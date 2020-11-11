ENDUR: PRIVATE PLACEMENT SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETED 0 11/11/2020 | 05:46pm EST Send by mail :

ENDUR: PRIVATE PLACEMENT SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETED 11.11.2020 23:38 https://newsweb.oslobors.no/message/517756 NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, THE HONG KONG SPECIAL ADMINISTRATIVE REGION OF THE PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF ANY OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN. Reference is made to the stock exchange release from Endúr ASA ('Endúr' or the 'Company') published, earlier today, on 11 November 2020, regarding a contemplated private placement to raise between NOK 100-150 million through the issuance of new ordinary shares (the 'Offer Shares') in the Company (the 'Private Placement'). The Company is pleased to announce that the Private Placement has been successfully placed, and that it has raised NOK 125 million in gross proceeds through the Private Placement. The Private Placement is carried out in one tranche, and consists of 104,167,159 Offer Shares (representing approximately 20.9% of the outstanding shares in the Company) at a price of NOK 1.20 per share. There will not be a second tranche in the Private Placement. The Private Placement took place through an accelerated bookbuilding process managed by DNB Markets, a part of DNB Bank ASA, Pareto Securities AS and SpareBank 1 Markets AS as Joint Lead Managers and Bookrunners (the 'Managers') after close of markets on 11 November 2020. With reference to the Company's announcement of the acquisition of BMO Entreprenør AS (the 'Acquisition') made on 19 October 2020, the net proceeds from the Private Placement will be used (i) for further growth and general corporate purposes, and (ii) subject to the approval by an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders to be held on or about 3 December 2020 (the 'EGM') to issue consideration shares in connection with the Acquisition, to partly finance the Acquisition. Notice of allocation of Offer Shares is expected to be sent to investors on or about 12 November 2020. The Offer Shares allocated will be delivered to investors on or about 16 November 2020 and will be settled with existing and unencumbered shares in the Company that are already listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange pursuant to a share lending arrangement between the Company, the Managers and certain shareholders (the 'Share Lenders') in the Company. The Offer Shares allocated to the subscribers will thus be tradable from allocation. The share loan will be settled with new shares in the Company to be resolved issued by the Company's board of directors (the 'Board') pursuant to an authorisation granted by the Company's extraordinary general meeting held on 3 August 2020 . The Offer Shares to be redelivered to the Share Lenders will, to the extent exemptions from applicable prospectus requirements are available, be listed and tradable following registration of the share capital increase with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises and issuance of such Offer Shares in the VPS, expected on or about 18 November 2020. The remaining Offer Shares to be redelivered to Share Lenders will be issued on a separate ISIN and will not be tradable on the Oslo Stock Exchange until a listing prospectus has been approved by the Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway (the 'NFSA'), expected on or about late December 2020 (the 'Prospectus'). Following the registration of the share capital increase pertaining to the Private Placement with the NRBE, the Company's share capital will be NOK 6,022,791.94, divided into 602,279,194 shares, each with a par value of NOK 0.01. The Board, together with the Company's management and the Managers, has considered various transaction alternatives to secure new financing. Based on an overall assessment, taking into account inter alia the need for funding, execution risk and possible alternatives, the Board has on the basis of careful considerations decided that the Private Placement is the alternative that best protects the Company's and the shareholders' joint interests. Thus, the waiver of the preferential rights inherent in a share capital increase through issuance of new shares is considered necessary, and the Board is of the opinion that the Private Placement is in compliance with the equal treatment obligations under the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and the Oslo Stock Exchange's Circular no. 2/2014. Subject to (i) approval by the EGM, (ii) the prevailing market price of the Company's shares not being lower than the subscription price and thereby making a subsequent offering redundant and (iii) the approval of the Prospectus by the NFSA, the Board has a clear intention to carry out a subsequent offering (the 'Subsequent Offering'). A Subsequent Offering will, if implemented, be made on the basis of the Prospectus and be directed towards (i) shareholders in Endúr as of 11 November 2020, as registered in the VPS as of the end of 13 November 2020, who are (i) not allocated Offer Shares in the Private Placement and (ii) not resident in a jurisdiction where such offering would be unlawful or, would (in jurisdictions other than Norway) require any prospectus, filing, registration or similar action (the 'Eligible Shareholders'). The Eligible Shareholders will be granted non-tradable subscription rights. The subscription period in a Subsequent Offering (if carried out) is expected to commence shortly after publication of the Prospectus (expected during end of December 2020/beginning of January 2021), and the subscription price in a Subsequent Offering will be the same as in the Private Placement. The following primary insider has been allocated Offer Shares in the Private Placement: 1. Gimle Invest AS, which is wholly owned by Chairman of the Board, Øivind Horpestad has been allocated 833 333 Offer Shares in the Private Placement. Following completion of the Private Placement, Gimle Invest AS holds 12 206 513 shares, equal to 2.03% of the shares and votes of the Company. For further information, please contact: CEO Hans Petter Eikeland, Endúr ASA, phone +47 932 08 177 This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to sections 5-12 and 4-2 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. Important information: The release is not for publication or distribution, in whole or in part directly or indirectly, in or into Canada, Australia, Hong Kong, Japan or the United States (including its territories and possessions, any state of the United States and the District of Columbia) or any other jurisdiction in which the publication or distribution would be unlawful. This release is an announcement issued pursuant to legal information obligations, and is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 and 4-2 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. It is issued for information purposes only, and does not constitute or form part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities, in the United States or in any other jurisdiction. The securities mentioned herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'US Securities Act'). The securities may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the US Securities Act. The Company does not intend to register any portion of the offering of the securities in the United States or to conduct a public offering of the securities in the United States. Copies of this announcement are not being made and may not be distributed or sent into Canada, Australia, Hong Kong, Japan or the United States (including its territories and possessions, any state of the United States and the District of Columbia) or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful. The issue, subscription or purchase of shares in the Company is subject to specific legal or regulatory restrictions in certain jurisdictions. Neither the Company nor the Managers assume any responsibility in the event there is a violation by any person of such restrictions. The distribution of this release may in certain jurisdictions be restricted by law. Persons into whose possession this release comes should inform themselves about and observe any such restrictions. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The Managers are acting for the Company and no one else in connection with the Private Placement and will not be responsible to anyone other than the Company providing the protections afforded to their respective clients or for providing advice in relation to the Private Placement and/or any other matter referred to in this release. Forward-looking statements: This release and any materials distributed in connection with this release may contain certain forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they reflect the Company's current expectations and assumptions as to future events and circumstances that may not prove accurate. A number of material factors could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Attachments Original document

