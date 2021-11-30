Encounter Resources : Issue of Options and Change of Director Interest Notices

Issue of Options and Change of Director Interest Notices

30 November 2021

onlyEncounter Resources Limited (ASX:ENR) ('Encounter' or 'Company') advises of the issue of 2,070,000 unlisted options to directors pursuant to shareholder approval at the Company's AGM on 26 November 2021, and 1,760,000 unlisted options issued to employees pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Company's Employee Share and Option Plan approved by shareholders at the same meeting.

An Appendix 3G will be lodged following release of this announcement.

For further information, please contact: Will Robinson Michael Vaughan Managing Director Fivemark Partners +61 8 9486 9455 +61 422 602 720 contact@enrl.com.au michael.vaughan@fivemark.com.au

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board of Encounter Resources Limited