The term "EBITDA" is used by the Company in presentations, quarterly conference calls and other instances as appropriate. EBITDA is defined as net income before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. The Company presents EBITDA because it is a required component of financial ratios reported by the Company to the Company's banks, and is also frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties, in addition to and not in lieu of measures of financial performance calculated and presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), to compare to the performance of other companies who also publicize this information. EBITDA is not a measurement of financial performance calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net income as an indicator of the Company's operating performance or any other measure of financial performance calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.
The Company has reconciled EBITDA with net income for fiscal years 1996 to 2022 on previous reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. EBITDA for each period pertinent to this press release is calculated and reconciled to net income as follows:
Quarter Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
In Thousands
2023
2022
2023
2022
Net Income
$
104,741
$
210,538
$
224,224
$
372,070
Income Tax Expense
30,803
60,476
66,875
106,595
Interest Expense
102
102
202
203
Depreciation and Amortization
8,089
6,312
15,780
12,521
EBITDA
$
143,735
$
277,428
$
307,081
$
491,389
1
Encore Wire Corporation
Condensed Balance Sheets
(In Thousands)
June 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
667,790
$
730,557
Accounts receivable, net
463,318
498,762
Inventories, net
163,215
153,187
Income tax receivable
25,566
15,143
Prepaid expenses and other
8,625
3,992
Total current assets
1,328,514
1,401,641
Property, plant and equipment, net
683,747
616,601
Other assets
518
490
Total assets
$
2,012,779
$
2,018,732
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Trade accounts payable
$
90,725
$
62,780
Accrued liabilities
70,725
81,381
Total current liabilities
161,450
144,161
Long-term liabilities:
Deferred income taxes and other
54,437
55,905
Total long-term liabilities
54,437
55,905
Total liabilities
215,887
200,066
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock
272
271
Additional paid-in capital
94,468
83,622
Treasury stock
(658,798)
(402,639)
Retained earnings
2,360,950
2,137,412
Total stockholders' equity
1,796,892
1,818,666
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
2,012,779
$
2,018,732
2
Encore Wire Corporation
Statements of Income
(In thousands, except per share data)
Quarter Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Net sales
$636,460
100.0 %
$838,235
100.0 %
$1,296,952
100.0 %
$1,561,307
100.0 %
Cost of goods sold
470,312
73.9 %
517,463
61.7 %
925,719
71.4 %
996,788
63.8 %
Gross profit
166,148
26.1 %
320,772
38.3 %
371,233
28.6 %
564,519
36.2 %
Selling, general, and
38,671
6.1 %
administrative expenses
Operating income
127,477
20.0 %
50,405
6.0 %
270,367
32.3 %
97,375
7.5 %
273,858
21.1 %
86,616
5.5 %
477,903
30.6 %
Net interest and other income
8,067
1.3 %
647
0.1 %
17,241
1.3 %
762
- %
Income before income taxes
135,544
21.3 %
271,014
32.3 %
291,099
22.4 %
478,665
30.7 %
Provision for income taxes
30,803
4.8 %
60,476
7.2 %
66,875
5.2 %
106,595
6.8 %
Net income
$104,741
16.5 %
$210,538
25.1 %
$
224,224
17.2 % $
372,070
23.8 %
Earnings per common and
$
6.13
$
10.84
$
12.75
$
18.88
common equivalent share - basic
Earnings per common and
common equivalent share -
diluted
$
6.01
$
10.71
$
12.53
$
18.62
Weighted average common and
common equivalent shares
outstanding - basic
17,093
19,419
Weighted average common and
common equivalent shares
outstanding - diluted
17,431
19,666
Cash Dividends Declared per
$ 0.02
$ 0.02
Share
17,593
19,709
17,897
19,982
$
0.04
$
0.04
3
