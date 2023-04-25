Encore Wire : EBITDA Reconciliation – Q1 2023

The term "EBITDA" is used by the Company in presentations, quarterly conference calls and other instances as appropriate. EBITDA is defined as net income before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. The Company presents EBITDA because it is a required component of financial ratios reported by the Company to the Company's banks, and is also frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties, in addition to and not in lieu of measures of financial performance calculated and presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), to compare to the performance of other companies who also publicize this information. EBITDA is not a measurement of financial performance calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net income as an indicator of the Company's operating performance or any other measure of financial performance calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.
The Company has reconciled EBITDA with net income for fiscal years 1996 to 2022 on previous reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. EBITDA for each period pertinent to this press release is calculated and reconciled to net income as follows:
Quarter Ended March 31,
In Thousands
2023
2022
Net Income
$
119,483
$
161,531
Income Tax Expense
36,072
46,119
Interest Expense
100
101
Depreciation and Amortization
7,692
6,210
EBITDA
$
163,347
$
213,961
Encore Wire Corporation
Condensed Balance Sheets
(In Thousands)
March 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
697,424
$
730,557
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $3,800 and $3,800
479,831
498,762
Inventories, net
173,878
153,187
Income tax receivable
-
15,143
Prepaid expenses and other
2,485
3,992
Total current assets
1,353,618
1,401,641
Property, plant and equipment, net
642,446
616,601
Other assets
541
490
Total assets
$
1,996,605
$
2,018,732
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Trade accounts payable
$
41,594
$
62,780
Accrued liabilities
63,969
81,381
Income taxes payable
23,610
-
Total current liabilities
129,173
144,161
Long-term liabilities:
Deferred income taxes and other
53,528
55,905
Total long-term liabilities
53,528
55,905
Total liabilities
182,701
200,066
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock
272
271
Additional paid-in capital
87,978
83,622
Treasury stock
(530,891)
(402,639)
Retained earnings
2,256,545
2,137,412
Total stockholders' equity
1,813,904
1,818,666
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
1,996,605
$
2,018,732
Encore Wire Corporation
Statements of Income
(In thousands, except per share data)
Net sales
Cost of goods sold
Gross profit
Selling, general, and administrative expenses Operating income
Quarter Ended March 31,
2023
2022
(Unaudited)
$660,492 100.0 % $723,072 100.0 %
455,407 68.9 % 479,325 66.3 %
205,085 31.1 % 243,747 33.7 %
58,704
8.9 %
36,212
5.0 %
146,381
22.2 %
207,535
28.7 %
Net interest and other income
9,174
1.4 %
115
- %
Income before income taxes
155,555
23.6 %
207,650
28.7 %
Provision for income taxes
36,072
5.5 %
46,119
6.4 %
Net income
$119,483
18.1 %
$161,531
22.3 %
Earnings per common and common equivalent share - basic
$
6.60
$
8.08
Earnings per common and common equivalent share - diluted
$
6.50
$
7.96
Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding - basic
18,099
20,003
Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding - diluted
Encore Wire Corporation published this content on 25 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2023 21:17:21 UTC.