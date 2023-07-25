The term "EBITDA" is used by the Company in presentations, quarterly conference calls and other instances as appropriate. EBITDA is defined as net income before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. The Company presents EBITDA because it is a required component of financial ratios reported by the Company to the Company's banks, and is also frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties, in addition to and not in lieu of measures of financial performance calculated and presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), to compare to the performance of other companies who also publicize this information. EBITDA is not a measurement of financial performance calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net income as an indicator of the Company's operating performance or any other measure of financial performance calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

The Company has reconciled EBITDA with net income for fiscal years 1996 to 2022 on previous reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. EBITDA for each period pertinent to this press release is calculated and reconciled to net income as follows:

Quarter Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

In Thousands

2023

2022

2023

2022

Net Income

$

104,741

$

210,538

$

224,224

$

372,070

Income Tax Expense

30,803

60,476

66,875

106,595

Interest Expense

102

102

202

203

Depreciation and Amortization

8,089

6,312

15,780

12,521

EBITDA

$

143,735

$

277,428

$

307,081

$

491,389

Encore Wire Corporation

Condensed Balance Sheets

(In Thousands)

June 30, 2023

December 31, 2022

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Assets

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

667,790

$

730,557

Accounts receivable, net

463,318

498,762

Inventories, net

163,215

153,187

Income tax receivable

25,566

15,143

Prepaid expenses and other

8,625

3,992

Total current assets

1,328,514

1,401,641

Property, plant and equipment, net

683,747

616,601

Other assets

518

490

Total assets

$

2,012,779

$

2,018,732

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

Current liabilities:

Trade accounts payable

$

90,725

$

62,780

Accrued liabilities

70,725

81,381

Total current liabilities

161,450

144,161

Long-term liabilities:

Deferred income taxes and other

54,437

55,905

Total long-term liabilities

54,437

55,905

Total liabilities

215,887

200,066

Commitments and contingencies

Stockholders' equity:

Common stock

272

271

Additional paid-in capital

94,468

83,622

Treasury stock

(658,798)

(402,639)

Retained earnings

2,360,950

2,137,412

Total stockholders' equity

1,796,892

1,818,666

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

2,012,779

$

2,018,732

Encore Wire Corporation

Statements of Income

(In thousands, except per share data)

Quarter Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Net sales

$636,460

100.0 %

$838,235

100.0 %

$1,296,952

100.0 %

$1,561,307

100.0 %

Cost of goods sold

470,312

73.9 %

517,463

61.7 %

925,719

71.4 %

996,788

63.8 %

Gross profit

166,148

26.1 %

320,772

38.3 %

371,233

28.6 %

564,519

36.2 %

Selling, general, and

38,671

6.1 %

administrative expenses

Operating income

127,477

20.0 %

50,405

6.0 %

270,367

32.3 %

97,375

7.5 %

273,858

21.1 %

86,616

5.5 %

477,903

30.6 %

Net interest and other income

8,067

1.3 %

647

0.1 %

17,241

1.3 %

762

- %

Income before income taxes

135,544

21.3 %

271,014

32.3 %

291,099

22.4 %

478,665

30.7 %

Provision for income taxes

30,803

4.8 %

60,476

7.2 %

66,875

5.2 %

106,595

6.8 %

Net income

$104,741

16.5 %

$210,538

25.1 %

$

224,224

17.2 % $

372,070

23.8 %

Earnings per common and

$

6.13

$

10.84

$

12.75

$

18.88

common equivalent share - basic

Earnings per common and

common equivalent share -

diluted

$

6.01

$

10.71

$

12.53

$

18.62

Weighted average common and

common equivalent shares

outstanding - basic

17,093

19,419

Weighted average common and

common equivalent shares

outstanding - diluted

17,431

19,666

Cash Dividends Declared per

$ 0.02

$ 0.02

Share

17,593

19,709

17,897

19,982

$

0.04

$

0.04

