Encounter Resources : Issue of Options and Change of Director Interest Notices
Issue of Options and Change of Director Interest Notices
ASX Announcement
30 November 2021
onlyEncounter Resources Limited (ASX:ENR) ('Encounter' or 'Company') advises of the issue of 2,070,000 unlisted options to directors pursuant to shareholder approval at the Company's AGM on 26 November 2021, and 1,760,000 unlisted options issued to employees pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Company's Employee Share and Option Plan approved by shareholders at the same meeting.
An Appendix 3G will be lodged following release of this announcement.
Also please find attached Appendix 3Y - Change of Director Interest Notices for each director of the
Company in respect of the abovementioned issue.
For further information, please contact:
Will Robinson
Michael Vaughan
Managing Director
Fivemark Partners
+61 8 9486 9455
+61 422 602 720
contact@enrl.com.au
michael.vaughan@fivemark.com.au
This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board of Encounter Resources Limited
Encounter Resources Limited
P
+61 8 9486 9455
Suite 2, 1 Alvan St
E
contact@enrl.com.au
Subiaco WA 6008
www.enrl.com.au
Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/9/2001.
Name of entity ENCOUNTER RESOURCES LIMITED
ABN 47 109 815 796
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Paul Chapman
Date of last notice
11 December 2020
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
Indirect
Nature of indirect interest
Mr Chapman is a Director of Stone Poneys
(including registered holder)
Nominees Pty Ltd and a beneficiary of the
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant
underlying trusts
interest.
Stone Poneys Nominees Pty Ltd ATF Chapman
Investments Fund
Stone Poneys Nominees Pty Ltd ATF Chapman
Superannuation Fund
Mr Chapman as Executor of the estate of the late
Pamela May Chapman
Date of change
29 November 2021
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
11/3/2002
Appendix 3Y Page 1
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
No. of securities held prior to change
Indirect
2,000,000 ordinary fully paid shares - Chapman
Investment Fund
7,926,316 ordinary fully paid shares - Chapman
Superannuation Fund
22,500 ordinary fully paid shares - Mr Chapman
as executor of the estate of the late Pamela May
Chapman
Direct
1,000,000 unlisted options exercisable at 16.2
cents each on or before 31 October 2023.
570,000 unlisted options exercisable at 22.2 cents
each on or before 26 November 2024.
Class
Unlisted options exercisable at 22.4 cents each on
or before 28 November 2025
Number acquired
630,000
Number disposed
Nil
Value/Consideration
Nil
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation
No. of securities held after change
Indirect
2,000,000 ordinary fully paid shares - Chapman
Investment Fund
7,926,316 ordinary fully paid shares - Chapman
Superannuation Fund
22,500 ordinary fully paid shares - Mr Chapman
as executor of the estate of the late Pamela May
Chapman
Direct
1,000,000 unlisted options exercisable at 16.2
cents each on or before 31 October 2023.
570,000 unlisted options exercisable at 22.2 cents
each on or before 26 November 2024.
630,000 unlisted options exercisable at 22.4 cents
each on or before 28 November 2025.
Nature of change
Options issued pursuant to shareholder approval
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of
at the Company's 2021 AGM.
securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
Appendix 3Y Page 2
11/3/2002
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Detail of contract
N/a
Nature of interest
N/a
Name of registered holder
N/a
(if issued securities)
Date of change
N/a
No. and class of securities to
N/a
which interest related prior to
change
Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation
to which the interest has changed
Interest acquired
N/a
Interest disposed
N/a
Value/Consideration
N/a
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an
estimated valuation
Interest after change
N/a
Part 3 -
+Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or
No
contracts
detailed above traded
during a
+closed period where prior
written clearance was required?
If so, was prior written clearance
N/a
provided to allow the trade to proceed
during this period?
If prior written clearance was
N/a
provided, on what date was this
provided?
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
11/3/2002
Appendix 3Y Page 3
Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/9/2001.
Name of entity ENCOUNTER RESOURCES LIMITED
ABN 47 109 815 796
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
William Robinson
Date of last notice
20 August 2021
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
Direct and indirect
Nature of indirect interest
Mr Robinson is a director of Sundin Pty Ltd and
(including registered holder)
is a beneficiary of the WMBR Super Fund and
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant
WMBR Family Trust.
interest.
Mr Robinson is a joint trustee of the Estate of M
B Robinson, (including Jacmew Pty Ltd).
Date of change
29 November 2021
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
11/3/2002
Appendix 3Y Page 1
