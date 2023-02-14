Encore Wire : EBITDA Reconciliation by Tear

In Thousands 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 2014 2013 Net Income 717,841 541,422 76,067 58,129 78,150 67,017 33,839 47,605 37,123 46,910 Income Tax Expense 207,009 157,975 22,729 17,599 23,534 12,859 16,975 24,779 19,034 23,773 Interest Expense 408 391 239 239 265 237 235 250 285 265 Depreciation and Amortization 26,232 23,288 19,459 17,707 16,513 15,684 16,811 16,063 15,453 14,788 EBITDA 951,490 723,076 118,494 93,674 118,462 95,797 67,860 88,697 71,895 85,736

In Thousands 2012 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 2004 2003 Net Income 19,811 50,131 15,290 3,636 39,771 30,796 115,133 50,078 33,360 14,376 Income Tax Expense 9,565 26,064 7,129 1,164 20,126 16,014 61,607 24,898 18,444 8,087 Interest Expense 313 322 522 3,181 4,704 5,834 7,686 3,929 2,857 2,423 Depreciation and Amortization 14,280 13,728 13,716 13,691 13,652 13,463 12,223 12,276 11,626 12,630 EBITDA 43,969 90,245 36,657 21,672 78,253 66,107 196,649 91,181 66,287 37,516

The term "EBITDA" is used by the Company in presentations, quarterly conference calls and other instances as appropriate. EBITDA is defined as net income before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. The Company presents EBITDA because it is a required component of financial ratios reported by the Company to the Company's banks, and is also frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties, in addition to and not in lieu of Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) results to compare to the performance of other companies who also publicize this information. Financial analysts frequently ask for EBITDA when it has not been presented. EBITDA is not a measurement of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net income as an indicator of the Company's operating performance or any other measure of performance derived in accordance with GAAP.