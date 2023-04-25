Advanced search
    WIRE   US2925621052

ENCORE WIRE CORPORATION

(WIRE)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59:59 2023-04-25 pm EDT
161.56 USD   -2.49%
05:18pEncore Wire : Reports First Quarter 2023 Results
PU
05:18pEncore Wire : EBITDA Reconciliation – Q1 2023
PU
05:18pEncore Wire : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Encore Wire : EBITDA Reconciliation – Q1 2023

04/25/2023 | 05:18pm EDT
Additional Disclosures:

The term "EBITDA" is used by the Company in presentations, quarterly conference calls and other instances as appropriate. EBITDA is defined as net income before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. The Company presents EBITDA because it is a required component of financial ratios reported by the Company to the Company's banks, and is also frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties, in addition to and not in lieu of measures of financial performance calculated and presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), to compare to the performance of other companies who also publicize this information. EBITDA is not a measurement of financial performance calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net income as an indicator of the Company's operating performance or any other measure of financial performance calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

The Company has reconciled EBITDA with net income for fiscal years 1996 to 2022 on previous reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. EBITDA for each period pertinent to this press release is calculated and reconciled to net income as follows:

Quarter Ended March 31,

In Thousands

2023

2022

Net Income

$

119,483

$

161,531

Income Tax Expense

36,072

46,119

Interest Expense

100

101

Depreciation and Amortization

7,692

6,210

EBITDA

$

163,347

$

213,961

1

Encore Wire Corporation

Condensed Balance Sheets

(In Thousands)

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Assets

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

697,424

$

730,557

Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $3,800 and $3,800

479,831

498,762

Inventories, net

173,878

153,187

Income tax receivable

-

15,143

Prepaid expenses and other

2,485

3,992

Total current assets

1,353,618

1,401,641

Property, plant and equipment, net

642,446

616,601

Other assets

541

490

Total assets

$

1,996,605

$

2,018,732

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

Current liabilities:

Trade accounts payable

$

41,594

$

62,780

Accrued liabilities

63,969

81,381

Income taxes payable

23,610

-

Total current liabilities

129,173

144,161

Long-term liabilities:

Deferred income taxes and other

53,528

55,905

Total long-term liabilities

53,528

55,905

Total liabilities

182,701

200,066

Commitments and contingencies

Stockholders' equity:

Common stock

272

271

Additional paid-in capital

87,978

83,622

Treasury stock

(530,891)

(402,639)

Retained earnings

2,256,545

2,137,412

Total stockholders' equity

1,813,904

1,818,666

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

1,996,605

$

2,018,732

2

Encore Wire Corporation

Statements of Income

(In thousands, except per share data)

Net sales

Cost of goods sold

Gross profit

Selling, general, and administrative expenses Operating income

Quarter Ended March 31,

2023

2022

(Unaudited)

$660,492 100.0 % $723,072 100.0 %

455,407 68.9 % 479,325 66.3 %

205,085 31.1 % 243,747 33.7 %

58,704

8.9 %

36,212

5.0 %

146,381

22.2 %

207,535

28.7 %

Net interest and other income

9,174

1.4 %

115

- %

Income before income taxes

155,555

23.6 %

207,650

28.7 %

Provision for income taxes

36,072

5.5 %

46,119

6.4 %

Net income

$119,483

18.1 %

$161,531

22.3 %

Earnings per common and common equivalent share - basic

$

6.60

$

8.08

Earnings per common and common equivalent share - diluted

$

6.50

$

7.96

Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding - basic

18,099

20,003

Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding - diluted

18,369

20,302

Cash Dividends Declared per Share

$

0.02

$

0.02

3

Disclaimer

Encore Wire Corporation published this content on 25 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2023 21:17:21 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
fermer