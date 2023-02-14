Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Encore Wire Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WIRE   US2925621052

ENCORE WIRE CORPORATION

(WIRE)
  Report
2023-02-14
169.82 USD   +1.09%
05:46pEncore Wire Posts Higher Q4 Earnings, Revenue
MT
05:38pEncore Wire : EBITDA Reconciliation - Q4 2022
PU
05:38pEncore Wire : EBITDA Reconciliation by Tear
PU
Encore Wire : EBITDA Reconciliation by Tear

02/14/2023 | 05:38pm EST
EBITDA Reconciliation with Net Income

In Thousands

2022

2021

2020

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

Net Income

717,841

541,422

76,067

58,129

78,150

67,017

33,839

47,605

37,123

46,910

Income Tax Expense

207,009

157,975

22,729

17,599

23,534

12,859

16,975

24,779

19,034

23,773

Interest Expense

408

391

239

239

265

237

235

250

285

265

Depreciation and Amortization

26,232

23,288

19,459

17,707

16,513

15,684

16,811

16,063

15,453

14,788

EBITDA

951,490

723,076

118,494

93,674

118,462

95,797

67,860

88,697

71,895

85,736

In Thousands

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

Net Income

19,811

50,131

15,290

3,636

39,771

30,796

115,133

50,078

33,360

14,376

Income Tax Expense

9,565

26,064

7,129

1,164

20,126

16,014

61,607

24,898

18,444

8,087

Interest Expense

313

322

522

3,181

4,704

5,834

7,686

3,929

2,857

2,423

Depreciation and Amortization

14,280

13,728

13,716

13,691

13,652

13,463

12,223

12,276

11,626

12,630

EBITDA

43,969

90,245

36,657

21,672

78,253

66,107

196,649

91,181

66,287

37,516

The term "EBITDA" is used by the Company in presentations, quarterly conference calls and other instances as appropriate. EBITDA is defined as net income before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. The Company presents EBITDA because it is a required component of financial ratios reported by the Company to the Company's banks, and is also frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties, in addition to and not in lieu of Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) results to compare to the performance of other companies who also publicize this information. Financial analysts frequently ask for EBITDA when it has not been presented. EBITDA is not a measurement of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net income as an indicator of the Company's operating performance or any other measure of performance derived in accordance with GAAP.

Disclaimer

Encore Wire Corporation published this content on 14 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2023 22:37:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 955 M - -
Net income 2022 675 M - -
Net cash 2022 688 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,92x
Yield 2022 0,05%
Capitalization 3 081 M 3 081 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,81x
EV / Sales 2023 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 1 440
Free-Float 64,9%
Chart ENCORE WIRE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Encore Wire Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENCORE WIRE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 169,82 $
Average target price 200,50 $
Spread / Average Target 18,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel L. Jones Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Bret J. Eckert CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Executive VP
Scott D. Weaver Independent Director
John H. Wilson Lead Independent Director
William R. Thomas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENCORE WIRE CORPORATION22.12%3 081
PRYSMIAN S.P.A.7.62%10 533
NINGBO ORIENT WIRES & CABLES CO.,LTD.-15.42%5 820
NEXANS14.74%4 486
INFORE ENVIRONMENT TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.27.31%2 575
SINBON ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.12.55%2 371