBITDA is not a measurement of financial performance calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net income as an indicator of the Company's operating performance or any other measure of financial performance calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

The Company has reconciled EBITDA with net income for fiscal years 1996 to 2021 on previous reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. EBITDA for each period pertinent to this press release is calculated and reconciled to net income as follows:

Quarter Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

In Thousands

2022

2021

2022

2021

Net Income

$

191,773

$

175,538

$

563,843

$

399,780

Income Tax Expense

55,470

51,464

162,065

116,840

Interest Expense

103

103

305

288

Depreciation and Amortization

6,514

6,177

19,035

17,154

EBITDA

$

253,860

$

233,282

$

745,248

$

534,062

Disclaimer

Encore Wire Corporation published this content on 25 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2022 21:27:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ENCORE WIRE CORPORATION
05:34pEncore Wire Earnings, Sales Increase in Q3 -- Shares Jump Late Hours
MT
05:28pEncore Wire : Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results
PU
05:28pEncore Wire : EBITDA Reconciliation - Q3 2022
PU
05:18pEncore Wire : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:10pEncore Wire Corp : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure..
AQ
05:06pEncore Wire Reports Third Quarter Results; Highlights Continued Share Repurchases Durin..
BU
05:06pEarnings Flash (WIRE) ENCORE WIRE CORPORATION Posts Q3 Revenue $762.4M
MT
10/18Encore Wire Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Details
BU
10/06ENCORE WIRE CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/25Encore Wire Corp : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Fi..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ENCORE WIRE CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 892 M - -
Net income 2022 607 M - -
Net cash 2022 732 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,39x
Yield 2022 0,06%
Capitalization 2 586 M 2 586 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,64x
EV / Sales 2023 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 1 440
Free-Float 67,8%
Chart ENCORE WIRE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Encore Wire Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENCORE WIRE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 135,23 $
Average target price 195,50 $
Spread / Average Target 44,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel L. Jones Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Bret J. Eckert Chief Financial Officer, Secretary, Treasurer & VP
Scott D. Weaver Independent Director
John H. Wilson Lead Independent Director
William R. Thomas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENCORE WIRE CORPORATION-5.50%2 586
PRYSMIAN S.P.A.-1.39%8 502
NINGBO ORIENT WIRES & CABLES CO.,LTD.59.25%7 722
NEXANS15.08%4 218
INFORE ENVIRONMENT TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.-35.33%2 039
SINBON ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-4.75%1 969