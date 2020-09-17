Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Encore Wire Corporation    WIRE

ENCORE WIRE CORPORATION

(WIRE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Encore Wire : Presenting at Sidoti & Company's Fall 2020 Virtual Investor Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/17/2020 | 04:07pm EDT

Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select: WIRE) announced today that the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Bret J. Eckert, will be presenting at Sidoti & Company’s Fall 2020 Virtual Investor Conference on Thursday, September 24th at 12:15 pm EDT.

Daniel L. Jones, President and Chief Executive Officer of Encore Wire Corporation, said, “We are pleased to be presenting at Sidoti & Company’s Fall 2020 Virtual Investor Conference. The Sidoti conferences draw hundreds of institutional investors from across the country. We have presented at their conferences in the past and look forward to meeting virtually with numerous investors at this conference.”

The webcast link is https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_w_GRfqyoRSulEg8r0hWp5w. The webcast and additional information are also available in the investor relations section of the company’s website, www.encorewire.com.

Encore Wire Corporation is a leading manufacturer of a broad range of electrical building wire for interior wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments, and manufactured housing. The Company focuses on maintaining a high level of customer service with low-cost production and the addition of new products that complement its current product line


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ENCORE WIRE CORPORATION
04:20pENCORE WIRE : Presenting at 2020 Sidoti Fall Investor Conference
PU
04:07pENCORE WIRE : Presenting at Sidoti & Company's Fall 2020 Virtual Investor Confer..
BU
08/05ENCORE WIRE : Announces New Manufacturers Representative for Eastern Missouri an..
PU
08/04ENCORE WIRE : Announces Cash Dividend
BU
08/01ENCORE WIRE : EBITDA Reconciliation – Q2 2020
PU
07/30ENCORE WIRE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Re..
AQ
07/29ENCORE WIRE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/29ENCORE WIRE : Reports Second Quarter and Year to Date Results
PU
07/29ENCORE WIRE CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
07/29ENCORE WIRE :  Encore Wire Reports Second Quarter and Year to Date Results, Stre..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 203 M - -
Net income 2020 59,6 M - -
Net cash 2020 210 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 16,9x
Yield 2020 0,16%
Capitalization 1 007 M 1 007 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,66x
EV / Sales 2021 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 1 380
Free-Float 73,3%
Chart ENCORE WIRE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Encore Wire Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENCORE WIRE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 57,50 $
Last Close Price 48,79 $
Spread / Highest target 18,9%
Spread / Average Target 17,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel L. Jones Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Bret J. Eckert Chief Financial Officer, Secretary, Treasurer & VP
Scott D. Weaver Independent Director
John H. Wilson Lead Independent Director
William R. Thomas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENCORE WIRE CORPORATION-15.00%1 007
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD87.55%13 266
PRYSMIAN S.P.A.14.56%7 677
JIANGSU ZHONGTIAN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.29.52%4 810
HENGTONG OPTIC-ELECTRIC CO., LTD.-7.07%4 346
INFORE ENVIRONMENT TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.34.52%3 910
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group