Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Encore Wire Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WIRE   US2925621052

ENCORE WIRE CORPORATION

(WIRE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Encore Wire : Presenting at D.A. Davidson 20th Annual Diversified Industrials & Services Conference (Form 8-K)

09/17/2021 | 05:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Encore Wire Presenting at D.A. Davidson 20th Annual Diversified Industrials & Services Conference

McKinney, TX - Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select: WIRE) announced today that the Company's Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Bret J. Eckert, will be presenting at the D.A. Davidson 20th Annual Diversified Industrials & Services Conference on Wednesday, September 22nd at 11:00 am EDT.

Daniel L. Jones, President and Chief Executive Officer of Encore Wire Corporation, said, 'We are pleased to be presenting at the D.A. Davidson 20th Annual Diversified Industrials & Services Conference. The Davidson conferences draw hundreds of institutional investors from across the country. We have presented at their conferences in the past and look forward to meeting virtually with numerous investors at this conference.'

The webcast link is https://wsw.com/webcast/dadco57/wire/1927137. The webcast and additional information are also available in the Investors section of the company's website, www.encorewire.com.

Encore Wire Corporation is a leading manufacturer of a broad range of electrical building wire for interior wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments, and manufactured housing. The Company focuses on maintaining a high level of customer service with low-cost production and the addition of new products that complement its current product line.

Disclaimer

Encore Wire Corporation published this content on 17 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2021 21:31:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ENCORE WIRE CORPORATION
05:32pENCORE WIRE : Presenting at D.A. Davidson 20th Annual Diversified Industrials & ..
PU
09/15ENCORE WIRE : Presenting at Sidoti & Company Fall Virtual Small Cap Investor Con..
BU
09/14ENCORE WIRE : Presenting at D.A. Davidson 20th Annual Diversified Industrials & ..
BU
08/09ENCORE WIRE : Maintains Quarterly Cash Dividend at $0.02 a Share; Payable Oct. 1..
MT
08/09ENCORE WIRE : Announces Cash Dividend
BU
08/09Encore Wire Corporation Announces Cash Dividend, Payable on October 15, 2021
CI
07/29ENCORE WIRE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Re..
AQ
07/29Tranche Update on Encore Wire Corporation's Equity Buyback Plan announced on ..
CI
07/28Wall Street Set for Small Gains Ahead of Fed Rate Decision
MT
07/28Top Premarket Gainers
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ENCORE WIRE CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 316 M - -
Net income 2021 322 M - -
Net cash 2021 331 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,47x
Yield 2021 0,09%
Capitalization 1 752 M 1 752 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,61x
EV / Sales 2022 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 1 289
Free-Float 74,1%
Chart ENCORE WIRE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Encore Wire Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENCORE WIRE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 84,85 $
Average target price 112,50 $
Spread / Average Target 32,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel L. Jones Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Bret J. Eckert Chief Financial Officer, Secretary, Treasurer & VP
Scott D. Weaver Independent Director
John H. Wilson Lead Independent Director
William R. Thomas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENCORE WIRE CORPORATION40.09%1 752
PRYSMIAN S.P.A.10.90%9 993
NUODE INVESTMENT CO.,LTD147.46%4 888
HENGTONG OPTIC-ELECTRIC CO., LTD.-1.86%4 855
NEXANS45.99%4 450
JIANGSU ZHONGTIAN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-16.14%4 205