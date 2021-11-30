Encounter Resources : Notification regarding unquoted securities - ENR
Announcement Summary
Entity name
ENCOUNTER RESOURCES LIMITED
Date of this announcement
Tuesday November 30, 2021
The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred
Total number of
ASX +security
+securities to be
code
Security description
issued/transferred
Issue date
New class - code
Unlisted options exercisable at $0.224 each and
3,830,000
29/11/2021
to be confirmed
expiring 28 November 2025
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
ENCOUNTER RESOURCES LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
47109815796
1.3
ASX issuer code
ENR
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
30/11/2021
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:
does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")
Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX
in an Appendix 3B
ASX +security code
+Security description
New class - code to be confirmed
Unlisted options exercisable at $0.224 each and expiring
28 November 2025
+Security type
ISIN code
Options
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
29/11/2021
Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?
Yes
Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
Yes
Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.
Name of KMP
Name of registered holder
Paul Chapman
Paul Chapman
Philip Crutchfield
Philip Crutchfield
Will Robinson
Will Robinson
Peter Bewick
Solvista PL
Jon Hronsky
Jon Hronsky
Number of +securities
630,000
630,000
450,000
180,000
180,000
Options Details
+Security currency
Exercise price
Expiry date
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 0.22400000
28/11/2025
only
Details of the existing class of +security that will be issued upon exercise or conversion of this new class of
company option
Other
Description
Ordinary fully paid shares (ENR)
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme
use
or a summary of the terms
Refer 2021 AGM notice
https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02442460-6A1058787?access_token=8
3ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
2,070,000 options issued to directors of the Company following shareholder approval at the 2021 AGM on 26 November
2021 and 1,760,000 options issued to employees pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Company's Employee Share
personalFor
and Option Plan,
Issue details
Number of +securities
3,830,000
