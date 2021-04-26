Log in
    WIRE

ENCORE WIRE CORPORATION

(WIRE)
04/26 04:00:00 pm
72.18 USD   +0.43%
Encore Wire : EBITDA Reconciliation – Q1 2021

04/26/2021
The term "EBITDA" is used by the Company in presentations, quarterly conference calls and other instances as appropriate. EBITDA is defined as net income before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. The Company presents EBITDA because it is a required component of financial ratios reported by the Company to the Company's banks, and is also frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties, in addition to and not in lieu of measures of financial performance calculated and presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), to compare to the performance of other companies who also publicize this information. EBITDA is not a measurement of financial performance calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net income as an indicator of the Company's operating performance or any other measure of financial performance calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

The Company has reconciled EBITDA with net income for fiscal years 1996 to 2020 on previous reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. EBITDA for each period pertinent to this press release is calculated and reconciled to net income as follows:

Three Months Ended March 31,

In Thousands

2021

2020

Net Income

$

41,189

$

18,607

Income Tax Expense

12,188

5,760

Interest Expense

82

59

Depreciation and Amortization

5,300

4,571

EBITDA

$

58,759

$

28,997

Encore Wire Corporation published this content on 26 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2021 21:38:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 575 M - -
Net income 2021 79,4 M - -
Net cash 2021 168 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,7x
Yield 2021 0,11%
Capitalization 1 483 M 1 483 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,84x
EV / Sales 2022 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 1 289
Free-Float 73,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 75,00 $
Last Close Price 71,87 $
Spread / Highest target 11,3%
Spread / Average Target 4,36%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,60%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Daniel L. Jones Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Bret J. Eckert Chief Financial Officer, Secretary, Treasurer & VP
Scott D. Weaver Independent Director
John H. Wilson Lead Independent Director
William R. Thomas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENCORE WIRE CORPORATION18.66%1 483
PRYSMIAN S.P.A.-6.71%8 614
JIANGSU ZHONGTIAN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-4.06%4 899
HENGTONG OPTIC-ELECTRIC CO., LTD.-16.01%4 300
INFORE ENVIRONMENT TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.-2.83%3 947
NEXANS22.87%3 841
