  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Encore Wire Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WIRE   US2925621052

ENCORE WIRE CORPORATION

(WIRE)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-02-14 pm EST
169.82 USD   +1.09%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Encore Wire : EBITDA Reconciliation - Q4 2022

02/14/2023 | 05:38pm EST
The term "EBITDA" is used by the Company in presentations, quarterly conference calls and other instances as appropriate. EBITDA is defined as net income before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. The Company presents EBITDA because it is a required component of financial ratios reported by the Company to the Company's banks, and is also frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties, in addition to and not in lieu of measures of financial performance calculated and presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), to compare to the performance of other companies who also publicize this information. EBITDA is not a measurement of financial performance calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net income as an indicator of the Company's operating performance or any other measure of financial performance calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

The Company has reconciled EBITDA with net income for fiscal years 1996 to 2021 on previous reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. EBITDA for each period pertinent to this press release is calculated and reconciled to net income as follows:

Quarter Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

In Thousands

2022

2021

2022

2021

Net Income

$

153,998

$

141,642

$

717,841

$

541,422

Income Tax Expense

44,944

41,135

207,009

157,975

Interest Expense

102

104

408

391

Depreciation and Amortization

7,197

6,133

26,232

23,288

EBITDA

$

206,241

$

189,014

$

951,490

$

723,076

1

Encore Wire Corporation

Condensed Balance Sheets

(In Thousands)

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

(unaudited)

ASSETS

Current Assets

Cash

$

730,557

$

438,990

Receivables, net

498,762

491,126

Inventories, net

153,187

100,816

Prepaid Expenses and Other

19,135

4,118

Total Current Assets

1,401,641

1,035,050

Property, Plant and Equipment, net

616,601

494,916

Other Assets

490

570

Total Assets

$

2,018,732

$

1,530,536

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current Liabilities

Accounts Payable

$

62,780

$

75,353

Accrued Liabilities and Other

81,381

78,747

Total Current Liabilities

144,161

154,100

Long-Term Liabilities

Deferred Income Taxes and Other

55,905

37,347

Total Long-Term Liabilities

55,905

37,347

Total Liabilities

200,066

191,447

Stockholders' Equity

Common Stock

271

271

Additional Paid-in Capital

83,622

72,753

Treasury Stock

(402,639)

(155,014)

Retained Earnings

2,137,412

1,421,079

Total Stockholders' Equity

1,818,666

1,339,089

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

2,018,732

$

1,530,536

2

Encore Wire Corporation

Condensed Statements of Income

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)

Quarter Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Net sales

$ 693,885

100.0 %

$ 687,853

100.0 %

$ 3,017,555

100.0 %

$ 2,592,721

100.0 %

Cost of sales

445,430

64.2 %

452,719

65.8 %

1,905,134

63.1 %

1,724,975

66.5 %

Gross profit

248,455

35.8 %

235,134

34.2 %

1,112,421

36.9 %

867,746

33.5 %

Selling, general and

55,510

8.0 %

52,435

7.6 %

administrative expenses

Operating income

192,945

27.8 %

182,699

26.6 %

Net interest & other

5,997

0.9 %

78

- %

income

Income before income

198,942

28.7 % 182,777

26.6 %

taxes

197,418 6.5 %

915,003 30.4 %

9,847

0.3 %

924,850

30.7 %

168,543 6.5 %

699,203 27.0 %

194

- %

699,397

27.0 %

Provision for income taxes

44,944

6.5 %

41,135

6.0 %

207,009

6.9 %

157,975

6.0 %

Net Income

$

153,998

22.2 %

$

141,642

20.6 %

$

717,841

23.8 %

$

541,422

20.9 %

Basic earnings per share

$

8.43

$

7.02

$

37.47

$

26.49

Diluted earnings per share

$

8.28

$

6.91

$

36.91

$

26.22

Weighted average number of common and

common equivalent shares outstanding:

Basic

18,270

20,189

19,159

20,439

Diluted

18,595

20,491

19,446

20,649

Cash dividend declared per

$

0.02

$

0.02

$

0.08

$

0.08

share

3

Disclaimer

Encore Wire Corporation published this content on 14 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2023 22:37:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 955 M - -
Net income 2022 675 M - -
Net cash 2022 688 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,92x
Yield 2022 0,05%
Capitalization 3 081 M 3 081 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,81x
EV / Sales 2023 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 1 440
Free-Float 64,9%
Chart ENCORE WIRE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Encore Wire Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENCORE WIRE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 169,82 $
Average target price 200,50 $
Spread / Average Target 18,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel L. Jones Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Bret J. Eckert CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Executive VP
Scott D. Weaver Independent Director
John H. Wilson Lead Independent Director
William R. Thomas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENCORE WIRE CORPORATION22.12%3 081
PRYSMIAN S.P.A.7.62%10 533
NINGBO ORIENT WIRES & CABLES CO.,LTD.-15.42%5 820
NEXANS14.74%4 486
INFORE ENVIRONMENT TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.27.31%2 575
SINBON ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.12.55%2 371