  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Encounter Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENR   AU000000ENR2

ENCOUNTER RESOURCES LIMITED

(ENR)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Encounter Resources : Issue of Options and Change of Director Interest Notices

11/30/2021 | 02:51am EST
Issue of Options and Change of Director Interest Notices

ASX Announcement

30 November 2021

onlyEncounter Resources Limited (ASX:ENR) ('Encounter' or 'Company') advises of the issue of 2,070,000 unlisted options to directors pursuant to shareholder approval at the Company's AGM on 26 November 2021, and 1,760,000 unlisted options issued to employees pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Company's Employee Share and Option Plan approved by shareholders at the same meeting.

An Appendix 3G will be lodged following release of this announcement.

Also please find attached Appendix 3Y - Change of Director Interest Notices for each director of the

Company in respect of the abovementioned issue.

use

For further information, please contact:

Will Robinson

Michael Vaughan

Managing Director

Fivemark Partners

+61 8 9486 9455

+61 422 602 720

contact@enrl.com.au

michael.vaughan@fivemark.com.au

personalFor

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board of Encounter Resources Limited

Encounter Resources Limited

P +61 8 9486 9455

Suite 2, 1 Alvan St

E contact@enrl.com.au

Subiaco WA 6008

www.enrl.com.au

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Rule 3.19A.2

For personal use only

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity ENCOUNTER RESOURCES LIMITED

ABN 47 109 815 796

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Paul Chapman

Date of last notice

11 December 2020

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

Mr Chapman is a Director of Stone Poneys

(including registered holder)

Nominees Pty Ltd and a beneficiary of the

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

underlying trusts

interest.

Stone Poneys Nominees Pty Ltd ATF Chapman

Investments Fund

Stone Poneys Nominees Pty Ltd ATF Chapman

Superannuation Fund

Mr Chapman as Executor of the estate of the late

Pamela May Chapman

Date of change

29 November 2021

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held prior to change

Indirect

2,000,000 ordinary fully paid shares - Chapman

Investment Fund

only

7,926,316 ordinary fully paid shares - Chapman

Superannuation Fund

22,500 ordinary fully paid shares - Mr Chapman

as executor of the estate of the late Pamela May

Chapman

Direct

use

1,000,000 unlisted options exercisable at 16.2

cents each on or before 31 October 2023.

570,000 unlisted options exercisable at 22.2 cents

each on or before 26 November 2024.

Class

Unlisted options exercisable at 22.4 cents each on

or before 28 November 2025

personal

Number acquired

630,000

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

Nil

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

No. of securities held after change

Indirect

2,000,000 ordinary fully paid shares - Chapman

Investment Fund

7,926,316 ordinary fully paid shares - Chapman

Superannuation Fund

22,500 ordinary fully paid shares - Mr Chapman

as executor of the estate of the late Pamela May

Chapman

Direct

For

1,000,000 unlisted options exercisable at 16.2

cents each on or before 31 October 2023.

570,000 unlisted options exercisable at 22.2 cents

each on or before 26 November 2024.

630,000 unlisted options exercisable at 22.4 cents

each on or before 28 November 2025.

Nature of change

Options issued pursuant to shareholder approval

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of

at the Company's 2021 AGM.

securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

11/3/2002

For personal use only

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/a

Nature of interest

N/a

Name of registered holder

N/a

(if issued securities)

Date of change

N/a

No. and class of securities to

N/a

which interest related prior to

change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation

to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

N/a

Interest disposed

N/a

Value/Consideration

N/a

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an

estimated valuation

Interest after change

N/a

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or

No

contracts

detailed above traded

during a

+closed period where prior

written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance

N/a

provided to allow the trade to proceed

during this period?

If prior written clearance was

N/a

provided, on what date was this

provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3Y Page 3

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Rule 3.19A.2

For personal use only

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity ENCOUNTER RESOURCES LIMITED

ABN 47 109 815 796

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

William Robinson

Date of last notice

20 August 2021

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct and indirect

Nature of indirect interest

Mr Robinson is a director of Sundin Pty Ltd and

(including registered holder)

is a beneficiary of the WMBR Super Fund and

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

WMBR Family Trust.

interest.

Mr Robinson is a joint trustee of the Estate of M

B Robinson, (including Jacmew Pty Ltd).

Date of change

29 November 2021

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3Y Page 1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Encounter Resources Limited published this content on 30 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2021 07:50:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
