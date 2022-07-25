Encore Wire : Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

demand, coupled with global uncertainties, persistent tightness in the availability of certain raw materials, and the general inability of the sector to meet demand for the timely delivery of finished goods, kept spreads strong throughout the first half of 2022. By continuing to execute on our core values of providing unbeatable customer service and high order fill rates, we were able to increase both copper and aluminum volumes shipped in the second quarter and year-to-date periods in 2022 over 2021 levels. Volumes shipped were also up over first quarter 2022 levels. This marks the third consecutive quarter of volume growth driven by continued increased demand for data center, healthcare and renewable product solutions. We believe existing market conditions and the current outlook support existing volume levels as well as support gross margin abatement continuing at a gradual pace.

Copper unit volumes increased 2.7% on a comparative quarter basis and 5.5% on a year-to-date basis. Comex copper prices decreased gradually throughout the second quarter while other raw material costs and inputs continued to rise. Copper spreads increased 22.0% on a year-to-date basis but decreased 4.4% on a comparative quarter basis. Aluminum spreads increased for both the quarter and year-to-date periods in 2022 compared to 2021.

We continue to believe Encore Wire remains well positioned to capture market share and incremental growth in the current economic environment. As we address the near-term challenges, we remain focused on the long-term opportunities for our business including improving our position as a sustainable and environmentally responsible leader in our industry. We believe that our superior order fill rates and deep vertical integration continue to enhance our competitive position. As orders come in from electrical contractors, our distributors can continue to depend on us for quick deliveries coast to coast.

Our balance sheet remains very strong. We have no long-term debt, and our revolving line of credit remains untapped. We had $469.5 million in cash at the end of the quarter. During the second quarter, we repurchased 607,105 shares of our common stock. On a year-to-date basis we repurchased 1,108,022 shares of our common stock for a total cash outlay of $131.9 million. Since the first quarter of 2020, we have repurchased 2,024,829 shares of our common stock at an average price of $96.71. We also declared a $0.02 cash dividend during the quarter.

The repurposing of our vacated distribution center to expand manufacturing capacity and extend our market reach was substantially completed in the second quarter of 2022.

The incremental investments announced in July 2021 continue in earnest, focused on broadening our position as a low-cost, sustainable manufacturer in the sector and increasing manufacturing capacity to drive growth. Capital spending in 2022 through 2024 will expand vertical integration in our manufacturing processes to reduce costs as well as modernize select wire manufacturing facilities to increase capacity and efficiency and improve our position as a sustainable and environmentally responsible company in our industry. Total capital expenditures were $75 million in the first half of 2022 and $118 million for the full year 2021. We expect total capital expenditures to range from $150 - $170 million in 2022, $150 - $170 million in 2023, and $80 - $100 million in 2024. We expect to continue to fund these investments with existing cash reserves and operating cash flows.

Our low-cost structure and strong balance sheet have allowed us the flexibility to adapt quickly to changing market conditions, and we believe they are continuing to prove valuable now. We thank our employees and associates for their outstanding effort and our shareholders for their continued support.

The health and safety of our employees and their families remain our top priority, and we are following CDC guidelines to maintain safe working conditions. The Company is unable to predict the impact that COVID-19,or any of the ongoing variants, may have on our financial position and operating results in future periods. The duration or re-emergenceof the outbreak and its long-termimpact on our business remain uncertain."

The Company will host a conference call to discuss the second quarter results on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at 10:00 am Central time. Hosting the call will be Daniel Jones, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Bret Eckert, Chief Financial Officer. To participate in the call, the dial-in number is 866-374-5140, and the confirmation number is 42180779#. In order to be put through to the call, you will be asked to provide your full name and your company name followed by the # key. Please call in early to avoid being delayed by the information collection and missing the start of the call. A replay of this conference call will be accessible in the Investors section of our website, www.encorewire.com, for a limited time.

Encore Wire Corporation is a leading manufacturer of a broad range of copper and aluminum electrical wire and cables, supplying power generation and distribution solutions to meet our customers' needs today and in the future. The Company focuses on maintaining a low-cost of production while providing exceptional customer service, quickly shipping complete orders coast-to-coast. Our products are proudly made in America at our vertically-integrated,single-site, Texas campus.