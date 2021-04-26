Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Encore Wire Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WIRE

ENCORE WIRE CORPORATION

(WIRE)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 04/26 04:00:00 pm
72.18 USD   +0.43%
05:39pENCORE WIRE  : EBITDA Reconciliation – Q1 2021
PU
05:28pENCORE WIRE : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:25pENCORE WIRE  : Reports First Quarter Results
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Encore Wire : Reports First Quarter Results, Enhances Liquidity and Maintains Balance Sheet Strength

04/26/2021 | 05:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select: WIRE) today announced results for the first quarter of 2021.

First Quarter 2021 Highlights

  • Earnings per diluted share of $1.99
  • Net income of $41.2 million
  • Cash on hand of $155.0 million as of March 31, 2021
  • Current Ratio of 5.06 as of March 31, 2021
  • No long-term debt and revolving credit line paid down to zero
  • The Company’s Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share

Net sales for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 were $444.1 million compared to $302.8 million for the first quarter of 2020. Copper unit volume, measured in pounds of copper contained in the wire sold, increased 1.1% in the first quarter of 2021 versus the first quarter of 2020.

Gross profit percentage for the first quarter of 2021 was 19.0% compared to 15.1% in the first quarter of 2020. The average selling price of wire per copper pound sold increased 46.8% in the first quarter of 2021 versus the first quarter of 2020, while the average cost of copper per pound purchased increased 47.3%. Net income for the first quarter of 2021 was $41.2 million versus $18.6 million in the first quarter of 2020. Fully diluted net earnings per common share were $1.99 in the first quarter of 2021 versus $0.89 in the first quarter of 2020.

On a sequential quarter comparison, net sales for the first quarter of 2021 were $444.1 million versus $380.8 million during the fourth quarter of 2020. Sales dollars increased due to a 20.4% increase in the average selling price per pound of copper wire sold, offset by a 1.8% unit volume decrease of copper building wire sold on a sequential quarter comparison.

Gross profit percentage for the first quarter of 2021 was 19.0% compared to 15.4% in the fourth quarter of 2020. Copper wire sales prices increased 20.4%, while the price of copper purchased increased 18.8%. Net income for the first quarter of 2021 was $41.2 million versus $24.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Fully diluted net income per common share was $1.99 in the first quarter of 2021 versus $1.17 in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Aluminum wire represented 7.5% of our net sales in the three month period ended March 31, 2021.

Commenting on the results, Daniel L. Jones, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Encore Wire Corporation, said, “The outstanding results posted in the first quarter ended March 31, 2021, highlight the advantage of our one-location business model and strong management team in place at Encore. During the first quarter of 2021 our team successfully navigated extreme weather in February, while ensuring a consistent flow of raw materials throughout the quarter to keep our manufacturing facilities fully operational.

Copper unit volumes increased 1.1% on a comparative quarter basis but decreased 1.8% on a sequential quarter basis. Volumes in the current quarter were slightly impacted by closures due to the winter storm in mid-February. Comex copper prices experienced a steady rise throughout the first quarter which had a positive impact on spreads. Copper spreads increased 45.9% on a comparative quarter basis and 23.4% on a sequential quarter basis.

The health and safety of our employees and their families remain our top priority, and we are following CDC guidelines to maintain safe working conditions. The Company is unable to predict the impact that COVID-19 will have on our financial position and operating results in future periods due to numerous continued uncertainties. The duration and severity of the outbreak and its long-term impact on our business remain uncertain.

We believe Encore Wire is well positioned to navigate successfully the current economic environment, continuing to serve the markets during this critical time. As we address the near-term challenges, we remain focused on the long-term opportunities for our business. We believe that our superior order fill rates continue to enhance our competitive position. As orders come in from electrical contractors, our distributors can continue to depend on us for quick deliveries coast to coast. Our balance sheet remains very strong. We have no long-term debt, and our revolving line of credit is paid down to zero. In addition, we had $155.0 million in cash at the end of the quarter. We also declared a $0.02 cash dividend during the quarter.

