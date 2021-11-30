Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Encounter Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENR   AU000000ENR2

ENCOUNTER RESOURCES LIMITED

(ENR)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Encounter Resources : Notification regarding unquoted securities - ENR

11/30/2021 | 02:51am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

ENCOUNTER RESOURCES LIMITED

Date of this announcement

Tuesday November 30, 2021

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

New class - code

Unlisted options exercisable at $0.224 each and

3,830,000

29/11/2021

to be confirmed

expiring 28 November 2025

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

1 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

ENCOUNTER RESOURCES LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

47109815796

1.3

ASX issuer code

ENR

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

30/11/2021

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

2 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

For personal use only

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

3 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX

in an Appendix 3B

use only

ASX +security code

+Security description

New class - code to be confirmed

Unlisted options exercisable at $0.224 each and expiring

28 November 2025

+Security type

ISIN code

Options

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

29/11/2021

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date? Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate? Yes

personal

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

Paul Chapman

Paul Chapman

Philip Crutchfield

Philip Crutchfield

Will Robinson

Will Robinson

Peter Bewick

Solvista PL

Jon Hronsky

Jon Hronsky

Number of +securities

630,000

630,000

450,000

180,000

180,000

For

Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the +securities are appropriate and equitable under listing rule 6.1?

No

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being issued.

Refer 2021 AGM notice https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02442460-6A1058787?access_token=83ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

4 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Options Details

+Security currency

Exercise price

Expiry date

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.22400000

28/11/2025

only

Details of the existing class of +security that will be issued upon exercise or conversion of this new class of

company option

Other

Description

Ordinary fully paid shares (ENR)

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme

use

or a summary of the terms

Refer 2021 AGM notice

https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02442460-6A1058787?access_token=8

3ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

2,070,000 options issued to directors of the Company following shareholder approval at the 2021 AGM on 26 November

2021 and 1,760,000 options issued to employees pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Company's Employee Share

personalFor

and Option Plan,

Issue details

Number of +securities 3,830,000

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

5 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Encounter Resources Limited published this content on 30 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2021 07:50:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ENCOUNTER RESOURCES LIMITED
11/26Encounter Resources Finds Copper Outcrops at Sandover Project
MT
11/25ENCOUNTER RESOURCES : Application for quotation of securities - ENR
PU
11/24ENCOUNTER RESOURCES : Extensive outcropping copper at Sandover - NT
PU
11/24Encounter Resources Ltd Provides Geological and Activities Update for Large Scale Sando..
CI
11/16Encounter Resources Hits Gold, Copper at Lamil Project
MT
11/15Encounter Resources Limited Announces Telfer Style Cu-Au System Established at Lamil
CI
10/27ENCOUNTER RESOURCES LIMITED : Spin off
FA
09/30Encounter Resources Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2..
CI
09/05ENCOUNTER RESOURCES : Discovers High-Grade Copper Mineralization at Western Australia's La..
MT
09/05Encounter Resources Limited Announces Exploration Update from Lamil in the Paterson Pro..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 0,14 M 0,10 M 0,10 M
Net income 2021 -1,53 M -1,09 M -1,09 M
Net cash 2021 5,51 M 3,92 M 3,92 M
P/E ratio 2021 -30,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 44,4 M 31,6 M 31,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 959x
EV / Sales 2021 301x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 59,6%
Chart ENCOUNTER RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Encounter Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Will Robinson Managing Director & Executive Director
Paul Ian Chapman Non-Executive Chairman
Jonathan Hronsky Independent Non-Executive Director
Peter Bewick Executive Director & Exploration Director
Philip David Crutchfield Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENCOUNTER RESOURCES LIMITED-22.22%32
BHP GROUP-9.10%137 730
RIO TINTO PLC-15.51%101 857
GLENCORE PLC53.28%62 349
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC10.68%43 771
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.4.35%31 389