  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Encounter Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENR   AU000000ENR2

ENCOUNTER RESOURCES LIMITED

(ENR)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  10:37:09 2023-03-14 pm EDT
0.1300 AUD   +4.00%
01:59pSiemens Energy announces capital increase via accelerated bookbuild
RE
03/14Encounter Resources Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
02/13Encounter Resources Validates Lithium at Junction Project; Shares Fall 6%
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Siemens Energy announces capital increase via accelerated bookbuild

03/15/2023 | 01:59pm EDT
German Chancellor Scholz visits Siemens Energy site in Muelheim an der Ruhr

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Siemens Energy said on Wednesday it has launched a capital increase via accelerated bookbuild.

The offer and sale of new shares will be made exclusively to institutional investors in a private placement initiated immediately.

Siemens Energy's share capital will be increased by up to 10% through the issuing of new shares, which carry full dividend rights for the current fiscal year.

Delivery of new shares to investors is scheduled for March 23, the company said. Citigroup and SocGen are running the deal, two sources told Reuters.

(Reporting by Emma-Victoria Farr and Alexander Huebner, editing by Madeline Chambers)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CITIGROUP INC. -6.61% 44.225 Delayed Quote.4.80%
ENCOUNTER RESOURCES LIMITED 4.00% 0.13 Delayed Quote.-30.56%
SIEMENS AG -5.14% 138.1 Delayed Quote.12.30%
SIEMENS ENERGY AG -6.92% 18.225 Delayed Quote.11.41%
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE -12.18% 21.495 Real-time Quote.4.24%
Financials
Sales 2022 0,01 M 0,00 M 0,00 M
Net income 2022 4,43 M 2,95 M 2,95 M
Net cash 2022 2,05 M 1,37 M 1,37 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,94x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 46,2 M 30,8 M 30,8 M
EV / Sales 2021 301x
EV / Sales 2022 5 710x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 68,0%
Chart ENCOUNTER RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Encounter Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENCOUNTER RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Will Robinson Managing Director & Executive Director
Paul Ian Chapman Non-Executive Director
Jonathan Hronsky Independent Non-Executive Director
Peter Bewick Executive Director & Exploration Director
Philip David Crutchfield Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENCOUNTER RESOURCES LIMITED-30.56%30
BHP GROUP LIMITED-1.31%151 995
RIO TINTO PLC-2.69%114 720
GLENCORE PLC-16.46%70 449
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)-3.09%41 096
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-14.41%40 820