Our two-phased expansion plan announced last year remains on schedule with the new service center expected to come online in mid-second quarter of this year. Capital expenditures are expected to range from $100 - $120 million in 2021, $50 - $70 million in 2022 and $40 - $60 million in 2023.

Our low-cost structure and strong balance sheet have enabled us to withstand difficult periods in the past, and we believe they are continuing to prove valuable now. We thank our employees and associates for their outstanding effort and our shareholders for their continued support.”

The Company will host a conference call to discuss the first quarter results on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at 10:00 am Central time. Hosting the call will be Daniel Jones, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Bret Eckert, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. To participate in the call, the dial-in number is 800-993-8735, and the confirmation number is 50148768. In order to be put through to the call, you will be required to give the call screener your full name and your company name. Please call in early to avoid being delayed by the information collection and missing the start of the call. A replay of this conference call will be accessible in the Investors section of our website, www.encorewire.com, for a limited time.

Encore Wire Corporation is a leading manufacturer of a broad range of electrical building wire for interior wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments, and manufactured housing. The Company is focused on maintaining a high level of customer service with low-cost production and the addition of new products that complement its current product line.

The matters discussed in this news release may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “seek,” “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” “strategy,” “future,” “likely,” “may,” “should,” “will” and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, such statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated or projected. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Examples of such uncertainties and risks include, but are not limited to, statements about the pricing environment of copper, aluminum and other raw materials, the duration, magnitude and impact of the ongoing COVID-19 global pandemic, our order fill rates, profitability and stockholder value, payment of future dividends, future purchases of stock, the impact of competitive pricing and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may vary materially from those anticipated. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Additional Disclosures:

The term “EBITDA” is used by the Company in presentations, quarterly conference calls and other instances as appropriate. EBITDA is defined as net income before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. The Company presents EBITDA because it is a required component of financial ratios reported by the Company to the Company’s banks, and is also frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties, in addition to and not in lieu of measures of financial performance calculated and presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”), to compare to the performance of other companies who also publicize this information. EBITDA is not a measurement of financial performance calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net income as an indicator of the Company’s operating performance or any other measure of financial performance calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

The Company has reconciled EBITDA with net income for fiscal years 1996 to 2020 on previous reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. EBITDA for each period pertinent to this press release is calculated and reconciled to net income as follows:

 

 

 

Three Months Ended March 31,

In Thousands

 

2021

 

2020

Net Income

 

$

41,189

 

 

$

18,607

 

Income Tax Expense

 

12,188

 

 

5,760

 

Interest Expense

 

82

 

 

59

 

Depreciation and Amortization

 

5,300

 

 

4,571

 

EBITDA

 

$

58,759

 

 

$

28,997

 

 
 
 
 
 

Encore Wire Corporation
Balance Sheets
(In Thousands)

 

 

March 31, 2021

 

December 31, 2020

 

(Unaudited)

 

(Audited)

ASSETS

 

 

 

Current Assets

 

 

 

Cash and Cash Equivalents

$

154,968

 

 

$

183,123

 

Accounts Receivables, net

348,709

 

 

275,781

 

Inventories, net

90,343

 

 

92,322

 

Prepaid Expenses and Other

2,278

 

 

3,907

 

Total Current Assets

596,298

 

 

555,133

 

Property, Plant and Equipment, net

433,218

 

 

410,768

 

Other Assets

670

 

 

553

 

Total Assets

$

1,030,186

 

 

$

966,454

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

Current Liabilities

 

 

 

Trade Accounts Payable

$

69,811

 

 

$

56,726

 

Accrued Liabilities and Other

48,076

 

 

36,866

 

Total Current Liabilities

117,887

 

 

93,592

 

Long-Term Liabilities

 

 

 

Deferred Income Taxes and Other

32,902

 

 

35,133

 

Total Long-Term Liabilities

32,902

 

 

35,133

 

Total Liabilities

150,789

 

 

128,725

 

Stockholders’ Equity

 

 

 

Common Stock

270

 

 

270

 

Additional Paid-in Capital

68,777

 

 

67,885

 

Treasury Stock, at cost

(111,718

)

 

(111,718

)

Retained Earnings

922,068

 

 

881,292

 

Total Stockholders’ Equity

879,397

 

 

837,729

 

Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

$

1,030,186

 

 

$

966,454

 

 
 
 
 
 

Encore Wire Corporation
Statements of Income
(In thousands, except per share data)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended March 31,

 

 

2021

 

2020

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Sales

 

$

444,140

 

 

100.0

%

 

$

302,794

 

 

100.0

%

Cost of Goods Sold

 

359,636

 

 

81.0

%

 

257,021

 

 

84.9

%

Gross Profit

 

84,504

 

 

19.0

%

 

45,773

 

 

15.1

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

 

31,152

 

 

7.0

%

 

22,290

 

 

7.4

%

Operating Income

 

53,352

 

 

12.0

%

 

23,483

 

 

7.8

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Interest & Other Income

 

25

 

 

%

 

884

 

 

0.3

%

Income before Income Taxes

 

53,377

 

 

12.0

%

 

24,367

 

 

8.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Provision for Income Taxes

 

12,188

 

 

2.7

%

 

5,760

 

 

1.9

%

Net Income

 

$

41,189

 

 

9.3

%

 

$

18,607

 

 

6.1

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic Earnings Per Share

 

$

2.00

 

 

 

 

$

0.89

 

 

 

Diluted Earnings Per Share

 

$

1.99

 

 

 

 

$

0.89

 

 

 

Weighted Average Common and Common Equivalent Shares Outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

20,568

 

 

 

 

20,792

 

 

 

Diluted

 

20,719

 

 

 

 

20,851

 

 

 

Cash Dividends Declared per Share

 

$

0.02

 

 

 

 

$

0.02

 

 

 

 
 

 


© Business Wire 2021
All news about ENCORE WIRE CORPORATION
05:39pENCORE WIRE  : EBITDA Reconciliation – Q1 2021
PU
05:28pENCORE WIRE : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:25pENCORE WIRE  : Reports First Quarter Results
PU
05:24pENCORE WIRE  : Tops Street View on Higher Q1 Earnings, Revenue
MT
05:16pENCORE WIRE  : Earnings Flash (WIRE) ENCORE WIRE CORPORATION Reports Q1 Revenue ..
MT
05:16pENCORE WIRE  : Earnings Flash (WIRE) ENCORE WIRE CORPORATION Reports Q1 EPS $1.9..
MT
05:16pENCORE WIRE  : Reports First Quarter Results, Enhances Liquidity and Maintains B..
BU
12:10pEARNINGS REACTION HISTORY : Encore Wire, 50.0% Follow-Through Indicator, 4.5% Se..
MT
04/15ENCORE WIRE  : Announces Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
03/31ENCORE WIRE CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 575 M - -
Net income 2021 79,4 M - -
Net cash 2021 168 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,7x
Yield 2021 0,11%
Capitalization 1 483 M 1 483 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,84x
EV / Sales 2022 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 1 289
Free-Float 73,1%
Chart ENCORE WIRE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Encore Wire Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENCORE WIRE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 75,00 $
Last Close Price 71,87 $
Spread / Highest target 11,3%
Spread / Average Target 4,36%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,60%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Daniel L. Jones Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Bret J. Eckert Chief Financial Officer, Secretary, Treasurer & VP
Scott D. Weaver Independent Director
John H. Wilson Lead Independent Director
William R. Thomas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENCORE WIRE CORPORATION18.66%1 483
PRYSMIAN S.P.A.-6.71%8 614
JIANGSU ZHONGTIAN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-4.06%4 899
HENGTONG OPTIC-ELECTRIC CO., LTD.-16.01%4 300
INFORE ENVIRONMENT TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.-2.83%3 947
NEXANS22.87%3 841
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